Portable Document Format, or PDF, is one of the most popular file formats being used by students, professionals, and many others. As a result, the need for PDF programs has increased. Fortunately, in this article, we will introduce one of the best PDF programs available after Adobe Acrobat, which offers almost the same features. Additionally, we will provide a guide on how to use its online program to edit PDF files for free.

What is LightPDF?

LightPDF is a full-featured PDF program that simplifies the process of converting, editing, creating, and managing PDF files. This program can be easily downloaded its desktop and mobile version on your Windows computer, Android, and iOS smartphones. Moreover, this tool has a web-based version that you can access with popular web browsers. Additionally, its online version offers a Cloud PDF Editor that enables you to modify your document’s content for free. This feature allows you to add various elements to your document, such as text, images, shapes, signatures, watermarks, and more for free. Furthermore, LightPDF offers a batch conversion feature when it comes to its converting function. With this feature, you can convert multiple PDF files into your preferred file format with just one process.

Stunning Features of LightPDF

LightPDF offers a variety of features for PDF documents, including editing, conversion, merging, splitting, compressing, and unlocking PDFs. These features are accessible through a web-based platform, meaning users do not have to download any software or applications.

User friendly interface:

This program is a simple yet powerful PDF tool that even beginners can use without any hassle. Moreover, it has a drag-and-drop feature that enables you to conveniently import files on its website.

No software installation required:

The second noticeable thing about this online program is that you don’t need to install any software or plug-ins to use all the features of LightPDF. Despite being just an online tool, this program can compete with PDF software that can be downloaded on your computer or mobile devices.

Create collaborative projects on the go:

Moving on, this program has a Cloud PDF Editor that enables you to edit your files on the go as long as you have an internet connection. Its collaboration feature allows users to edit their PDF projects simultaneously with colleagues and friends. With this, you just need to share the link to the file with your friends to start working together on the project in real-time.

Sign documents digitally:

This program’s digital sign feature enables you to verify the authenticity of your documents in real-time, using any internet-connected device. The program provides two signature options for your documents. The first option is the “Upload Images” feature, which allows you to upload an image of your signature. The second option is the “Signature” feature, which lets you create your signature by using your mouse cursor.

Impressive security:

Given that most PDF documents contain confidential content, this program assures users that all files uploaded to the platform are highly secured. Additionally, all files imported onto the website are deleted after the user completes their task with the program.

Versatile conversion

LightPDF’s conversion function is one of its most versatile features, allowing users to convert PDF documents to a wide range of file formats, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG, among others. The conversion process is straightforward and user-friendly, requiring only a few simple steps to complete.

To convert a PDF document, users simply need to upload the file to LightPDF, select the desired output format, and click the “Convert” button. The conversion process typically takes only a few seconds, depending on the size and complexity of the PDF document.

OCR technology:

The last but very important feature of this program is its OCR technology. This feature allows you to convert images and scanned documents into editable Word, Excel, and Text files. Moreover, the feature also enables you to OCR your documents in batches even if you are using the online version of the tool.

Flexible pricing

LightPDF offers both free and paid plans. The free version has some limitations on features and file size, while the paid plans offer more advanced features and larger file sizes. The pricing plans are reasonable, and users can choose the plan that suits their needs.

Reliable customer support

LightPDF offers a comprehensive support system that includes a FAQ section, email support, and a contact form. The support team is responsive and helpful, and they are always available to answer any questions or concerns users may have.

How to Edit PDFs for Free Using LightPDF?

LightPDF has an online version that is accessible through web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and others. Its online version offers basic PDF functions for converting, editing, and managing PDF files. However, its Cloud PDF Editor takes it to a new level. The Cloud PDF Editor allows you to modify and customize your PDFs by adding multiple elements to your documents. Furthermore, it offers a collaborative feature that you can use for free. Here are the steps to edit your PDF documents with the LightPDF online tool.

First, go to the tool’s official website and click the “Edit PDF Now” button to upload the PDF you want to edit. Second, open the uploaded file from its Cloud PDF Editor main interface to proceed editing the document. Third, go to the upper part of the interface to choose the editing functions you want to use for your documents.

Fourth, click the “Download” button after editing the documents to save it on your computer.

Conclusion

LightPDF is a comprehensive online PDF solution that offers a wide range of tools and features for editing, converting, and managing PDF documents. It is easy to use, secure, and affordable. The platform is suitable for individuals, businesses, and organizations of any size, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for an online PDF solution. Overall, LightPDF is a great tool that is definitely worth considering for anyone looking for an all-in-one PDF solution.