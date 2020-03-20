Three NetEnt games that became instant classics

Some developers have become synonymous with particular genres of games. Electronic Arts, for example, conjures images of FIFA, John Madden, and other sport games. Ubisoft has cornered the market in side-scrolling action adventures. Similarly, when it comes to the world of slot games, NetEnt is the developer that everyone immediately thinks of.

That’s no mean feat given the sheer scale of the iGaming sector and the hundreds of different slot games that are out there. So how does NetEnt stay at the top? Let’s take a look at three of their most familiar games to find out.

Hall of Gods

Part of NetEnt’s secret is that it has been in the slots business for many years. Long before the likes of Gonzo’s Quest arrived on the scene, Hall of Gods was setting the standard as to what constituted a classic slot game. A solid theme of Norse mythology, a simple but fun bonus game, expanding wilds, plenty of free spins and a tempting progressive jackpot.

NetEnt has aced every checkbox in the playbook and that’s why, when it finally made it to Android and iOS in 2017, Hall of Gods proved more popular than modern games with far more impressive animations and effects. That’s not a bad achievement for a game that has been around since 2010.

Dead or Alive 2

There are two aspects that need to come together to make a slot into a classic. One is a great theme and the other is something compelling about the gameplay. With Dead or Alive 2, you have the ever-popular Western theme that has gone so far towards defining American culture. At the same time, here’s a game with immense levels of volatility that will keep the hardened casino experts coming back for more.

This follows up to the popular Dead or Alive took every dial from the original and gave it another 90-degree twist. Where things get really interesting is in the bonus games, as each of these has a different level of volatility. The most volatile of all is the High Noon game, where there’s the potential for a payout of 10,000 times your stake.

Gonzo’s Quest

Today, slot games containing concepts like free-falling reels and a story arc with an overriding mission are nothing unusual. However, these are ideas that were first seen almost a decade ago. That’s how long Gonzo’s Quest has been around, yet it remains one of the most popular games both online and in physical casinos.

The ingredients of a fearless hero arriving in a strange land in search of gold are classics. They transcend slots or even gaming. This is part of the reason Gonzo’s Quest appeals as much in 2020 as it did in 2010, and is still given pride of place in the casino lobbies.

Withstanding the test of time

NetEnt is also behind games like Starburst, Mega Fortune and The Invisible Man. The intriguing thing about all these games is that many of them have been around since online casinos were in their infancy, yet they remain more popular than most new releases. Surely the dictionary definition of a classic in gaming or any other sector.