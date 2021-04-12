iOS is probably the best mobile operating system when it comes to fluidity, responsiveness, and ease of use, but there is no question that it was born with severe compromises on the usability front. At the behest of Steve Jobs and Apple, the Cupertino mobile operating system was born with some limitations that it carries with it now after many generations. These include file management: to simplify the use of terminals and increase their security, apps cannot exchange data and live locked up in impassable sandboxes. Even exchanging files between computer and iPhone, and vice versa, is not possible, but in this case, Leawo iTransfer comes to the rescue.

Leawo iTransfer is a software solution for transferring and backing up files from iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to computer, and obviously transfer from computer to iOS devices. If you have the client installed on two computers, it is like transforming the various devices into a USB stick that can be used together. It thus becomes possible to keep different types of files (there are no limits from this point of view) inside the devices and always carry them with you. The application can also manage playlists as well as all data contained in the iTunes account connected to the device, such as apps, movies, podcasts, books, photos, contacts, SMS, favourites, notes.

Leawo’s software can be understood as a valid alternative to iTunes itself, which allows you to make a deeper backup but does not allow you to select individual backup files to use. The operation seemed simple and intuitive to us from the first start, however, the company provides a decidedly exhaustive user manual in which all the functions present in the application are explained click after click and how they can be exploited to the maximum potential. The app needs quite accessible minimum requirements: 1 GHz processor, 1 GB of RAM recommended, 100 MB of space and the latest version of iTunes installed on the system.

What does Leawo iTransfer offer?

It is an ideal application for making backup copies of all types of files indicated. And not only that, since it can also be used to carry out sporadic transfers. Files stored on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch can be taken to a desktop computer or laptop. Supports up to a total of 12 file types. Leawo iTransfer can also be used as an extraordinary music manager. With it, it is possible to manage without problems the playlists that are on any iOS device or in iTunes. There are no limits to it. The program supports all versions of iPhone, including iPhone 7, as well as the latest versions of iOS and iTunes.

With Leawo iTransfer it is possible to do the following:

Create, rename and delete playlists.

Import and export all kinds of sounds and playlists.

Add sounds to iTunes Music Library.

Make backup copies and recover contacts.

Import contacts from Gmail.

Export contacts to CSV and VCF files.

Add, edit, group and create contacts.

Import SMS messages link to web pages and notes hosted on a device into the computer.

Export all the elements of the previous section in order to safeguard them.

Add, edit and group SMS messages, links to web pages and notes.

Interface

Leawo iTransfer is characterized by a user interface perhaps not in step with the times (it is not minimalist as the fashion of the moment wants) but extremely simplified. No frills, just two columns: in the one on the left we find the various paths from which the application can draw, in the one on the right the selected contents. So if in the right column we select App, Music, Camera, Photos or SMS, in the left one we will find all the apps, music, images or messages that are on the connected Apple device. Very interesting is the USB Storage item, which allows you to transfer files by dragging them inside and then saving them on the iOS device.

Apart from that, if you drag files from the window to a folder on the desktop system, the file will be transferred from the iOS device to the computer. This operation can be done with all the items: for example in Photos or Camera we can save photos and images, in Notes, we can write notes with our PC and save them on our device. Operations are lightning-fast, compatibly with the workload to be performed. The USB Storage issue is different, where we can transfer any type of file. To recover or use them, however, we will need a system with the software installed. In the left column, we will also find the contents of the iTunes account, and we will be able to manage those in the same way.

How To Use To Leawo’s Transfer?

So far we discussed the iTransfer features and interface, now it is time to see how does iTransfer works. We are skipping the installation as the process is quite easy, therefore, we will show you “How to Add Ringtone to iPhone Without iTunes?“.

Step 1: Run iTransfer and Connect iPhone to computer

Step 2: Import the ringtones library from your computer for the contents to display on the right part. Here you can select the desired ones.

Step 3: Start to transfer and you’re done.

Platform Support

To get this application you have to access Leawo iTransfer. You can download and test the application for Windows and macOS computers. If you are satisfied, you will have to buy it to enjoy all its benefits.

Final Words

The application comes with all the necessary features and makes its simplicity its strong point. Leawo iTransfer is offered for free in a limited version, but to unlock its full potential there is a cost: $19.95 for the one-year license, $29.95 for the lifetime license. The license entitles you to receive free technical support in English, free updates throughout its duration, maximum security and privacy and, of course, removes the time limits of the free version. You can find more details on the official website.

Download Leawo iTransfer