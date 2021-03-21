Smartphone companies have quickened innovation due to intense competition, rapidly introducing newer and better models. Resultantly, gadget freaks might find it hard to resist the temptation to ditch a phone they just bought and get another one that offers something unique.

For instance, you may decide to trade your iPhone 12 Pro with the newly released Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 to see what the rage is all about.

But, if you change your phone quite often, constant data transfer may become a hassle.

A reliable phone data transfer app such as MobileTrans can make it easy.

MobileTrans – What does it do?

Wondershare’s MobileTrans is a data transfer tool that facilitates transfer between two phones. For instance, if you want to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, you can do so with just one click.

How does it function?

MobileTrans helps you transfer all kinds of data securely and conveniently, including the following:

Photos

Text messages

Contacts

Music

Videos

Apart from letting the users transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone directly, MobileTrans also backs up and restores WhatsApp, Viber, Line, WeChat, and Kik chats.

In this MobileTrans review, we will be taking a look at the app’s offerings by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

Features

Pricing plans

MobileTrans’s Compatibility with devices

MobileTrans is compatible with most devices and lets you transfer without dropping the files’ quality.

With MobileTrans, the users can transfer data between any of the following:

iOs

Android

MobileTrans Features

This MobileTrans review will help you learn how to save time and effort when transferring data from an old phone to a new one.

Here are some of the powerful features that MobileTrans offers:

Lightning Fast Data Transfers

Smart backup and seamless restoration

A Simple process

Data Safety

Compatibility with different operating systems

7-days money-back guarantee

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

Lightning Fast Data Transfers

You can be done with the entire data transfer process within three minutes. MobileTrans ensures that the process is carried on at lightning-fast speeds. You can transfer 17 kinds of data, including the following:

Contacts

Messages

Apps

Music

Notes

Books

Smart Backup

MobileTrans lets you backup your iOS and Android devices to your computer without iTunes or iCloud, with a one-click data backup option. It even allows you to select the data type you want to backup on your MAC or PC.

Seamless Data Restoration

Every time you back up your iPhone or Android using Wondershare MobileTrans, you have the option to restore the backup data from your system to your phone without having to rewrite your data. Additionally, You can even convert your iTunes backup to Android without resetting your files.

Data Safety

Wondershare’s MobileTrans only reads the information present on your device and does not save it in its servers or cloud, eliminating the risk of data theft or a hack. Additionally, you can completely wipe out all data with the data erase feature to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Compatibility with different operating systems

The file formats and sizes vary as per operating systems, creating issues when you transfer data, including reducing the quality of the transferred files. However, MobileTrans is perfectly compatible with all major systems, including iOS and Android, and resolves such issues.

7-days money-back guarantee

If the app doesn’t meet your expectations, you can always apply for a refund within seven days of the purchase.

A Simple Process

The data transfer process is quite simple since it offers an easy-to-use interface that even non-tech savvy people can easily use.

Using MobileTrans to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

If you just switched to the iPhone and are searching for a way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, here is how you can do that with MobileTrans in three simple steps:

Launch MobileTrans on your system and connect your device after selecting the “WhatsApp Transfer” feature

Go to the sidebar ->WhatsApp feature -> Transfer WhatsApp Messages and wait for the app to auto-detect the connected devices.

Click on “Start” to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone.

Once the process is complete, you will receive a notification to remove your devices safely. The next time you launch WhatsApp on your iPhone, you will restore the transferred data since it would be automatically detected.

Don’t feel in the mood of following the instructions in the text? Learn the process from the video tutorial:

Why MobileTrans?

The native solutions don’t work out when it comes to moving WhatsApp or any other app’s data between devices, which can be a major issue for someone who regularly switches phones. MobileTrans lets you transfer messages in the absence of reliable methods or quick-fixes of backing up and restoring data.

MobileTrans’s Pricing Plans

MobileTrans maintains different pricing plans for Windows and Mac.

For Windows

1-Year Plan

Phone Transfer: $29.95

WhatsApp Transfer: $29.95

Full Features: $39.95

3-Year Plan

Phone Transfer: $39.95

WhatsApp Transfer: $39.95

Full Features: $49.95

For Mac

1-Year Plan

Phone Transfer: $39.95

WhatsApp Transfer: $39.95

Full Features: $49.95

3-Year Plan

Phone Transfer: $49.95

WhatsApp Transfer: $49.95

Full Features: $59.95

You can download MobileTrans here.

MobileTrans Editors’ Feedback

An excellent Phone to Phone Transfer Solution for those regularly switching phones

MobileTrans is a “must-have” for those who like to keep trying out newer smartphones. If you tend to switch between smartphones with different operating systems regularly, MobileTrans can prove to be a highly reliable data transfer tool. It’s not worth spending loads of time transferring data when you can do it quickly with a single click within minutes.