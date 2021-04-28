Though Microsoft Teams is an option you are no doubt fully aware of when it comes to task management and communications within your office, big or small, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there are many alternatives that can be both more efficient and cheaper.

For many, the use of Microsoft Teams is almost a knee-jerk reaction or a sign that you maybe aren’t so keen on trying something new, as well as a product that may be built into your software packages (albeit with the caveat of having to be paid for).

You may actually like what Microsoft Teams have to offer and clearly, they are doing something right given the fact that they are the leaders in the field when it comes to numbers of users. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t shop around and wisely look at what the competition has to offer.

The truth is that though there are many positives to the Microsoft suite it’s also clear that the competition has evolved and expanded, leading to a raft of options that could well be far more suitable to your needs.

With this in mind, here are five alternatives you should check out.

Spike

Though relatively new to the scene, comparatively, Spike is developing quite a reputation when it comes to the excellent free-thinking and new ways of dealing with remote communication and task management facilities. Their approach to the market is fresh and exciting.

Spike’s video and voice conferencing services are smooth and dynamic and their real-time chat facility is a joy to use. As a Microsoft Teams alternative Spike is certainly one of the most effective options to turn too. Their email integration is efficient and we love their multi-calendar facility is hugely useful for those with very busy schedules that span more than one workstream.

Slack

Clearly Slack is now one of the big competitors to Microsoft Teams and it’s easy to see why when you check out the service they have to offer. Slack is well priced and has many neat features and their whole suite is beautifully put together and very simple to use.

Their free service offers no cost for one-to-one calls and a great deal of bandwidth and space. There are over 2000 apps to sync with once you sign-up and their monthly subscription fee is one of the best deals around. Slack is great for start-ups and any previous bug issues and clunkiness have long since been fixed.

Google Meet

Google Meet, previously named G Suite, has the added benefit of being part of the Google empire and as such, there is a lot of interface and adaptability built in. Google Meet is similar to Microsoft Teams, offering great video and voice calling options that will keep your virtual team working flawlessly.

You can use it free for up to 100 participants and there’s an unlimited meetings service which means you don’t have to worry about having to upgrade needlessly. The G Workspace tariffs are competitively priced and scaling up is very easy with this service.

Cisco Webex

If you are looking for an alternative to Microsoft Teams that is pliable and adaptable then Cisco Webex may be the way to go. You can easily customize your workflow and that means that regardless of the size of your team, or company, you should be able to make good use of their intuitive interface.

On top of this their video conferencing service is one of the best around though it should be noted that the service isn’t one of the cheapest options you could opt for.

Mattermost

As this service is open-source, it’s always evolving and that could be just the ticket if you are a company or team that is looking to be one step ahead of the curve. Mattermost also has robust security at its roots.

Self-hosting is available with Mattermost, which is ideal for in-house events though their video and voice conferencing options are only available once you are a fully paid-up member, either way, it’s one of the best alternatives to Microsoft Teams that we’ve found.

The growing rate at which companies and individuals are relying upon remote working, and this predates the coronavirus pandemic, has meant that the number of players in the business communication market has grown a great deal.

Clearly, there are some in the field who are batting above their weight but there are certainly a number of options that are very capable of competing with Microsoft Teams for your business, and now maybe the right time to see what they have to offer.