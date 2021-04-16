Given the current era of “work from home” routines, lockdowns, and quarantines, tools that enable remote work are being increasingly utilized to improve efficiencies of teams connecting virtually.

Connecting to a colleague or teammate’s computer remotely is a fundamental part of the “remote-work” equation, but it can easily become a hassle without an effective utility. But, MSP360 Remote Desktop (formerly CloudBerry Remote Assistant) makes such connectivity troubles go away. You can kiss goodbye to the days when remote access was one of the most difficult processes to execute perfectly.

MSP360 Remote Desktop: What does it do?

MSP360 Remote Desktop is simple to use, secure and free, and while the word “free” often drives away some of the purists, do not be fooled as there are enough features to keep you around. What sets MSP360 Remote Desktop apart from other remote desktop utilities is it’s extremely convenient for those surviving on slower internet connections since it doesn’t require super-fast speeds.

Excellent value.

Free of cost.

Establishes connection in a matter of seconds.

Works on almost all the internet connections.

Encrypted connections and encrypted sessions are amazing.

In this MSP360 Remote Desktop review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Main Features

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Pricing plans

MSP360 Remote Desktop’s main Features

MSP360 Remote Desktop is loaded with features that work great for advanced users and beginners:

Connection Encryption

Text and Voice Chat

Unattended Access

Centralized Management

Lite Client

File Transfer

User Friendly UI

1- Encrypted Connection

When it comes to remote accessing, security happens to be the top priority for everyone. Users want their connections to be so secure that there is no intrusion possible, and MSP360 does just that.

All the connections established through the software are end-to-end encrypted and use SSL encryption, ensuring that the data shared between the two users viewing or accessing it is completely safe.

2- Text and Voice Chat

Voice chat is another great feature available with MSP360, which can particularly come in handy if you are guiding a friend or a client on handling things. All you need to do is to make sure that the microphone access is enabled, and that’s it.

The software does not require any additional permissions for text and voice chat.

3-Unattended Access

Unattended access lets you set up remote connections without having a partner connecting from the other side.

4- Centralized Management (Managed Feature)

A single web control pane lets you efficiently manage and view your remote connections.

5- Quick Support Client

MSP360 Remote Desktop’s lightweight agent enables you to begin a remote session without installing.

6- File Transfer

Easily share all kinds of files during the session.

7- User Friendly UI

MSP360’s Remote Desktop makes it doable for anyone – pro or noob to get started. The functionality is incredibly convenient, It is quite simple to use, and you don’t have to be a tech geek to utilize it to its full potential.

With MSP360’s Remote Desktop, you don’t have to worry about finding your way around or seeking customer support to get things done. As you navigate around and make a few clicks, you will see MSP360’s Remote Desktop connections establish within no time.

MSP360 Remote Desktop’s compatibility with devices

MSP360 Remote Desktop is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android (Beta version), and iOS and maintains easy-to-use native apps with these platforms.

MSP360 Remote Desktop: How does it function?

Once you launch the MSP360 Remote Desktop, the connecting computers are registered in MSP360’s proprietary system, enabling a seamless connection. By default, the app launches with the remote control permissions enabled, letting other systems easily connect.

Download MSP360 Remote Desktop

The whole process can be summed up in a few simple steps, which you can follow once you are done downloading and installing the software:

In the middle of the interface, options Computer and PIN options are visible – the two main elements required for a successful connection. Share these credentials with the person who needs to connect to your computer.

2. After receiving the ID and PIN, the connecting person can input the ID and click Connect.

3. Permit the connection when the prompt appears. MSP360 Remote Desktop enables view only and full control connections, both. If you don’t feel the need to share the screen in its entirety, you can select only a specific application to share.

4. Configure and then click OK

5. The other person needs to enter the PIN and then use the arrow button

Shortly, the other side could view or control the PC as per the permissions granted by you.

MSP360 Remote Desktop’s Pricing Plans

Wonderfully enough, the software is free to use, and you are not required to pay any registration or downloading fee. Download and install the software, and you will be good to go. However, MSP360 Remote Desktop offers customized plans for its users based on their needs, for instance, Managed Remote Desktop. However, even in that case, a free trial is available before you pay.

Final Thoughts

Easily manage and provide support to remote computers with a smooth remote desktop solution.

Although the market is saturated with plenty of remote solutions available, it is safe to say that Team Viewer has a tough competition in the form of MSP360 now since it comes with everything that is seemingly missing from Team Viewer and more. The developer’s sheer focus towards making the user experience smooth is commendable, to say the least.

Try MSP360 Remote Desktop For Free