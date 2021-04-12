For a lot of people, the whole concept of video converters is to make sure that they can easily convert their favorite videos, and play them on the devices they think is right. While most modern phones and devices do support all sorts of video playbacks, there are some that still need the videos to be converted on the supported format before they can play them. That is where the ever so amazing Leawo Video Converter comes into play. This is one of the best free video converter software that you can lay your hands on.

The whole idea of a video converter is to provide the user with ease of access that allows them to easily play the favorite videos they want to on any device of their preference. However, the biggest issue here is that finding a good video converter that can effortlessly convert videos for you is not something that is easy. The market is saturated at best, meaning there are so many options available in the market that is for an average consumer, the process of getting confused is not all that difficult.

With that said, today, we will be doing a Leawo Video Converter Review, and help our readers make the best choice when it comes to choosing a great video converter.

Leawo Video Converter Features

First things first, as always, our focus is going to be on covering the features so the users do not get confused as to what they need to choose, and what they need to avoid. The good thing is that the Leawo Video Converter is packed with features, so you will not have any disappointments as far as the features are concerned. These features make it the best video converter for windows 10 / 8 / 7 and that is saying something.

All the highlighted features are detailed below.

Limitless Formats Available

One of the reasons why I love Leawo Video Converter is that it provides you with 180+ formats that you can use to convert your videos. This is a feature that should normally be available in all video converters, but it is not all that easy to find. The good thing is that this feature works perfectly, and you can actually choose from over 180+ formats such as AVI to MP4 conversion. The sheer quantity of these formats and the fact that you can further customize these formats for your convenience are one of many things that contribute to this video converter being one of the best video converters in 2021.

Convert for Any Device

Normally when it comes to good video converters, the one thing that bothers me the most is that the conversion they offer is often limited. Meaning that you can only convert the videos for a few supported devices. However, with Leawo, you do not have to worry about it as it supports nearly every single device you can think of. Some of the most common devices are listed below.

iPhone.

iPad.

Android.

HD TV.

Apple TV.

Xbox.

The above-mentioned featured devices are some of the few that are supported by Leawo Video Converter, and in addition to that, there are a lot more devices that are supported. You will not have any issue regardless of the device you have.

6X Faster Speed

Perhaps one of the most annoying things about most of the video converters is that they are a lot slower than I would like. I mean, converting a high definition or above video can take a long time, and that is never good because it just ruins the whole experience. I was a bit skeptical at first when I had to use Leawo Video Converter because I did not want to go through the same experience, but the good news is that it is not the case. This video converter happens to be super fast, and all of that is due to the tech that went into making this software.

For starters, you get lossless conversion it means that the video or audio you are converting from one format to another format is being converted in 1:1 correspondence. Meaning there is no loss of audio or video quality after the conversion.

Recognizes Videos from External Devices

If you have someone who has a lot of data stored in their external device, then it is safe to say that effectively finding a video file can be a lot of mess. Especially when you can’t really tell where you have saved the file. The good thing about the Leawo Video Converter is that with this software, finding the files is a lot easier than you might think. The software has the ability to easily recognize the external devices, so there is really no issue whatsoever, and you can easily find the video or audio that you are trying to convert. The process is seamless.

Batch Conversion

Although this feature is nothing new and is already available in a number of other video converters available in the market, the simplest reason why this is so important in this software is that you can batch convert in nearly every format you want to. This basically means that at the same time, you might have different videos being converted to different formats. However, do keep your computer’s power in your mind, because this feature won’t work with computers that are low on core count, or do not offer hyperthreading.

If your PC does have these features, then running batch conversion will not be an issue for you.

How to Convert Videos Using Leawo Video Converter?

If you are looking to convert your videos using the Leawo Video Converter as well, the good news is that the whole process is simple and straightforward. I guess if you have a good knowledge of how video converters work, you will really not have any issues using this video converter. The process is rather simple and straightforward, and we are going to look at that.

If you are looking for the best video converter program/tool, Leawo Video Converter is the way to go. With that out of the way, let’s just look at the tutorial so you have a better understanding of how it works.

Step 1: The first step is to download the Leawo for the OS you are using. Once the download is complete, go ahead and install the converter; the installation process is entirely self-explanatory, and easy.

Step 2: Once the software is installed, you need to import audio/video by clicking on the “Add Video” button or by simply drag-drop feature.

Step 3: Once the audio/video imported, you will be given the option to choose the format that you prefer the most. You can even do some basic editing like trimming and cropping your video before editing so that is certainly something good to have.

By clicking on “Change”, you can enter the “Profile” panel where you can see all the supported formats.

Step 4: Once the desired format is selected, you need to set the Output directly as mentioned in the screenshot.

Step 5: Once the output directory location is set, click on “Convert“.

After the conversion process, you can find all your converted files in the selected output directory.

For more detailed tutorials you can visit Leawo’s official guide section.

Conclusion

If you want to know How to Convert Videos with the best video conversion software. I honestly cannot think about any software other than Leawo Video Converter. Sure, there are countless video converters available in the market that offer the best features and they claim to be the Best HD Video Converter 2021. However, to have this level of features in a video converter is a rarity and something that you cannot find that often either.

If you are looking for software that is a complete package and will ensure that you won’t be needing a new conversion software any time soon, then the Leawo Video Converter is the best software that I can suggest to you. There are so many features that you can get in the software that your whole experience will be made much simpler and easier when it comes to converting videos. Whether you are thinking about converting videos, burning them on a disc, or doing a screen recording, there is enough to keep anyone around. If you have a powerful computer, another great thing is that the software will utilize it properly, and you will not run into any issues whatsoever, because it will utilize both your CPU, and GPU for the maximum performance, and fastest possible conversion speed.

My only gripe here is that the free version lacks some of the highlighted features that you might want. For that, I would suggest you upgrade to the full and paid version because it is definitely worth it.

Pros Cons Excellent, all-rounder. The feature set on the free version is a lot more limited than the paid version. Optimized for multi-core processors. Can increase the conversion speed by using graphical and processor power. Excellent set of features that will cater to different users. Available on both Windows and Mac computers.

Try Leawo Video Converter