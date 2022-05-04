Every new Windows version is welcomed with enthusiasm for the new features and apprehension for the changes involved. However, all Windows users have in common that they desire the finest and quickest experience possible.

No matter whether you are new to Windows or a veteran, the eye-catching looks and amazing features of the new Windows 11 will take your experience to the next level.

We have enlisted vital tips to facilitate you in enjoying the productive features of your Windows.

However, if you haven’t ordered your Windows 11 yet, we encourage you to do so. You will surely enjoy the perks of it. With that said, you also need to bring tracking services like china post tracking into the function to facilitate a safe arrival of your ordered parcels.

Returning to our tips, some will allow you to personalize Windows 11 and make it the way you want, while others will allow you to utilize the operating system more quickly.

1. Moving The Start Button

You will see that the Start button and taskbar icons are centered – this is not something everyone likes. Do you like the Start button to remain in the left-hand corner, as it has in the past?

Select Taskbar settings from the context menu when you right-click an empty taskbar region.

Moreover, to expand the Taskbar behaviors section, click it. Then choose Left from the Taskbar alignment drop-down box.

2. Dark Mode

Changing the color of an app is a trend that has spread to many different programs, and Windows 11 is no exception.

If you prefer darker colors, right-click an empty region of the desktop and choose Personalize before proceeding to the Color section.

Select Dark from the drop-down option labeled Choose Your Mode.

3. Snap Layouts

It can be tough to order the windows on the screen for simple navigation if you have numerous apps running and several instances of Explorer open. The Snap feature in Windows 11 is the answer you are searching for.

When you hover your mouse over the Maximize/Resize button, choose a layout to organize open windows swiftly. There are plenty to pick from, each suited to certain jobs and screen sizes.

4. Hiding Unnecessary Taskbar Buttons

The Task view and Widgets buttons are located next to the Start button. You can conceal them if you do not require them.

Right-click an empty portion of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. You can toggle off or on the Task view and Widgets. You can also do this via the Search and Chat buttons.

5. Focus Assist For No Distractions

When you need to reduce distractions and get back to work, use Focus Assist. It will block alerts.

Navigate to the System area of Settings, then to the Focus assist section. You can choose and personalize it accordingly.

6. Widgets

When you click the Widgets button on the taskbar — the blue-and-white button adjacent to Start – mini-apps appear in a little pop-up window. Click the button next to your profile image to change the widgets you see to the top right.

To add a widget preview to the display, click the Add button next. Delete unwanted widgets from the main widget panel by clicking the x in their top right corner.

7. Enrich Sound

Whether you are listening via speakers or headphones, Windows 11 can improve the quality of your audio.

Select Sound settings from the context menu when you right-click the volume icon on the taskbar. Click the arrow to the right of the audio device you are using, scroll down the choices, and toggle the Enhance audio toggle to the On position.

8. Customizing Start Menu

The Start menu has a lot of stuff that you may display or conceal.

Open Settings, go to Personalization, and click Start. You can use the toggles to activate or disable recently added applications, most-used apps, etc. Moreover, you can create shortcuts using those toggles.

9. Voice Typing

If you want to type text quickly, consider speaking to your computer instead of typing. Press Windows + H to activate Voice typing, which allows you to write text with voice rather than typing it out by hand.

10. Virtual Desktops

Losing your target and getting lost in a sea of clutter on your desktop is normal for most individuals. If you are one of them, virtual desktops can come in handy.

Do you want to try a Virtual Desktop? Navigate to the Task View icon next to the Start button. Choose a New desktop. Then, use them the same way as a regular desktop. Hold Windows + Ctrl and hit the left or right arrow key to switch between them.

Conclusion

As a rule of thumb, you must learn and understand different keyboard shortcuts and features of Windows 11 to be fast and productive at it. You will get the most out of your newly developed Microsoft product.