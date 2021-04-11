There is no denying that photo-editing tools are essential for a lot of reasons. Whether you are an aspiring photographer or a professional, there will come a time in your life when you will start using these tools, and use them effectively, and to your own advantage. Sure, they can be a bit difficult to grasp, but do not worry.

The thing with most photo editors is that they are either too expensive or too difficult to master. Leaving a huge chunk of people outside who have to make do with photos just the way they are. However, this is about to change with the Leawo PhotoIns. A tool that is neither expensive nor difficult to grasp.

However, as a sensible reader, you will not take the word of some publication, would you? That is why we are bringing this Leawo PhotoIns Review to you. Through this review, it will be an easier thing for you to understand the software, and make do with the proper tutorial as well that will further enhance the experience.

So, let’s not delay any further, and have a look at the review.

Leawo PhotoIns Features

Leawo PhotoIns is a powerful AI-based photo enhancer that quickly improves the quality of photos and allows you to fix photo exposure issues automatically, optimize photo colours and perfect photo tints, make photos perfectly clear with smart dehaze, boost photo lighting and colour quality. You can process RAW files and optimize photo contrast for a better visual effect.

Features are perhaps one of the most important aspects of any software available in the market. Many people decide whether they want to invest in software or not based strictly on the features. Keeping that in mind, we are looking at the features that are available in the Leawo PhotoIns. To keep things simple, we are going to discuss the features in bulleted points.

Enhance Image Quality: It is true that software can only play a small part in improving the image quality of a picture, but it should never be overlooked. With Leawo PhotoIns, you can edit your photos, and improve the overall image quality as well.

Reasons to use Leawo PhotoIns

If you are stuck with deciding whether you should settle down with the Leawo PhotoIns or not, it okay. This is a common thing that most users go through because they need reassurance as to whether the software solution they are picking is good for them or not.

With Leawo PhotoIns, they do not have to go through the tedious process of familiarizing themselves with the software and spending a lot of time understanding it. The software can work with ease even if you are a beginner. Let’s have a look at the reasons you should use the Leawo PhotoIns for photo retouching.

You Can Easily Edit the Pictures

The top of the line photo editing tools are great, however, the thing with them is that they come with some serious learning curve that you will have to spend time learning and if you do not learn them the way they are supposed to be learned, you cannot edit the photos properly.

If you are looking for a tool that can help you edit your favourite pictures with ease, and you do not want to spend a lot of time figuring out the software itself. The best part about Leawo PhotoIns is that the software is easy to use, simple, and most editing requires you to click, or just adjust the sliders. I know it sounds too good to be true, but that is exactly how it works.

You Want an Affordable Solution

Most of the top of the line photo editors in the market are on the expensive side. While there is nothing wrong with that since they make up for their price, the thing is that they are not ideal for beginners.

In comes Leawo PhotoIns, it is affordable, and that is one of the best things about this software solution. If you do not have a lot of money to spend, and you want something that can easily edit the photos for you, then this is the way to go.

You Want a Resource Friendly Software

The thing with many other software solutions available in the market when it comes to photo editing is that most of them are on the resource-hungry side of things. This simply means that they require more powerful hardware to run on computers.

However, that is not the case when it comes to Leawo PhotoIns, as it literally happens to be one of the best tools that you can use to effortlessly edit your photos. The best part is that you do not have to worry about your system slowing down either.

Great for Beginners

If you do not aspire to be the next Peter McKinnon just yet, it is fine. There is a learning process behind everything. However, the one thing that you must know is that the Leawo PhotoIns is aimed at beginners. It has all the features that can allow the beginners to simply click on a few buttons, and have their photos the way they want.

The controls are not granular by any means, but it still gives you quite a good idea of how things work.

How to Use Leawo PhotoIns?

Now comes the part where people are going to be most concerned about. The thing about using a photo editor is that most people just get overwhelmed by the fact that they are about to use something to edit their photos. However, in reality, using a photo editor is perhaps one of the easiest tasks.

The best part is that the software itself comes with an inbuilt tutorial, so you really do not have to worry about anything. Still, we have you covered.

In this section, we are going to walk you through the process of “How to Enlarge Eyes in Portraits?” using this software. So, let’s look.

Step 1: The first step would be to download the software and install it. Once the installation is done, register the software and run it.

Step 2: In this step, you need to import source photos by clicking on “Add Photos” or simply by drag-drop feature.

Step 3: This is the step to pay attention to enhance photos and enlarge eyes. Once the photo is loaded, several you will see options such as “AI Enhance” “Lens Correct”, “Eyes Enlarge” and “Face Enhance”.

Here we will choose “Eyes Enlarge”. Moreover, you can adjust the enhancing degrees. You can move the slider to the right for bigger eyes.

Step 4: That’s the final step where you need to configure the output setting as per your needs. After that click on the “Output” button to export the output image.

That’s it, people! Following the simple tutorial, you can actually start editing your photos right away. The best part is that the tutorial does not even require you to go through some really intense settings. Sure, if you want to experiment with editing, you can do it on your own.

Conclusion

I have been using a lot of different photo editing tools, and I have to be honest with one thing. Most of them have posed a challenge for me, as there has been some sort of issues or discrepancies that made the overall use a bit difficult for me.

However, as after giving Leawo PhotoIns a chance, I have to say that this is perhaps the most user-friendly a good photo editing software a beginner can get. It really is the easiest to use, and the best part is that it does not require you to have a lot of knowledge about how these things work either.

As far as the downsides are concerned, my only concern here is that some of the power users might not like the way this software works.

Pros Cons Excellent value.

Easy to use.

Does not require you to have a powerful computer.

Can edit photos effortlessly. Does not have granular control.

Upgrades aren’t free.

Download Leawo’s PhotoIns