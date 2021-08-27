The iPhone has become the pinnacle of mobile technology. Since its inception into the market many years ago, Apple has continued to push boundaries and even create new trends in the mobile phone market. Whether it be a phone with no audio jack or video calls through facetime, Apple is an innovator. Further than this, their spend and quality help take gaming to a new level.

With the new iPhone 13 scheduled to be released in September, Apple fans sit on the edge of their seats waiting to hear what new features and functionality this new phone will have. There have been many rumors spreading and even some leaked information. With less than a month until the launch, the expectations are high.

When Will the iPhone 13 Be Released?

The iPhone 13 is set to release across the world in September 2021. After a year of delays due to the Covid19 pandemic, it has shown Apple’s good leadership by getting the phone out this year.

Customers can expect to see the new iPhone 13 in-store mid-September, indications show around the 17th to be exact. However, no official date has been announced.

Source: Tech Radar

What is the iPhone 13’s price?

There have been a few leaks around the cost of the new iPhone 13. However, at this point all we know is that the cost is said to be around the same as the iPhone 12 range. This is promising to consumers who were worried about large price increases.

The iPhone 12 range starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and increases from there with the iPhone 12 being sold for around $799, the iPhone 12 Pro for $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max going for $1099.

The iPhone 13 Design

As the phone has yet to be released, the design changes are all based on rumours and speculation. However, we have heard some interesting rumours about changes to the new iPhone 13 that we want to share with you.

The notch is one of the most talked about changes on the iPhone 13. According to Tech Radar’s sources, the notch is said to be smaller on the iPhone 13 than it was on the iPhone 12. Some sources say that the notch has shrunk as much as 9mm compared to the iPhone 12. The smaller notch has been achieved by moving the earpiece position to above the bezel. The notch is also marginally deeper than its predecessor, however the difference is negligible.

Another feature that has shrunk on the iPhone 13 is the Face ID sensor. The smaller sensor coincides with the smaller notch as the two-work hand in hand. The iPhone Face ID sensor is a popular feature on the phone.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Maxx have also been seen via leaked images and have said to have a smaller notch like the iPhone 13. Another feature of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Maxx is the much larger camera lenses. The exact features and capabilities of these lenses is not yet known.

The size of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Maxx is said to be the same size as the iPhone 12 versions.

Source: Blogspot

New Changes to the iPhone 13

One feature that Apple users have been asking for is an on-screen fingerprint scanner. Many of the top Android phones have high-quality on-screen fingerprint scanners that allow users to scan their fingerprint and unlock their phones.

A few sources have divulged that the iPhone 13 will come with a on screen fingerprint scanner along with Apple’s Face ID scanner. If this is true, this will be music to many iPhone fans as they have been waiting for this addition for some time. However, we will have to wait until launch to see if it is added.

The other changes expected are the iPhone 13 colours. The iPhone 13 is said to be coming out available in the traditional shades and some new colours. The traditional shades of black, silver, sunset gold and rose gold are expected, what are the new colours? We have no information on that as of yet.

The last rumour about the changes to the iPhone 13 is whether or not the 120Hz was added. Many rumours circulating have said that the 120Hz has not yet come to fruition, making social media scrolling and playing mobile games less smooth.

The iPhone 13 is highly anticipated and as always Apple is under scrutiny by their avid users. We wait to see what happens on the launch day and to see what the new phone looks like! With some great features rumored to have been included, all we can do is wait.