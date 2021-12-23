Instagram has around one billion users worldwide. Instagram’s popularity stems from its constant attempt to give amazing services to its users. We’ll take a short look at some of Instagram’s unique features, both for personal and professional use.

Most Useful Features on Instagram

Instagram Dynamic Stickers for Stories

Yes, it is one of Instagram’s most intriguing features. Instagram users are increasingly using a Quiz sticker that includes countdowns and polls. It’s a multi-answer poll that, when tapped, gives you the right answers.

Go Live with Instagram

Make sure you don’t mix up Instagram Live Video with Instagram Video. They are diametrically opposed. On Instagram Live Video, your followers may view you live. They may also comment on your Live Video Stream at the same time. Your followers will receive a push notice when you start live streaming. This video cannot be saved. When you finish using this, it will be removed from your account.

Stories with Shoppable Tags

This is a fantastic benefit for businesses. During stories, you may tag the product. When users click, they are taken to the product page, which contains all of the product information. This is an extremely beneficial tool for promoting any product by sharing customer experiences and adding product tags.

Adding Geo-Tagged Content

This may be Instagram’s most eagerly anticipated feature. When you enable this feature, your images and videos will show the exact location from where you posted a particular video or snapshot. This is especially useful for restaurants, spas, and other businesses where customers need to remember their location.

This function is especially useful for social media companies that want to keep track of where each post is being shared. Select the location and then click Edit in the top right corner to enable geotags. Add or delete geotags from pictures or videos.

Multi-Block with Instagram

With all of the social networking applications, this is unquestionably a must-have function. Users of Instagram are fortunate to have this feature. You may use this to block someone on Instagram. Not only that, but you may proactively block their current account as well as any future ones they create. So, after you’ve blocked someone, they won’t be able to contact you again unless you unblock them.

Hide Likes & Comments

When you post a video, photo, or stories to your Instagram account and don't want to see any fake account holder's comments or likes on that post, you may hide the likes and comments features accessible on Instagram. To do so, hover your mouse over the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. A menu will appear on the screen. You have the option to hide likes and comments.

Bottom lines

Instagram has a plethora of other unique features. Some of them have been mentioned in this article. Which of the features is your personal favorite? Take advantage of them to boost your Instagram likes for your business.