Global trends have witnessed an increasing corporate workforce with emerging digital ideas and advanced technology. Nowadays, almost every third individual has a corporate email apart from personal ones. To keep and schedule meetings or invites, we have to coordinate using calendars, spreadsheets, and word processing documents. To get your jobs done systematically, staying tuned to a productivity suite named Office 365 should be a priority. The need of the hour is to tackle strenuous projects, efficiently deliver tasks on time and simultaneously find some breather space. When you find yourself swamped with multiple issues, then Microsoft Office 365 comes to the rescue. Who would have thought that most of the population will be sitting at home and working from every corner of the globe and utilizing Microsoft Office skills? We still sit and carry the desktops in front, although the cubicles no longer matter. The essential productivity toolkit keeps emerging as the workforce evolves. Microsoft 365, the cloud-based version of Office, includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Access, and Outlook and combines robust cloud services. When looking for intelligent working skills, why not read these five productivity Secrets to master Microsoft Office 365 skills. Microsoft 365 and existing collaboration tools With Microsoft 365, have great new applications to work even faster and wiser. Working in the cloud will drastically change the way people work (together). It also means that we will say goodbye to outdated resources, thereby opting for ‘Microsoft Office Training’ provided online for the latest trends and updates.

Read the following 5 Productivity Secrets to Master Microsoft Office 365 Skills

Change Video background in Microsoft Teams

During a team meeting, you can change and test the background real quickly. Just hover with your mouse over the Video icon. Here you can check the current background and change it if needed.

Use Focused Inbox

A focused inbox simply allows you to read all the necessary email messages in one place. All other messages remain accessible on the Other tab. The Focused Inbox feature has replaced Clutter as the best way to filter your inbox. In this way, you keep the front and center of your essential and actionable items. Mails sent to the Other box are still accessible but take a back seat to Focused emails. Move emails from one box to the other by right-clicking on a message and selecting either “Move to Focused” or “Move to Other.”

Excel Worksheet Navigation Made Simpler

More straightforward worksheet navigation: When opening an Excel workbook with multiple worksheets, users can jump directly to the worksheet they want. Simply click on the new All Sheets button in the lower-left corner and then select the desired worksheet.

Zoom in / out

Excel for the web supports numerous ways to zoom in / out. Zoom in for a close-up view of your data or zoom out for an overview of the worksheet. New Zoom methods include Pinch/stretch to zoom on touch screen or trackpad, Ctrl + mouse wheel, Ctrl Alt +/- key, Click the +/- button or selecting a predefined zoom level from 25 % to 200 % in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Utilize Keyboard Shortcuts

Microsoft has dozens of keyboard shortcuts in Windows beyond Word. To reduce the hassle, just try to remember a few of them and start using the ones mainly required. Once you’ve developed the reflexes to use, jot down the new ones and practice them as needed. And you will be startled by the faster execution of commands. Users with muscular incoordination, disturbed body movements, or vision disabilities can easily switch to Microsoft keyboard shortcuts from touchscreen or mouse. Isn’t that great that every possibility seems to have transformed into reality for the benefit of society? Don’t waste your time holding onto the conventional techs, nevertheless follow the smart productivity secrets to master Microsoft Office 365 skills.