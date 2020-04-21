As the online gaming market continues to go from strength to strength, ever more cutting edge technology is being employed to improve upon what is available to players.

From slots games to video poker, online gambling and gaming is an extremely popular pastime for millions of people all over the world. The combination of thrilling games and the chance to win real money has proven a winning formula for many years.

As companies compete with one another for the time and money of players, the technology that goes into creating an online gaming site or title is becoming increasingly modern.

From html5 to RNG and VR, the scope for technology in iGaming appears to limitless. To find a list of the best slot sites using the latest software check bestratedslotsites.co.uk.

In this article, we will take a close look at the latest technology used in iGaming, seeing exactly how this is used and what the future might hold for the industry.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest technology used in iGaming…

The role of HTML5 in iGaming

With the slowing of Flash-powered online slot games, it is difficult to figure out the pace that HTML5 slot games offer against flash, However, after using both styles it’s easy to see how much better HTML is for the best slot sites.

With the asynchronous loading of assets, you can load parts of the game instead of the whole thing at once. All in all, HTML5 is much quicker and is preferred by online gamers the world over.

So what are the main benefits of HTML5? Well, they are multifold! First of all, it uses much less power. Indeed, one of the elements that make this unique is that HTML5 uses 15 to 20% less battery than flash. Although this might not sound like a huge deal, the energy-saving qualities of HTML5 should not be underestimated.

Second, HTML5 is open-source, so everything you need to enjoy HTML5 is totally free of charge, allowing new slot sites to compete with the best slot sites around. Compared to the cost of flash, there really is no contest here!

What’s more, HTML5 works with all devices. So you really do not need to install a thing for it to function well on your device.

Add to this the near boundlessness of the options that HTML5 offers and it’s another win for this technology. As if this wasn’t enough, it is a much quicker style of online gaming software. Don’t worry though, the speed of HTML5 does not compromise the quality of the games on offer!

So, we have established that HTML5 is by far the most superior style of iGaming software on the market for the best online slots. Now, let’s take a look at how Random Number Generators have changed iGaming and slot machine games.

How RNG’s have revolutionized iGaming

These days, online slot machine games run on a Random Number Generator (RNG) microchip that serves to constantly create numbers. Not convinced? Well, the numbers are generated at a rate of many hundreds of billions every single second!

Whether its a classic, a video one, or even a progressive game, the numbers decide exactly where the slot reels will finish up. In fact, what actually happens is that the machine shows the place of the last numbers drummed up, as the different numbers come to show the positions that all of the machine reels end up on.

The best slot sites use an RNG. Essentially, this is a microprocessor, the core of the slot machine in fact, and it is so essential to grasp the idea that regardless of what you choose to do during the game. In fact, you will not be able to truly change any of the things and the figures shown in a unique way.

What’s more, the frequency and the ratio of payment are concrete and can’t be altered in any case!

An RNG will continue to make random numbers constantly whilst it is switched on. The value that comes from each of the numbers will be created into various blends of symbols on the slot machine reels.

At the best slot sites, the result of all spins is predicted by randomly generated numbers, meaning the machine is super secure and impartial at once.

Essentially, a number that displays how frequently a winning combination falls on the slot machine. This is known as hit frequency and the higher this number, the more frequently the game will provide winning results.

Although it appears ideal, you must keep in mind that the best slot sites tend to have a high hit frequency. If we look at things in a factual way, your odds of nailing the top prize while using a slot machine come in high.

Though the top combo is generated quite often, it all boils down to the idea that the concept of touching the spin button at the exact moment when the jackpot down low.

Is VR the future of iGaming?

Without a doubt, the future of iGaming lies in the development of virtual reality. The best online slots are already employing this exciting technology and early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Enjoying VR slots means using a VR headset that puts you into the heart a new dimension which almost acts like a new world from the one we know. Different to a live casino game that’s essentially remote gaming on a new plateau, VR games in fact throw you into the idea itself! You will move around a whole new world, similar to a real slot machine at a casino.

The best slot sites, rather than just staying at a computer, you move into the actual game and can engage with the elements as the slot is all around you!

Anybody that has already got a flavor of slots games, the experience is finer than a true casino as the fun of a virtual world trumps the real one we are in!