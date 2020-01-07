Looking for the easiest way to convert MP3 files? I almost tried one dozen different websites offering online services but either they are paid, require registration or worst, full of annoying popping ads all over my screen. I needed a clean and simple solution to convert my music files for my device compatibility.

Then I stumbled upon to audioconverter.co and it’s so far the best online audio converter. It’s simple to use, absolutely free without any registration and most importantly doesn’t contain any annoying ads. So, here I thought why shouldn’t I give it some tests and then write a review based on these tests.

BUT, before that, let me show you how easy it operates and then we gonna discuss it’s a feature in detail.

Here is the simple tutorial that you use to convert,

Tutorial: How to Convert MP3

Step 1: Go to the Online Audio Converter website and click on the MP3 converter which is the first option in the navigation bar. You will be presented with a page like this where you will be asked to upload your file.

You can either browse or drag and drop works smoothly.

Step 2: Once the upload is complete, the bar will turn green and it will show you the notification of “Upload complete”. Now here you have to select the output format from WAV, OGG, WMA, M4A, and FLAC.

Now, once you are done selecting. Just hit the “Convert” button in green.

Step 3: In my case, it took less than a second to complete the conversion. It didn’t even allow me to have a break from testing and change my music track.

Speed and convenience is the most promising feature of this tool.

Just hit the “Download WAV File” button now in red (or whatever that color is, we men are mostly color blind)

Isn’t it too easy and convenient to be true? Disagree. Try it yourself and find out. Don’t forget to share your experience with us.

There are not many technicalities involved in this tool. You can operate this tool very easily in just a few clicks. Most importantly there are not any dubious buttons spread all over the page that may lead to click on the ads instead of the actual buttons with some functionality.

Features

You have seen how easy the tutorial was, now discuss the most important features of this online MP3 converter to have a better idea about this tool. The following are some of the most promising and highlighted features of this online tool.

Convenience

Well, as you can see above. You can do all the audio file conversions using an online tool without registering an account and absolutely in just three simple steps. Even my grandma can use this tool (if she knew the difference between different audio files).

Speed

Supersonic! that’s the word that came to my mind while I was converting files using this tool. Seems like they are using very advanced servers and scripting at the backend must be coupled with advanced CDNs that are offering queue-free conversion.

Formats

Supports all the audio formats that I ever encountered in my tech career. It supports WAV, OGG, WMA, M4A, FLAC and of course MP3. Now, either your conversion is for your iPhone/iPad or some camera, this will definitely help.

Experience

These guys are not new in the industry and have perfected the art of conversion over the years (they claim it but seems to be true by the smoothness of their tool). So, yes you can bookmark their homepage and all your audio conversion needs.

Support

Tried the tool? The file is not being converted? The result is not as expected? Taking too much but not returning the result? No worries, just drop an email them and their dedicated engineers will look into the file for you. It will help you as well as them to improve their system.

Pros and Cons

Now let’s keep it concise and see what are the pros and cons of this tool.

Pros

Support a wide range of formats

Works on all devices that can have a browser

Fast, convenient and reliable

Simple User Interface

No Registration

Free of Cost

No Ads

Cons

Do not support batch conversion yet

Conclusion

You must have also come across a lot many tools that offer online conversion of the audio files. Just like I faced, registrations, paywalls and worst the ads (especially the popping ones). It kills productivity and time. What we wish for is a simple tool that can meet all your conversion needs such as conversion to FLAC, OGG or M4A using a simple browser-based tool. Online Audio Converter is exactly the tool we are talking about here.

My experience with this tool went very smooth, time-saving with desired results. The sound quality didn’t lose when algorithms were converting my audio files to the desired format. All I had to do was just a few clicks and it was done enough before I could go to another tab and change the music (I had to listen to the audio file which this tool converted, I must admit it wasn’t my favorite).

The experience of two persons is always better than the one. Please use this tool share in the comment box whether you like it or not. Along with that, do tell us which tool you use for this purpose and why. This will make us improve our future writings.

Happy Conversion!