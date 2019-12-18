Will Mobile Gaming Continue To Dominate The Industry?

Photo by RedBoy [Matt] // CC BY 2.0.

A little over a decade ago, the idea of mobile gaming would have been a pixelated game of Snake and maybe Tetris as well, if you were really lucky. Thanks to the advancement of the phone industry, specifically the invention of smartphones and app stores, the gaming industry has now taken on a different path.

Sure, the conventional PC and console worlds of gaming are still as prosperous and prominent as ever, but the fact that the mobile gaming industry is generating twice that of its console and PC counterparts demonstrates just how popular it’s become. But how has mobile gaming reached such a high level of popularity and will this trend continue in the future?

How has the mobile gaming industry risen to such prominence?

As mentioned earlier, smartphones have been pivotal in the rise of mobile gaming. More specifically, the release of the iPhone can be seen as the turning point and a huge element of the phone – and subsequently gaming – history. Their popularity ensured that smartphones weren’t just another craze that failed to fully catch fire, but instead truly cemented them as the most popular breed of the phone around.

With the rise of the iPhone also came the prominence of the App Store, which saw millions of apps (including games) become available at the click of the button. From that point onwards, mobile games took off.

Whereas initially, only a handful of tailor-made games for the App Store were available, it soon became the norm for any game of worth to have a presence in app form. In fact, it’s now got to the point that if a game exists outside the App Store, it is definitely missing out on appealing to an entirely different, but extremely populous market.

Why is mobile gaming so popular?

So we know just how popular mobile gaming is now. We know how terms of the platforms that have propelled mobile gaming, it has become so popular. But why exactly is it so popular and why has mobile gaming been embraced by so many?

One simple reason for this is the fact that it’s very accessible. Games that previously weren’t able to be played remotely or on the move now can be. The introduction of apps such as PokerStars Casino, Fortnite and FIFA19 Companion ensures players aren’t limited by where they are in terms of playing games, as they can play these types of games on their phone or tablet.

Another reason is down to the popularity of phones themselves. They are now simply additions to ourselves. Due to their multiple functionalities in the sense that they’re our alarms, our cameras, our streaming devices, our calendars, our maps, and even our wallets, we are so dependent on our phones. As a consequence, they are with us at all times, and therefore also become a form of entertainment – as video games have been for years. The only difference is that these games can be played on the train, while you wait for a friend or in a queue at the shops, as opposed to exclusively at home.

A third and final main reason why they’re so popular is the ease at which mobile games can be played. Hardcore gamers will say that the gaming accessories you get with console and PC games such as the headsets, the gaming chairs and the steering wheels for driving games as an example, are excellent additions that only enhance the gaming experience.

However, for the more general, common gamer, mobile games just offer quick forms of entertainment. There’s no need for any of these additions. There’s no need to wait for a game to load up (obviously there’s a slight wait for apps to load up but nothing compared to console and computer games), they can be played instantly. Sure graphics, gameplay and often the detail is incomparable to that of PC and console games, but the average person who uses mobile games is not looking for those things. They’re simply looking for a temporary and quick form of entertainment.

According to Newzoo, mobile gaming will continue to be the largest division following 10 years of double-digit growth since 2007. In total, mobile revenues will grow +25.5% year on year to reach $70.3 billion. This means that for the first time, more than half of all game revenues will come from the mobile segment. Smartphones will account for 80% of this, or $56.4 billion, with the remaining 20% coming from tablets.

On the other hand, the iGaming industry is gradually reaching its new heights, the increase in the jurisdictions regulating the popular pastime. According to Statista, the online gambling market capture is expected to be valued at more than $94 billion by 2024. The current size of the market is almost $46 billion, meaning the size is forecast to double in the upcoming years. If we just talk about New Jersy, the online gambling revenues shoot up to $60.3 Million in 2019. Borgata Online Casino NJ continues to nip at the heels of Resorts Digital, closing the gap to only a few thousand in revenue at $6.72 million, compared to Resorts’ $6.85. Resorts Digital Gaming houses Draftkings, Resorts Casino, and the newly formed FoxBet, which was previously BetStars.

Will mobile gaming continue to dominate the gaming industry in the future?

It’s difficult to predict the future. Just 15 years ago, few would have said mobile gaming would be twice the size of console and PC gaming, but here we are. However, in terms of mobile gaming, it’s hard to see where it can go from here. As established, the appeal comes from its remote usage and quick playability, so if these types of games are developed further they risk losing the very thing that has made them so successful.

With technology in all sectors advancing so quickly, who knows where the gaming industry will be in the next few decades? But in terms of the next few years, it’s easy to see mobile gaming’s dominance continue. For the more hardcore gamers, the consoles and PCs will always reign supreme. Mobile games offer great alternatives for gamers, but they can never truly replace console/PC games – both simply satisfy a different need.

The main thing that could hinder the mobile gaming is something drastic happening to the mobile phone industry. With them being so ingrained in our lives though, it’s hard to see their significance fade. It’s predicted that by 2021, mobile gaming will make up just shy of 60% of all total gaming revenue, so it seems mobile gaming should continue to enjoy an illustrious success in the future.