It isn’t easy to talk about cryptocurrency without mentioning Ethereum. Ethereum is a blockchain network that has enabled the development of decentralized finance products. It has grown to be the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Once it hit the crypto market, people wanted to know something before investing in it. In such an atmosphere, many myths, and misconceptions bring about confusion to people.

According to Bitcoin Era, here are some interesting facts about Ethereum you may not have heard before. Interesting facts about Ethereum For starters, Ethereum has many founders and was a result of group funding. The idea was hatched by a 90s Russian-Canadian kid called Vitalic Butterin, and he went ahead to involve people who had more experience than he did, or so he believed. This worked well since they helped each other bring the project up.

Another interesting fact about Ethereum is it’s not only a cryptocurrency but also a platform for building decentralized apps. Its native token is called ether, which is part of the Ether altcoins family. They are rapidly gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum has enabled decentralized finance applications, which have drawn a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts.

Next is how fast cryptocurrency is advancing in terms of technology. Since the launch on 30th July 2015, there has been a constant growth as Ethereum is reaching more people and being accepted in more countries. This has led to the need to upgrade the network further to enhance its efficiency.

Ethereum has also not only been advancing but generally changing constantly. The market keeps changing from time to time to provide an efficient market for all traders. Top ranking shareholders have hinted at constant changes on the platform to enhance its efficiency as it transitions to Ethereum 2.0.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is supported by big companies and is acceptable by many banks. Big banks like Barclays, UBS, HSBC do accept Ethereum as digital assets. Many other cryptos have not been accorded a similar privilege which gives Ethereum an upper hand to customers who want to use cryptocurrencies to do day-to-day trade and activities without being limited. Big corporations like Samsung and Microsoft have also backed Ethereum. Thi creates trust among investors and traders.

On the other hand, tech gurus love working on Ethereum. As a result, Ethereum has gained popularity among developers, tech workers, institutions, and companies. In addition, many tech lovers and people with prowess in the field have given good reviews about Ethereum. One other mind-blowing fact is that Ethereum has got no cap set for Ether tokens. It means that the supply of ether is not limited. However, as much as the ether cap is nonexistent, one is limited to mining around 18 million ether per year.

Considering cryptocurrency as a zero-sum game, Ethereum has been feeding off Bitcoin’s losses. When a storm struck for Bitcoin investors and massive losses were recorded, many people preferred to move to ether. A considerable number of traders reached out to exchange Bitcoins for Ethers. This can be taken as proof of how consistent Ethereum has been.

Final thoughts

Since 2013 when its journey began with Ethereum described on a ‘white paper’ by Vitalic, it has been an upward ride for Ethereum. Apart from measures taken by core investors in Ethereum, like separating it into two blockchains, Ethereum, and Ethereal Classic. Ethereum edges Bitcoin and other altcoins due to its innovative capabilities. Ethereum has been fighting to have the lion’s share in the market, but Bitcoin has been massively dominant in this regard. Overall, Ethereum has massive potential yet to be realized.

As the network transitions towards Ethereum 2.0, we expect some of its shortcomings, such as scalability and high gas price, to be resolved. This will encourage more and more developers and investors to join the network, driving its overall market.