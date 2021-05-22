For most projects, notwithstanding the kind, the use of multiple cloud services to meet a diverse range of needs can result in a real challenge. Therefore, most organizations need to adopt a multi-cloud strategy to streamline the workflow and related processes.

MultCloud can prove to be a potent solution in that regard since it helps leverage multi-cloud environments and limit or minimize heavy reliance on a single cloud solution. It boasts an excellent range of features to help manage cloud storage across multiple accounts.

MultCloud: What does it do?

MultCloud was introduced in 2013 by AOMEI as a cross-platform web solution that offers a single intuitive interface to manage multiple cloud drives. It promises to facilitate its users with an ultimate solution designed to integrate all their cloud storage providers into one platform and make it quite easy to access files in a hassle-free way.

In this MultCloud review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Features

Pricing plans

MultCloud’s Compatibility with devices

MultCloud supports over 30 cloud storage services, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Mega. OneDrive etc. MultCloud, in general, has a stronger selection, including the EFSS Egnyte Connect and top-rated note-taking app, Evernote — earning it another win in this round.

MultCloud: How does it function?

Here is a simple process you can follow to transfer the files between clouds with MultCloud:

Step 1: Create an account on Multcloud or utilize the “Guest Access” option if you are not willing to create an account within seconds.

Step 2: Click the option “Add Cloud Drives” to add the cloud services of your choice and transfer data.

Step 3: When you click on the “Cloud Transfer” tab, you will find the interface below. Pick up any cloud to use as a source or destination cloud. For Example, Dropbox and GoogleDrive.

Step 4: Choose the “DropBox” directory you want to transfer, and then pick up the target directory on GoogleDrive that you want to save.

Step 5: Click on the tab “Transfer Now” to initiate the transfer

Once you are done with the data transfer but need changes or want to manage your tasks, visit the Task Manager.

MultCloud’s main Features

Here are some of the powerful features that Savemyyoutubeoffers:

Facilitates Data Transfer Between Multiple Cloud Storages

Offline Data Transfer

Transfer Scheduling

Excellent Security

Public & Private File Sharing

Easily Manage all cloud accounts in one place

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- Facilitates Data Transfer Between Multiple Cloud Storages

MultCloud is an exclusive service without whom you would need to download the file from one service and then upload it to another. With Multcloud, you can forget about this hassle since connecting with the cloud drive enables you to easily copy-paste or drag and drop files between any of your accounts.

2- Offline Data Transfer

The traditional methods consume a substantial amount of bandwidth and keep your device turned on. With MultCloud, you can transfer all your data with cloud sync automatically while your device is turned off.

3- Transfer Scheduling

This Multcloud feature allows you to set the exact time you want the data to be automatically transferred from one cloud drive to another.

4- Excellent Security

MultCloud is also an excellent choice for its high-end security features, such as full AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) 256-bit encryption during all transfers. It also deletes user accounts and all associated information after a certain period. Moreover, full GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) integration with an advanced OAuth account authorization system facilitates you to log in to your account without MultCloud ever having access to your password or username.

5- Public & Private File Sharing

MultCloud lets you create three kinds of share links: “public”, “private”, and “source”,. which you can check and manage through the “Share Manager”, which makes it incredibly easy to check what files you are sharing with everyone. All of them are available and accessible through one convenient list.

6- Easily Manage all cloud accounts in one place

The users can easily connect all their clouds to MultCloud and conveniently access and manage all online files with a single login. Cloud to cloud backup only requires them to upload, download, copy/cut, paste, preview, and rename their online files as they do in Windows Explorer.

MultCloud’s Pricing Plans

MultCloud is completely free with 30GB of data traffic per month at no cost and tons of other features. However, users can opt for the premium plans if they have complex needs.

MultCloud’s premium pricing plans are divided into three main categories:

Monthly

Subscription: $9.90/monthly, with 150GB data traffic per month

Quarterly

Subscription: $24.90/Quarterly, with 200GB data traffic per month

Yearly Unlimited

Subscription: $119.90/Quarterly, with Unlimited data traffic

*All plans come with a14-Day Unconditional Money Back Guarantee, 256-BIT SSL order security, and 24/7/365 Lifetime Technical Support.

Final Thoughts

A promising cloud data transfer utility

Fully equipped with the best cloud storage solutions, MultCloud is ideal for users who frequently use multiple cloud drives and need to do so on a limited budget or need a preferably free option. It can really help them simplify management by smoothing their way to an easier, secure, file-sharing platform.