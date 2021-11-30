If you want to track someone with their iPhone, the best way is to use a GPS spoofer. A spoofing app can change where your phone thinks it is and trick other people into thinking that they’re in another location. This means that if you want to know what’s going on at home while you’re away, just install Foneazy MockGo and set its target coordinates to be the location of your house. It’ll then show everyone who calls or texts you that they are coming up on your driveway when in fact they aren’t anywhere near it!

What is Foneazy MockGo?

Foneazy MockGo is a software program that enables you to move the location of your iPhone without jailbreaking it. You can choose from different speeds when walking, cycling, or driving. You do not need to be in the same place as the place where you are running away from when using this app.

AR-based games are becoming more and more popular, but there’s something about playing them that doesn’t quite feel like you. MockGo allows users to customize their movement within different modes such as varying walking speed or even letting GPS pause for a moment so everything feels just right! With all these options at hand, it makes the experience 100% authentic – no matter what setting it is set on when starting up gameplay.

With its compatibility with iOS 14 and higher, MockGo can now be used on the newest iPhones. That means it works for iPhone 12 as well! You’ll also have five devices at your disposal which is an increase from four before; more importantly, though you will now be able to import GPX files without any confusion because of how easy they were made by this app’s creators

MockGo Key Features

Click Teleport Mode : The Foneazy app allows you to change your location. First, click Teleport, and then let the app do the rest. It will make it seem like you are in a different place than where you really are.

: The Foneazy app allows you to change your location. First, click Teleport, and then let the app do the rest. It will make it seem like you are in a different place than where you really are. 2-Spot Mode : You can move your GPS tracker around if you put it in one-stop mode. The software will show the exact location where you pinned your GPS marker.

: You can move your GPS tracker around if you put it in one-stop mode. The software will show the exact location where you pinned your GPS marker. Joystick Control : This feature lets you move the aircraft quickly in the direction you want to go. You can make it turn at any angle. You can control this with your keyboard, mouse, or trackpad. The W, A, S, D buttons make it move in different directions or rotate 360 degrees.

: This feature lets you move the aircraft quickly in the direction you want to go. You can make it turn at any angle. You can control this with your keyboard, mouse, or trackpad. The W, A, S, D buttons make it move in different directions or rotate 360 degrees. Multi-Device Control : The app lets you trick your GPS location on 5 different devices at the same time. You can use the app on your iPhone, iPad, and PC altogether.

: The app lets you trick your GPS location on 5 different devices at the same time. You can use the app on your iPhone, iPad, and PC altogether. Realistic Mode : You walk or ride at different speeds. Foneazy MockGo app lets you go faster or slower than your selected speed by up to 30%. This mode gives a realistic experience.

: You walk or ride at different speeds. Foneazy MockGo app lets you go faster or slower than your selected speed by up to 30%. This mode gives a realistic experience. Favorite Location and Route : You can create a favorite location. You will need to know the name of the place and your starting point. On the app, you can choose one of those favorites and then tell it that your present location is that same place.

: You can create a favorite location. You will need to know the name of the place and your starting point. On the app, you can choose one of those favorites and then tell it that your present location is that same place. Multi-Spot Mode : When you download the app, it will give you a multi-stop mode. This is when you can create and customize routes to go from point A to point B, then back to A again. You will need to click on the multi-stop icon for this function.

: When you download the app, it will give you a multi-stop mode. This is when you can create and customize routes to go from point A to point B, then back to A again. You will need to click on the multi-stop icon for this function. GPX Files Routes: You can import any GPX file and create a route from the same. You can make a route from the map of your choice, export it to Foneazy MockGo and simulate it with your real route. All in one click!

How to fake location on iOS with Foneazy MockGo?

You can watch this tutorial or simply follow the step mentioned below;

Step 1. Download and install MockGo on your Windows or Mac. Once installed, launch it.

Step 2. Connect iPhone to the system and click on the “Start” button at MockGo dashboard.

Step 3. Adjust your desired location by clicking “Center on“.

Step 4. Set the “Teleport Mode” based on the location you want.

Step 5. MockGo will record the new location and then you can teleport by clicking on “Move here“. Congrats! You successfully faked the GPS.

For instance, you want to change Tinder location, watch this one.

Why do I need MockGo to Spoof your location?

Well, it depends on your role.

Developers : Developers need to test their software applications. They can break geographical boundaries and check their programs to do this.

: Developers need to test their software applications. They can break geographical boundaries and check their programs to do this. Gamers : Gamers often change countries so that they can play games that are not available in some places such as Pokemon Go. The Foneazy MockGo app can help with this problem.

: Gamers often change countries so that they can play games that are not available in some places such as Pokemon Go. The Foneazy MockGo app can help with this problem. Bingers : Binge-watchers will be able to watch movies and TV shows even if they are not in the country where it is based!

: Binge-watchers will be able to watch movies and TV shows even if they are not in the country where it is based! Social media fans: Social media lovers want to fool their friends by pretending they are on vacation or on a trip. If you like social media, the Foneazy MockGo app will help you out.

Editor’s Review

Pros

You can use the app on five devices at the same time. You will be able to import GPX files easily because of how they made it easier for users in this app.

The people who made the software have a 24/hour support team that you can reach by email or live chat if you need help with anything at all! You will also be able to ask questions on their FAQ page, and they reply quite faster.

The MockGo GPS Location Spoofer app is cheap! It only costs $39.95 for the whole year, and you will get all of its great features. You can pay monthly or yearly. The best part is that their lifetime plan costs only $59.95.

Cons

You can’t download or import routes from Google Maps, but you will be able to import GPX files. The app only works on iPhones and iPads at the moment so don’t bother looking for it in your Play Store because you won’t find anything!

Pricing & Availability

You have a choice if you want to buy something. You can choose a monthly plan for $9.95, a quarterly plan for $19.95, or an annual plan for $39.95. Or you can just do it all at once and get lifetime access for $59.95!

Conclusion

MockGo is user-friendly because it has a simple UI. One-click on the app will teleport you to where you want to go. The app can be easy for customers to use, and it can work with other apps. MockGo updates its information quickly, which is helpful. All in all, the app is reliable and friendly for customers, and smart people will find that they like it too. Go ahead and try this app!

Download MockGo