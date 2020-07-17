Manaaki App: Gambling Harm Treatment

The New Zealanders have adopted the gambling field as an integral part of their lifestyle. This entertaining activity has embedded in their everyday lives and many of them enjoy playing land-based and online casino games. Others prefer having fun with popular sporting events with their families and friends.

Online gambling and betting have, thus, successfully become the most seductive leisure activities there. However, buying lottery tickets has remained attractive and today; some lotteries can be done online. Due to the growth of the gambling area in Aotearoa some people have become addicted causing damages for themselves, their friends, and relatives. Indeed, various schemes are launched to minimize gambling-related harms.

As some people who experience gambling problems are victims of stigma, they are not interested in searching for help. Shame or whakama is the main reason to not access treatment and support so it is a barrier to help-seeking. Apart from the self-exclusion programs, different apps were also released to support and encourage players experiencing compulsive gambling. Manaaki App is one of the therapies designed to treat the Kiwis seeking help with gambling problems.

About Manaaki App

Manaaki is a Maori word meaning to extend respect and hospitality to others. This mobile app is an invention of the National Institute for Health Innovation at Auckland University and with the contribution of the organization Hāpai Te Hauora and Australia’s Deakin University.

As a matter of fact, Hāpai Te Hauora is a national leader in public and population health, policy, and advocacy. This service has the mission to help people to enjoy good health and to be sustained by healthy surroundings. Manaaki is created because the country is lacking help and support for people experiencing gambling harms. Unlike other programs, this app is based on the traditional treatment combined with existing tools and strategies.

The project is funded by the Health Research Council of New Zealand. Since NIHI researchers are studying its effectiveness, they are looking for participants who can help them. In fact, Manaaki is founded by an e-learning scheme called GamblingLess and created on the current method of healing utilized at health services called Cognitive Behavioural Therapy or CBT. GamblingLess is, actually, an online self-help program for gamblers based in Australia who need support. This free service is reachable on the internet enabling the participants to access it at their convenience.

Manaaki Key Features

Before using this application, the users should know the features bundled on Manaaki allowing them to be quickly adapted to this solution.

The first feature is the six modules that help the gamblers to understand more about gambling. With the different stages of these modules, the users will prevent harm and serious effects on gambling. The second feature is the tools and videos to help the users to practice what they have learnt about real money gambling. With these devices, they are able to practice and play online casino games for money after what they have seen. There is also a journal for them to note their change so that they can follow how they are going. Moreover, a forum is also accessible for those who want to share their cash gaming experience and encourage others who are facing gambling problems. And the last option packed with Manaaki is the webchat feature. Since the program cooperates with the trained and experienced counselors, those who need advice and support are required to chat with the gambling advisors. Speaking to a qualified counselor about their problem can really help them to realize the danger they have to escape enabling them to view the situations more objectively.

How to Use Manaaki App?

As stated above, six intervention modules have been established which are packed with visual themes including videos, avatars, and animations. Additionally, audio is also utilized in the app to make the treatment more effective. The app was personalized on the participant’s language with their names. There is also customized feedback letting them to react to their experience.

In this project, the founders aim to recruit 284 gamblers 18 or older who need help. These individuals must have access to a smartphone, can download an app at Google Play or Apple Store, and understand the English language. These volunteers will be divided into two groups; the intervention and the waitlist. The first group will receive the full mobile mental behavioural scheme whereas the waitlist group will get a simple program.

This app will count down the time left before they get the full app and the links to the data collection tools. Both groups will receive data collection like baseline, 4, 8, and 12 weeks after the randomisation. The second systems consist of changes in gambling impulses, frequency, expenditure, and willingness to be healed. For their involvement, these participants will get rewards (koha) over 12 weeks.

This koha includes $60 that will be divided into $20 for each set of questions on the 4, 8, and 12 weeks. While still waiting for the test phase, this app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Final Words

Gambling Harm-minimisation strategy in New Zealand has been implemented since the growth of this field there. This country where gambling has become the national hobby has applied stricter regulations to reduce gambling-related harms.

Aside from several organizations launched to prevent gambling problems and to support those who are victims of this activity, Manaaki App is a fresh scheme. Although this initiative is ongoing, the founders are convinced of its efficiency since it is deeply taken from the tradition.

New Zealand has two customs and traditions; Māori and Western but Māori culture is first-hand there. Therefore, when people are worried about gambling, they are required to download this Manaaki App as it aims to help them get their lives back and decrease the desire to gamble at all. This service is really important because it was designed to support and self-help them with evidence-based support accessible anywhere and at any time.

Created by the renowned organizations and funded by the leading organization, this app will provide effective intended outcomes not only for the targeted individuals but also for the whole nation. As Aotearoa’s objective is to promote responsible gambling, the Manaaki app is one of the options to reach this goal.