Technological innovations of the last few years and those on the way have created a world of gaming that’s more immersive and more accessible than ever before. Across all platforms, new creations and the use of novel features have raised the bar of what we once thought to be the pinnacle of gaming and have greatly improved the time that we spend playing along.

Whether it’s changing the way that we see certain forms of gaming or providing formerly unknown information to bolster our strategies, these are the innovations that have improved our gaming hours in recent years.

The hybrid console changing the game

Nintendo is well-known for creating innovative consoles and venturing into styles of play that the other big-names daren’t consider. After the Wii U flopped, analysts questioned if their next console, the Nintendo Switch, would follow suit due to its unique form.

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console, allowing players to use it as a regular console via television or to use it as a handheld gaming device seamlessly, and has proven to be incredibly popular. The grand selection of exclusive, triple-A games have certainly helped the Switch to take off, but it’s the hybrid form of the console which makes it so appealing.

Mobile gaming makes up a huge segment of the global games industry with convenience and accessibility being at the heart of its appeal. The Switch allows for a mobile-like gaming experience but through superior controls and with top-class video games. The innovative Nintendo console has made waves across the industry, breaking the sales of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at the same stages in their respective lifecycles. Now, players can enjoy the same incredible games through the TV and on the go.

Improving the mobile gaming scene

While mobile gaming is a huge money-maker, there’s no denying that there is a gulf in the difference between the quality and general player-friendliness of mobile games to other platforms of gaming. The most popular games follow the freemium model, fixated with making players pay to speed up the game, but Apple looks to be changing this stance.

Just as Nintendo has discovered, Apple knows that people enjoy playing games at their convenience, even if those games aren’t of high quality. So, the leading tech company is going to release a mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade, filled with superb games.

Apple Arcade will offer games over 100 unique titles for players to enjoy online or download to play offline. There are some big-name games already associated with the streaming service, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, but there will also be plenty of titillating indie titles to offer a diverse range to subscribers. This innovative approach to mobile gaming is set to improve the sector’s quality a great deal, perhaps enticing developers to create better games for the platform.

Giving the players everything that they need to know

Across computers, mobiles, and tablets, online casino gaming remains a massive industry, with slot games standing as by far the most popular creations. Brand new slots are released every month across the internet, expanding the massive selection of games and their overall appeal.

However, it wasn’t long ago that people simply had to pick a game based on its images and hope that it paid out as much as they wanted. People who got lucky on slots would tell their friends that they supposedly found a ‘loose’ slot, and this was the only way that they could discover a good game. Now, the algorithms employed by Slot Catalog are giving players all of the information that they need.

Their online slot ranking shows the average position of slot games across hundreds of online casinos, creating an overall ranking to show the highest ranked games right now. On top of this, each game page provides crucial and formerly unattainable information, such as variance or volatility and RTP percentages. Slot Catalog gives power back to the players, allowing them to make informed decisions about which games they want to put their money into.

Achieving total immersion and a grand experience

When it comes to immersing players in games, developers need to include a gripping story, intuitive controls, aesthetically pleasing graphics, and an interesting world. But this can only go so far, so the developers of God of War, SIE Santa Monica Studio, decided to implement a risky and experimental feature.

God of War became the first triple-A title to use just one continuous shot throughout the entire game. The free camera, which is set in third-person and over-the-shoulder, never cuts or shows a loading screen. It’s a small factor that added to all of the other incredible elements of the game, but one that certainly led to a greatly increased level of immersion with it simply continuing without any traditional breaks.

The Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, Slot Catalog, and the use of a one-shot camera in God of War all mark grand innovations across gaming which have improved the hours that we spend gaming.