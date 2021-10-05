Before writing this Mostbet review, we studied and analyzed in detail all aspects of the official Mostbet website https://mostbets.in. Opening the site of the Mostbet bookmaker’s office, you find yourself on a completely standard, but most importantly, a convenient online platform for placing bets.

At the very top left there are icons with a bitten apple and a robot, clicking on which will open the download page of the desired mobile application. On the right side – registration keys for new players and authorization of old users.

On the left, under the bookmaker’s logo, there is a search bar, a filter for upcoming events, bets on matches that are most relevant in your country (the site automatically determines the country of the user’s location). Below are all sports and esports available for betting.

In the center is a slide bar that advertises mobile apps, top events, and, subsequently, Mostbet bonuses. The main part of the screen is occupied by the live line, where you can select the sport of interest, click on the desired outcome, and move to the bet slip located on the right side of the site.

Scrolling down the main page, you can find the wagering rules, contact information, or switch to the mobile version.

The registration process at Mostbet India

The main reason a gambler needs an account with a bookmaker is the ability to deposit funds, place bets, and withdraw winnings. If you don’t have an account, then the maximum you can do is go to the site, study the line and watch video broadcasts.

It is not difficult to create an account at Mostbet India. To do this, you need to choose one of three ways:

Register through the desktop version of the site.

Use the mobile version.

Download the app for iOS or Android.

Let’s take a look at what you need to do to get an account with the Mostbet betting company:

Go to the official website

Go to the bookmaker’s website and click on the “Register” button (located in the upper right corner of the screen). After that, we fill out the form. It must be completed using real data. If you enter a fake name, date of birth, then the account will not be verified, and the winnings will not be withdrawn. A valid phone number is also important: it is needed to confirm account transactions and is also used as a login.

After filling out the questionnaire, an SMS with a code will be sent to your phone. Enter it in the form, put a tick next to “I am not a robot” and agree to the terms of use of the bookmaker’s office.

Pass identification

According to the legislation, the bookmaker has the right to accept bets only from those accounts, the identity of the owners of which is confirmed. Therefore, identification is required to play Mostbet India.

The procedure is carried out on the BC website. Name, date of birth, passport data are indicated. As soon as you fill out the form, the bookmaker will start checking the data. To complete the identification, you will need to send your passport to WhatsApp.

Get confirmation

The bookmaker will check the passport data with those indicated in the questionnaire. If everything is correct, the account will work. This will be reported by SMS, e-mail, and through your account.