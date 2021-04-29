YouTube has been the “go-to” platform for watching videos on hundreds of topics since 2005. It’s the second most visited site on the Internet but isn’t it sort of dumbfounding how YouTube hosts billions of videos with a billion hours of video added every day and yet there is no option to download the videos? Perhaps, that’s because YouTube doesn’t want its users to skip the ads.

Once in a while, you truly need to have one of those videos on your own PC or phone. And, when we talk about downloading YouTube videos, a question that immediately arises is: How to do it?

What to do if you really like some video and want to download and share it with friends? Well, here’s the ticket – The Top 4 methods of easily downloading YouTube videos:

WinX YouTube Downloader

Dignitary’s multi-lingual WinX permits downloads from 300+ sites with client-produced content—including adult sites. It has a great interface, yet there are advertisements. Copy a YouTube URL (in any event, for a playlist) and dispatch the WinX programming, the process is quite simple.

SaveMyYouTube: A Helper Website

SaveMyYouTube.com is a YouTube downloader and a “helper website” which means it purely works online and doesn’t need you to download and install any software. It features clear download links on its website, i.e. you don’t need to deal with any advertisement traps here. Simply copy a YouTube URL and paste its link catch to begin. Here are some of the many websites whose videos you can download with this utility:

Daily Motion.

Tiktok.

IGTV.

Netflix.

SaveMyYouTube works on any platform, even on mobile devices. However, it may take longer, in regards to the size and quality of the video you want, but the convenience it presents is unbeatable. Try SaveMyYouTube by visiting this URL https://www.savemyyoutube.com

ByClickDownloader

ByClickDownloader (recently called YouTube By Click) captures video from more than 40 different platforms. Before you even do the first download, you can utilize the “dials” on the interface to set up a favored download format (MP4 video or MP3 sound). It also allows you to choose a default download quality as high as 8K, even with the freely available version. You additionally need the exceptional version to download playlists and channels, do transformations, stay away from promotions and get shut subtitles.

Video Download Helper

Video DownloadHelper upholds an immense number of sites—even those for grown-ups. You’ll realize a video is downloadable when the symbol for the expansion vivifies when you’re on the site page. Video Download Helper for Chrome has quit working with YouTube—so it could get a position in the Chrome Web Store.

5K Player

The free 5KPlayer is significantly more than a downloader, however, it has a hell of a coordinated downloader. Promising no virus, advertisements, or module prerequisites is a decent start. Tragically, one of a handful I tried, that requests enrollment of your name and email—you need to do that to get the full download work across 300+ locales. Be that as it may, you can in any case seize 4K videos from YouTube without enrolling.

Final Thoughts

There you have it – the 4 best methods of downloading YouTube videos online so you can access favorite YouTube videos anytime and anywhere even without an internet connection, ensuring that you never miss out and keep up the entertainment on the go. Do let us know in the comments, which tool from the list will you be using.