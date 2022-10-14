Selling things online has quickly become one of the most popular business ideas today. No matter what you are looking to buy, chances are that you’re going to be able to find it online. This has presented a lot of great business opportunities. Setting up an eCommerce store is much cheaper than finding a physical store to display your products, and since the internet is universal, you can reach a wider customer base. However, your eCommerce store is basically your store front, and the way that it is designed plays a huge part in your company’s success.

Image Source: Pixaybay.com

SEO

While web design is not a direct SEO ranking factor, there are lots of ways that it can influence things that are. For example, your website might not be easy to get around, or it might be so packed with graphics and complex code that it takes ages to load, leaving visitors frustrated and increasing your bounce rate as they leave, which in turn tells Google and other search engines to rank your site lower, as users aren’t sticking around on it. The content on your site, along with the design, can also have a big impact on SEO. The services of an SEO agency specialising in ecommerce websites includes optimising major product and category pages for keywords in order to make them better found by search engines.

Ease of Navigation

For your eCommerce website to be successful, it needs to meet some basic requirements, including that customers are able to find what they need. If you’re shopping online, you need to find what you’re looking for before you can head to the checkout and buy it. How your website is designed will have a direct impact on how easy it is for your customers to find what they are looking for and make a purchase. A comprehensive menu such as a mega menu, category pages, and a search function all make it easier for users to find what they want and make a purchase.

Customer Trust

The design of your website isn’t just there to help customers find the products that they need or make sure that your site ranks in Google and other search engines. It’s also the first impression that visitors are going to have of your brand overall when they visit your site for the first time, which is why it’s so important that your eCommerce website has a clean, modern design. This will instil trust in users and get the relationship off to a good start compared to a site that is dated and difficult to use.

Mobile Friendliness

Finally, mobile friendliness is an aspect of your web design that will not only help to boost eCommerce success but also improve your SEO. A mobile-friendly site is a must with more and more customers now shopping on their mobile devices. And, since Google cares about keeping users happy, it’s also an SEO ranking factor. Your web design should be responsive, meaning that it adjusts to look great on any device it’s visited on.

eCommerce is an industry with a lot of competition, so a great web design and following SEO best practices is crucial to ensure your success.