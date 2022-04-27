iGaming has profiled itself as one of the fastest-growing industries in the world – continuously developing, adapting, and widening its market. One of the main reasons behind such a keen, continuous growth is the reliance on internet infrastructure. Considering that iGaming is heavily premised on both the internet as a primary network, and its accompanying technological infrastructure – it manages to adapt and develop much quicker than any other business. Taking this into account, many believe that IA has already infiltrated the gaming world – or it will do so very soon.

Image Source – Pixabay.com

This assumption is not surprising, considering that AI has been actively used in a variety of different online businesses and operations over the past 80 years. Some of its initial uses can even be tracked to playing chess – one of the first available digitalized games. Since then, AI has been actively used as a mechanism for developing a more accurate, more human-fitting experience of the online realm – particularly aiming to provide users with a better, more entertaining, more challenging online experience.

One of the more interesting adaptations of AI technologies in the online world is the William Hill online casino platform utilization of AI to create more accurate prop bets, calculate better odds for betting, and trigger a quicker reaction to suspicious behaviors of users.

With just that in mind, we can already conclude that AI is definitely present in iGaming – but what does this mean for the average user?

How AI influences iGaming

As mentioned already – any new technology has the potential to significantly impact and change iGaming. In most cases, this potential is realized, and certain things we were familiar with change according to technological innovation.

The good news regarding AI is that it mostly brings structural changes, rather than changes in content and player experience. What this means is that AI in iGaming mostly aims to raise levels of security for players, make the odds more favorable towards the player, and tailor the overall betting experience to its user. Instead of solely relying on algorithms suggesting similar content to that you have previously engaged with, the introduction of AI into iGaming offers the ability to shift and adapt your betting experience to your preferred mechanisms of betting, general use of the platform, or even games you enjoy playing.

Additionally, a potential perk of using AI in iGaming is the ability to recognize reckless and dangerous behavior that users can sometimes manifest – and react accordingly as soon as possible. For example, an AI software is much better at systematic recognition of fraudulent or illegal behavior than any human – as the software operates on a wide data set, it operates quickly, and manages to react to multiple potential threats happening simultaneously.

Some experts are even predicting that a consistent use of AI in iGaming can even lead to the eradication of match-fixing or corrupt betting practices, as it flags it as suspicious behavior – and by flagging it, adds it to its previous dataset, thereby making suspicious behaviors more visible.

What tangible effects of AI can we already see?

In the current state of the iGaming industry, there are certain patterns that are most likely a result of active AI implementation – and they do confirm the predictions that AI will lead to positive changes within the industry.

The current system of user verification (the same one that is used by most platforms handling any sort of financial, or sensitive data) – is the system operated through AI technologies. The recommendation algorithms based on smart data, that somehow seem to perpetually recommend the ideal content, game, or activity for you is also based on AI technologies. Finally, the option to use VR in iGaming is also something enabled by AI.

In other words, we can deduce that some iGaming elements are definitely linked to the use of AI, whereas for certain segments we already have tangible proof and confirmation of its use. Within both categories, the general strive is to improve user experience, and increase the levels of safety and security. Without a doubt, potential uses of AI present a realistic threat to user privacy, and their independence of choice – however, this means that users are for the most part safe in the current iGaming climate, but should maintain awareness and education on how their specific iGaming providers operate.