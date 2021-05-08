The world is moving more towards a cell phone-centric idea of a digital footprint. More and more things are becoming mobile-friendly, and the mobile gaming industry has become bigger and bigger over the years.

There was once a day where mobile gaming was only seen as a place for fun jackpot casino apps and Candy Crush for your aunt to play. Nowadays, more and more people consider mobile gaming to be like regular gaming.

In addition, there are many more powerful phones nowadays, so the internet has become something you can keep around in your pocket. This means you can literally have the collective knowledge of mankind at your fingertips at all times.

So, it is clear that there are quite a lot of applications that are a great way to spend your time on if you have to ride on the bus, are waiting for something, or are just bored and want something to do.

YouTube

I don’t think it is possible to start his list with any other app than YouTube. YouTube is simply just king when it comes to personal entertainment or education for free. Nothing else on the internet comes even close to the spread of content on YouTube.

There are simply just so many different channels that focus on so many different topics that there is literally something for just about everybody.

Do you want entertainment? Well, Memes by Cowbelly will give you your dose of memes and other silly images or text memes you could want.

Do you want a little bit of everything the internet has to offer? Then Daily Does of Internet has got your covered. He’ll showcase everything from cute animal videos to some spectacular photography and amazing moments caught on camera.

Maybe you want something that has to do with your hobby? The Paint Coach can teach you everything you need to know about painting. Or maybe you are into fantasy and medieval stuff? Check out Shadiverstiy and Skalligrim.

Want something more practical or educational? Sci-Show can teach you whatever you want to know about your burning science questions you were too scared to ask. Or, go to Crash Course History if you are more of a history buff.

I could keep going like this for paragraph after paragraph, but I think you get the point by now. There is quite literally a channel on YouTube for every single topic you could ever imagine so long as it is not graphic.

This means everything from education to entertainment can be a click and a short but sweet video away.

Reddit

Now, I’m not a Reddit fanboy (I don’t really use the app for much other than looking for information) but I have to admit Reddit can be both a really entertaining platform, and also a highly educational one.

Reddit is a large community-based forum site where people can post pictures, videos, GIFs, or whatever else they want about any topic they desire. And this is where what I mentioned about information comes into play

Reddit is a huge collective community that has probably experienced or has experience in whatever question you might have. Want to know if you should buy a product? Look it up on Reddit!

Or perhaps you are having trouble with your internet or whatever else. There is a huge community of “Tech Wizs” that would be more than happy to give you some tips.

It can also help with hobbies or anything else you might want to get into as there will probably be a community for you that you can ask questions to. There are just so many people that they have already made all the mistakes for you so you don’t have to.

Even if someone else hasn’t asked the question you have, all you need to do is look for the appropriate forum page (Subreddit) and ask your question there. Then, you just wait and people will give you their answers to your question.

Many times, this can be a very helpful tool. I have found this to be especially true when it comes to buying products. There is no doubt some poor sap who has already bought and posted their opinions about a said product on some Reddit page.

So, this allows you to get product opinions you can be rather sure are from real people, and possibly also from people who have a lot of experience with similar or better products.

This is usually the case when it comes to electronics. For instance, I was looking for headphones, and Reddit was an invaluable tool to find what people thought of different products and pointing me in the direction of better or cheaper products.

Headphones’ sound quality can be rather subjective at a point, so for things like that, it is important to hear what a lot of people have to say. You cannot really have a machine tell you if you will like how a pair of headphones sounds.

However, you can hear what people have to say about the pair of headphones, and make a judgment based on that. If a lot of people say they are “bassy” headphones, then you can decide whether you want a lot of bass to your headphones or not.

That was a bit of a tangent, but I think I have expressed my point clearly enough. Reddit can be a powerful tool for both entertainment and education, and I don’t think you should shy away from it just because of the stereotype of an average Redditor.

Most of them are just regular people, geeks, nerds, and other people that are just passionate about the things they love. In other words, just regular people can be a right good help to the average novice.

Phone

This perhaps is a bit of a jokey entry, but I have a good reason for including it. I think you should try and spend more time on actual calls with people rather than just texting

This may seem like a “boomer” opinion, but I know a lot of people who hate calling people! It actually makes them dread the experience if they hear they have to talk with someone on the phone.

However, I think it can be a good tool for a couple of reasons. First of all, people like to hear your voice. Your mom probably wants to hear you from now and again, so it’s nice to give her a call.

But, I know many people don’t dread calling their mom, they dread calling a ministry or their cell service provider. This is exactly why you should try and use calling more.

It can be a great way to boost your own self-confidence and be more assertive in the social sphere. If you can become more comfortable on the phone with strangers, it can be a nice step towards being more comfortable with people in person.

I know a lot of people who also suffer from shyness, awkwardness, or social anxiety. Taking little steps like this could help you build your confidence and realize everyone is just as awkward as you. There is simply nothing embarrassing about holding your head up high.