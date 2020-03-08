Smart Ways to Measure Web App Performance

There are plenty of good reasons to measure web app performance, but the most important ones pertain to your bottom-line profit. When users and prospective customers have problems accessing your site, reading the content, purchasing products, interacting with chatbots or anything else, they tend to move on. Even a one or two-second drop in your site’s load time can result in visitors leaving in droves. The competition is too stiff to ignore your website’s performance metrics. What are the most reliable parameters for measuring the performance of website apps? Here’s a quick look at just a few of the most popular applications and how professional technicians measure them.

Load Time for Main Page

When a visitor attempts to load your main page, it shouldn’t take more than two seconds for all the central images and visuals to appear. If you notice that your site takes longer than that, consider implementing some fixes, like omitting ads and third-party scripts from loading ahead of your branded images and content. That way, you’ll still be able to give visitors the key information they’re looking for and allow for a slight delay in low relevance items like ads and extra script.

Time to Interact

Also called TTI, this metric reveals a lot about the power of elements on your webpage. Most users tend to begin scrolling and checking out parts of a site even before it’s finished loading. When this happens, it’s easy to see the areas they don’t click on, also known as dead spots. Consider eliminating elements that seldom receive clicks or any other kind of attention from visitors.

Time to Complete a Single Transaction

Many marketing professionals put a lot of emphasis on this metric because it has such a real-world feel and shows exactly what customers are up against. When it takes someone a long time just to buy a single product or service or download paid content, you’re in big trouble. In fact, measuring the time is no easy task and calls for several high-end tools to calculate the exact data. But once you know how long it’s taking people to finish a financial transaction; you are equipped with actionable information.

State of the Website Availability Monitor

A Pingdom website availability monitor (WAM) tells you whether the site is responding to those who attempt to locate it online. Business owners need to have their web performance apps set to alert them whenever the WAM is down. It’s one thing to know that your site is not functioning, as long as you can fix it. But if the WAM is not working, you are truly flying blind.

Speed Index

One of the first methods for checking on-site efficiency was the speed index (SI). This handy numerical piece of data tells you how long it takes for all the relevant visual elements of your main page to display after someone calls up the page. The speed will change as your page becomes more complex, but it’s important to have a baseline SI number for future comparison.