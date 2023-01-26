Thousands of games are available to play at UK slot sites, and more are added every week, but there’s a collection of familiar titles that appear again and again in the casino lobbies. Some old and some new, these games are perennially popular with UK players and in several cases it’s not just the original games but also a series of sequels or reskins .

Starburst

NetEnt’s classic Starburst is nearly 10 years old now and remains ubiquitous. The sheer stunning simplicity of this game (which has just 10 paylines, albeit paying both ways) makes it instantly attractive to anyone who’s new to online slot games. Its volatility is also on the low side. Perhaps that is why it features in so many welcome offers (that and the minimum spin value of 10p). Starburst has a higher volatility sequel, Starburst XXXtreme, and there’s also a Starburst Slingo game.

What you may not know is that Starburst has a variable Return to Player which is chosen by the operator from a range of options. The original RTP of the game (and the highest available) is 96.09%, but 95.05%, 94.05% and 92.05% are all common at UK casinos. Check the game help files before playing to see which version it is!

Book of Dead

PlayNGo’s classic Book of Dead has been around since 2014. It’s clearly been inspired by Novomatic’s slot machine Book of Ra, and the leading character Rich Wilde has clearly been inspired by Indiana Jones – a potent mixture that players (and operators) love. With just 10 paylines and an exciting and easy to understand bonus round, Book of Dead is a high volatility game that’s still very accessible to the less experienced player.. Rich Wilde appears in many other PlayNGo slots including Tome of Madness and Amulet of Dead, and there’s also a spin off series featuring his daughter Cat Wilde.

Book of Dead is another game that often features in welcome offers and again, the minimum spin value of 10p probably has something to do with this.

Like Starburst, Book of Dead has a variable Return To Player depending on which casino you play at. The highest RTP setting is 96.21% but most UK casinos have set it at 94.25% or 91.25%. Again, be sure to check the game help files before playing!

Bonanza

Big Time Gaming’s classic Megaways slot Bonanza was released in December 2016 and was responsible for starting off the whole Megaways phenomenon (and unlimited multiplier bonus rounds). This high octane thriller of a game is still extremely popular and a Christmas themed version joined the roster in December 2022. There’s also a progressive jackpot version, Bonanza Megapays. Bonanza’s volatility, although quite high, is not quite on a par with other BTG slots such as Extra Chilli and Star Clusters which are perhaps just a bit too volatile for the casual player.

Bonanza has a non variable Return To Player of 96%

Immortal Romance

The vampire themed Immortal Romance is one of the oldest games on this list. It was released back in 2011 and appealed to players because of the strong storytelling and gamification in the form of paytable achievements and bonus round progression, as well as what was then considered to be quite high volatility. In 2022 this classic Microgaming slot was given a new lease of life with the release of the progressive jackpot version Immortal Romance Mega Moolah. To continue the momentum, Immortal Romance 2 is due for release early in 2023. There’s also an Immortal Romance themed scratchcard and video bingo game.

The original Immortal Romance has a relatively high Return To Player of 96.86% (the progressive version is lower).

Fluffy Favourites (+ friends)

The original Fluffy Favourites slot is more than 15 years old now (with graphics and sounds that show its age) but is still incredibly popular and not just with its intended target audience of bingo players. It’s spawned several sequels – Fluffy Too, Fluffy Fairground, Fluffy In Space, Fluffy Megaways, Fluffy Remastered and Fluffy Favourites Mix’n’Win – in regular and jackpot versions, plus a Slingo game and two bingo games. All of these games combine innocuous looking cuddly toys with thrilling high volatility, a mix that really shouldn’t work but does, in spades.

The original Fluffy Favourites slot has a non variable Return To Player of 95.3%. Most of the sequels are worse (apart from Fluffy In Space at 96.3%) and the jackpot versions are considerably worse.

Sweet Bonanza (+ friends)

Sweet Bonanza was released in 2019 and was unlike any slot game that had come before it. It has neither paylines nor clusters, but pays for the total number of the same symbol anywhere on the reels; the winning symbols explode and cascade so there can be quite a sequence of wins. It also has a very exciting bonus round with the potential for large multipliers. Sweet Bonanza also comes in an Xmas version and an operator branded version, and there are a number of other Pragmatic Play games such as Gates of Olympus and Santa’s Great Gifts which are very similar. All are rather high volatility.

Sweet Bonanza has, you guessed it, a variable Return To Player, but the values found at UK casinos don’t differ by much – it’s 95.45% or 96.49%.

9 Masks of Fire (+ friends)

9 Masks of Fire is just one of a series of slots from Gameburger Studios which all have the same scatter jackpots feature. Scatter jackpots have long been a popular feature in slot machines at bricks and mortar casinos and Gameburger successfully brought the concept online . 9 Pots of Gold, Hyper Strike, Tarzan and the Jewels of Opar, 9 Gifts of Christmas and Celebrity Juice are all almost identical to 9 Masks of Fire and there’s also HyperSpins (pay to respin) versions of some of these games.

9 Masks of Fire is yet another game with variable Return To Player that is configured by the casino. Available settings include 96.24%, 94.06% and 92.01%.

Rainbow Riches (+ friends)

The popularity of Rainbow Riches online stems from the popularity of the Rainbow Riches slot machine (and its Road To Riches bonus round) in betting shops and other land based venues. The original game was released in 2009 and is still hugely popular despite its age. There are now more than a dozen other Rainbow Riches slots (and scores of lookalikes) plus a bingo game and Slingo game (in which all of the prizes are bonus rounds from the slot games)..

You always know where you are with the Return To Player of Rainbow Riches. It’s 95% for the original game and slightly better (up to 96%) for most of the sequels.

Fishin’ Frenzy (+ friends)

Fishin’ Frenzy was released back in 2014 and spawned an entire genre of slot game. The fish symbol is just another symbol in the base game, but in the bonus round each fish has a monetary value which you can collect by having them caught by the fisherman symbol. It’s fun, relaxing and its minimum spin value of 10p makes it attractive to newbies. There are numerous Fishin’ Frenzy sequels including Megaways, progressive jackpot and higher volatility versions.

The original Fishin’ Frenzy game has a Return To Player of 96.12% and the sequels tend to be slightly lower.

Big Bass Bonanza (+ friends)

Pragmatic Play released Big Bass Bonanza in December 2020. It’s very obviously inspired by Fishin’ Frenzy but has considerably higher volatility; wins are few and far between in the base game and it’s all about the bonus round (which also has high volatility). Big Bass Bonanza has many sequels including Big Bass Christmas, Bigger Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza Megaways, Big Bass Splash, Bigger Bass Blizzard and Big Bass Bonanza Keeping it Reel. Most of these are even higher volatility (and lower RTP) than the original.

Like Sweet Bonanza, the other Pragmatic Play game on this list, Big Bass Bonanza has an operator configurable Return To Player. The settings at UK casinos include 94.02%, 95.67% and 96.71%.