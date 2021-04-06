Post-processing can make or break a video easily, so it’s the most crucial part of video production, whether running a podcast on YouTube, a travel V-log, or posting educational material such as tutorials. Joyoshare VidKit is a great option for effective and convenient video editing.

Here, we will discuss how Joyoshare VidKit can make your videos stand out from the rest.

Joyoshare VidKit: What does it do?

Joyoshare VidKit lets you perform a variety of video editing tasks from cutting, and merging to cropping, etc. and

In this Joyoshare review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

VidKit Features

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

VidKit in action

Pricing plans

VidKit’s Main Features

Here are some of the powerful video editing features that VidKit offers:

Seamlessly edit video and audio

1:1 Quality Video Merging

Watermark addition and removal

Lag-less video and audio recording

ID3 Tags Identifier

High-efficiency conversion

Variety of video compression options

High Success video repair

VidKit Freeware

Let’s highlight each feature in detail to understand better the software’s capabilities and how it can prove beneficial.

1- Seamlessly edit video and audio

You can utilize VidKit’s built-in video editor to do the following:

Crop, subtitle, effect, rotate, and adjust the videos

Trim specific videos with extreme precision of milliseconds with a variety of cutting methods available, without re-encoding.

Trim out noisy or unneeded tracks from finished recording files and enhance their quality via sound effects or equalizer.

2-1:1 Quality Video Merging

You can cut, merge and convert unlimited videos into a single video at 60X fast speed in lossless 1:1 quality without affecting the original video quality.

3-Watermark addition and removal

The software offers one-click watermark removal from any areas in the video and images, along with the ability to add custom text or image watermarks.

4-Lag-less video and audio recording

VidKit’s screen recorder not only records the entire screen but custom-selected partial regions, too, allowing you to adjust the capture areas fully. At the same time, the audio capturing utility lets you grab various types of computer detected sounds, including the following from websites without any time limit, lags, or watermark:

Sounds from microphones

System sound card

External Input Devices

5-ID3 Tags Identifier

The built-in ID3 tags identifier automatically recognizes and fixes music info such as:

Genre

Artist

Cover

6-High-efficiency conversion that supports 150+ formats

With VidKIt, you can convert 150+ formats such as MP4, MOV, and MKV, DVD with up to 60x conversion speeds thanks to the optimized acceleration technology. Multiple files can be converted at the same time, notwithstanding the format.

7-Variety of video compression options

VidKit has multiple options to compress files for size reduction, 40x faster than the traditional compression available:

Dual Compression

Two modes that let you compress by percentage or the file’s size

Batch Compression

Use the “Batch Conversion” feature to process and compress several larger-size files to smaller sizes, batch by batch, in a single go.

Preview before compressing

Preview and save videos before compression to review the output’s quality easily.

8-High Success video repair

VidKit supports repairing erroneous videos from various cameras, cards, media storage devices, and audios such as MP3 and MP4. You can troubleshoot the videos that are not playing or producing sync errors and repair as many as you want with its built-in video repair feature without hassle.

9-VidKit Freeware

Joyoshare VidKit presents amazing free functions available such as Media player, HEIC converter, and LivePhoto converter. You can apply the ones you like for your media files.

Joyoshare VidKit’s compatibility with devices

Joyoshare is compatible with Android and iOS both and maintains easy-to-use native apps with both platforms.

Joyoshare VidKit App: How does it function?

All you need to do is download it and begin the installation process, and once that finishes, the program will immediately launch. You can then unlock all functions and begin editing videos freely by entering the licensed email you registered along with a registered code.

Joyoshare VidKit In Action

They do have a YouTube channel for user guides, you can follow them for more tutorials.

Joyoshare Pricing Plans

Joyoshare offers a risk-free trial version so that you can test it out before purchasing and a paid version for VidKit. The trial version has a few features missing. Still, the paid versions for both Mac and Windows offer the full range of features, no matter which package you choose and come with auto-renewal, which means the license automatically renews in 1 year, but you can cancel it anytime.

1-year Plan

The 1-year plan is available at $9.99 for 1 PC.

1-month Plan

Avail Joyoshare VidKit for free for 1-month by sharing the official link on any of your socials

Buy the 1-month plan for $1.99/month

Lifetime Plan

Make the one-time purchase of the lifetime plan for $55.95, available for 1 PC. The plan comes with free lifetime upgrades.

The pricing will be back to normal after the promotion period. It will cost you $19.95/month for a monthly plan whereas $39.95/year for an annual plan.

Final Words

Joyoshare VidKit can work great as an effortless solution for both amateur and professional video producers.

Joyoshare VidKit’s wide range of simple-to-learn tools and an intuitive interface ensure that all operations can be performed conveniently, without the need for prior experience or expertise. It’s an all-in-one tool that can help you tap your video content’s maximum potential, no matter what type. We hope that this Joyoshare VidKit review helps you better understand how this software can help you achieve your video creation goals.

