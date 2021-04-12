Over the years you have managed to build an enviable collection of Blu-ray movies, but now are you wondering how to play them on your smartphone, tablet, or new TV box with Android? An answer to your legitimate question is Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, a software that is part of the complete Leawo Prof. Media suite and which, as the name suggests, collects all the data present in a Blu-ray and converts them. in many different formats according to needs, both in Windows and on Mac. We remind you that disclosing or selling “ripped” content is illegal, and the software must be used in compliance with the rules on the protection of copyright.

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper can be downloaded through the official website and, once installed on your computer, allows you to access the entire Prof. Media suite. By entering the appropriate section, Blu-ray Ripper, you can make a media from scratch by adding videos or an entire folder that includes different multimedia contents. You can also add audio-video tracks from CD-ROMs, DVDs, other Blu-rays, or from ISO images, or even add simple images. Once you have introduced all the media you can select the preferred output format in a rather simple way, being able to access pre-compiled presets.

The selection is truly varied, with many formats chosen by the user and all customizable with ready-to-use presets or by influencing the individual items between preferred bit rate, codec to use, and much more. Among the formats we mention MP4, MKV, H.265 to MP4 or MKV, AVI, MOV, TS, MPEG-2, WMV, VP8, and there is also a selection that contains different presets for videos at HD or 4K resolution. Very interesting is the fact that the application automatically detects the presence of compatible hardware for the activation of acceleration via GPU, in order to drastically speed up conversion operations without affecting quality.

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper: Our Review

Overview

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper provides a professional solution to rip and convert Blu-Ray content, including DVD, to videos of different formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV, MKV, and many more.

In addition to producing a valid video file, the program in question is capable of extracting audio from Blu-Ray sources or DVDs and saving it in MP3, AAC, WMA, and other popular audio formats.

It offers an internal video editor to customize the output video file, adding 2D Blu-ray / DVD to 3D video creations.

Fortunately, it is a multi-language program: in addition to English, German, French, Japanese, Chinese, and many others are supported, including Italian.

Three ways to upload movies

Immediately after selecting the Blu-Ray movie to import, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper will ask you to select from three predefined loading modes: Full Movie, Main Movie, and Custom Mode.

By selecting Full Movie mode, all titles/chapters of discs or folders containing Blu-Ray or DVD movies are loaded into the program. When using Main Movie mode only the longest title or chapter will be selected.

The Custom mode instead allows you to select the titles or chapters you prefer.

Built-in Video Editor

After loading Blu-ray or DVD files, you will be able to edit the source content to customize the output file thanks to the video editor containing five features.

You can decrease the size of the video by eliminating boring parts of the movie, add text or watermark images, crop to remove unwanted black parts, add video effects and create 3D videos.

Internal video player

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper allows you to select subtitles and audio track for the output file.

It is possible to preview the output file immediately with the internal player.

Any setting you choose can be previewed: from trimming to adding watermarks, passing through effects, cropping and 3D.

It is an excellent possibility as before proceeding with the ripping we can make sure that the product is suitable for our expectations. Also convenient is the ability to take screenshots.

Video clip grouping

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper will allow us to merge all files into one. There are usually multiple titles or chapters within a disc or folder, so the usefulness of this feature is obvious. It is possible to group several videos into a single file and during the grouping phase, it is possible to select the order of the videos. Of course, you can return to the original state if you wish.

Supported formats and devices

How Leawo Blu-ray Ripper works

As the name implies, the program takes care of ripping, that is, to take the data from the disc and encode it in a video format chosen by the user. Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is part of a group of programs dedicated to videos made by Leawo and distributed together (in computer jargon, we speak of suites) called Prof. Media.

Entering the appropriate section, i.e., “Blu-ray / DVD Ripper” you can choose where to import the files we want to convert. You can do it from a file or directly from a disk (this is actual ripping). Using the appropriate buttons, you can choose which language of the video to keep and which subtitles.

At the top, by clicking on the “MP4 Video” button and then on “Change” you can choose the format in which we want to convert our Blu Ray or the imported video (this is commonly called the output format in the jargon).

The program allows you to choose any video and audio formats; these are to be mentioned: MP4 (H.264), MKV, H.265 in MP4 or MKV, AVI, MOV, TS, MPEG-2, WMV. Besides, Blu Ray Ripper also allows you to choose between some “presets” which are common pre-set scenarios, move in the bar to choose them, the ones dedicated to the various devices are very interesting, you can find them the heading ” Devices“.

There is an exciting thing about the program: Leawo Blu-ray Ripper manages to reduce video conversion times (which is the most expensive part for the processing hardware) by exploiting the installed video card’s hardware acceleration. In my case, the application immediately detected my card, an AMD Radeon RX 470. To enable the convenient function, you have to: go to the top right and press the gear icon; the ” Settings ” menu will open; here, click on “Performance” and then put the check next to ” Enable GPU Acceleration ” and then conclude by clicking on ” Apply ” at the bottom.

Finally, it is also worth noting the important function dedicated to Cinavia, the hateful method of protection implemented on DVDs first and Blu Ray afterward. Just import a disk or ISO to remove this protection.

If you click on the icon in the shape of a film with a pencil located to the side of the video clip, you can access a convenient and simple editor. Which allows you to cut unnecessary parts, insert titles, and much more. Once the modifications have been completed, click on ” Convert ” to start the actual encoding.

If you want to become a true expert in ripping Blu Ray and this program, you can consult the complete guide to the topic prepared by the developers; you can find it on this page.

Limitations of the free version

The trial version allows you to convert only the first 5 minutes of the video, if you want to remove all the limitations, you have to buy a license.

Pricing

The annual license costs $44.95 USD, the lifetime license costs $99.95 USD. You can find updated prices directly on the licensing page. The license also includes the popular DVD Ripper.

Final Words

After frequent use of the program, I can say that Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a great ripping program to handle all Blu-ray / DVD conversions.

It is possible to watch DVDs or Blu-Ray on portable devices without any loss of quality.

Despite some points against it, this program is my main choice in ripping and converting Blu-ray / DVD to video formats supported by all smartphones and tablets.

Download Leawo Blu-ray Ripper