If you’ve been “in the game” for quite some time, you probably have a go-to Canadian online casino. But it’s nice to switch things up a bit every now and then.

When you do, you definitely want to check out the best new online casinos in Canada with the most exciting offers and the latest games.

We found 15 of the hottest new casino sites like Ricky Casino that offer up to CA$7,500 welcome package and more. Read on to learn what these new Canadian online casinos offer, including lots of free spins.

Let’s dive right into it!

Best New Online Casinos in Canada

Ricky Casino 1.– Best New Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Over 2000 casino games

CA$7,500 welcome bonus + 550 free spins

Get reload bonuses every week

Birthday bonus

Lots of casino software providers

Launched in 2021

Cons:

No dedicated mobile casino app

Ricky Casino has only been online since 2021, but it’s part of the Dama N.V. group, which also manages other popular casinos like mBit and 7Bit. It carries a Curacao gaming licence, making it a safe and legit new casino you should check out.

Game Selection & Variety: 4.8/5

Variety isn’t a problem if you choose to sign up at this new casino, as it boasts over 2000 game titles. So, whether you’re looking for online slots, video poker, roulette, the lottery, or other table games, Ricky Casino can deliver.

With a huge gaming catalogue, Ricky Casino has plenty of casino software providers on board, such as Amatic Industries, GameArt, BGaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, Red Tiger Gaming, and Belatra Games.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.7/5

Canadian players are in for a treat because this new casino has a great welcome package that will give you bonuses on your first 10 deposits. Yes, you read that right! Get bonuses on your first 10 deposits!

Here’s how the welcome package works:

1st Deposit: 100% casino bonus up to CA$500 + 100 free spins

2nd to 10th Deposit: 50% casino bonus of up to CA$500 + 50 free spins

So, all in all, you can get a total of 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 slots. Just imagine the potential winnings from these free spins. This welcome package is definitely worth getting.

There are also several weekly reload bonuses up for grabs. But that’s not all! Ricky Casino is generous enough to make your special day fun because it also gives out birthday bonuses.

Note that all bonuses you can get at this new casino come with an above-industry average wagering requirement. It may be a bit steep, but if you stick to playing slot games, you should be able to finish it in no time. After all, slots contribute 100% to the rollover requirements.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

As of now, Ricky Casino doesn’t have a mobile app you can download, but you won’t even think that it needs one. This is one of the best mobile casinos with a modern user interface, so you can rest assured that it will load fast, even on mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Ricky Casino has a few convenient banking options available to Canadian players. Unlike other new casino sites, all transactions here are free.

You can deposit using Visa, Maestro, and MasterCard anywhere between CA$20 and CA$4,000. The same goes for Neosurf, Virtual Cards, Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. Paysafecard payments will be accepted within the CA$20 to CA$1,000 range and Bitcoin payments can go from 0.0001 BTC to 5 BTC.

The same options are also available for payouts, but you can also request one via bank transfer and virtual credit cards. The minimum amount you can withdraw is CA$20, which is lower than most new casinos require. Withdrawal via bank transfer requires at least CA$300.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like most of the best and latest online casinos, Ricky Casino also has a 24/7 customer support team on standby.

For queries or concerns, simply click on the purple chat icon at the bottom of the screen so you can chat with them. Alternatively, you can also email them at support@rickycasino.com.

Explore Ricky Casino’s huge gaming catalogue and get casino bonuses on your first 10 deposits now.

Wazamba 2.– Best Slots Variety of All New Canadian Online Casinos

Pros:

Online since 2019

Plenty of free spins

Several casino tournaments

Fun user interface

Offers virtual sports and sports betting

Solid rewards program

Zero banking fees and fast payouts

Cons:

Slightly steep wagering requirements

Wazamba is one of the new online casinos that offer a fun and fresh take on online gambling. This new casino has an Aztec theme, and you can tell that the casino also made sure to only use high-quality graphics for optimal gaming experience.

This new online casino is also licensed by Curacao, so there’s no need to worry about your safety and fairness here.

Game Selection & Variety: 4.6/5

Wazamba has over 3,000 casino games from different software providers like NetEnt, Push Gaming, Quick Spin, Yggdrasil, BTG, and more.

The site’s live casino games are provided by developers like Evolution Gaming, Real Dealer, and Pragmatic Play.

If you’re interested in sports betting, Wazamba has you covered. Here, you can bet on different sports, including hockey, American football, European football, MMA, and more. You can even participate in live betting or try something different by placing bets on virtual sports.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.5/5

When you sign up at Wazamba, you can get a 100% casino welcome bonus of up to CA$750, 1 Bonus Crab, and 200 free spins. The Bonus Crab is what you can use to play an online claw game that lets you win different prizes.

Regarding the free spins, you’ll get this in increments of 20 free spins per day until you get all 200. Just be sure to deposit at least CA$15 to qualify for this bonus.

Want more free spins? Wazamba also gives away 50 free spins for every first deposit you make each week. On top of that, you can also get weekly cashback of up to $4,500 on this new casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Always on the go? Play most of the games at Wazamba on your mobile device without a problem. Thanks to its modern user interface, the casino loads fast on a mobile device. You can also play at the live casino and bet on sports on your smartphone.

Banking Option: 4.75/5

Wazamba has plenty of payment options you can choose from when making a deposit or requesting a payout. You can deposit using major credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Deposit limits range from CA$10 to CA$10,000 depending on your preferred method.

You can use pretty much the same options for withdrawals with payouts ranging from CA$10 to CA$10,000.

Note that all transactions are free at Wazamba Casino and it’s one of the fastest withdrawal casinos, especially if you’re using crypto.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

For queries and concerns, Wazamba has 24/7 customer support available via live chat, and the agents are quick to respond. You can also send them an email at support@wazamba.com.

Discover all the games you can play and sports to bet on at Wazamba with a 100% welcome bonus here.

20Bet 3.– No.1 New Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

iOS and Android app available

Excellent sports betting section

Daily and weekly casino tournaments

Over 5,000 online slots

Lots of live casino games

Launched in 2020

Cons:

Underwhelming welcome bonus

Site looks a bit cluttered

Love playing casino games but also enjoy sports betting? Then, head on over to 20Bet casino. You can participate in live betting and experience one of the best live casinos online here. It’s also licensed in Curacao and by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Game Selection & Variety: 4.6/5

20Bet is more known as a sports betting platform, but this is also a great casino site with loads of games to play. Like the other new online casinos on our list, 20Bet also has numerous casino providers on board, like 2by2, Alchemy Gaming, Gamebeat, Edorphoina, and BigTimeGaming.

When it comes to sports betting, it offers some of the best online odds on sports like soccer, ice hockey, basketball, and table tennis. It’s also one of the best esports betting sites where you can enjoy betting on games like Dota 2 and Arena of Valor.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.5/5

If you’re new at 20Bet, you’re in for a treat! All you need to do is sign up and make the first deposit to get a 100% casino bonus up to CA$180 plus 120 free spins. Note the wagering requirements for this, though.

You’ll get 30 free spins after your initial deposit, and every day, you’ll also get 30 free spins until you get all 120. It’s not a big casino bonus compared to what other new casinos online can give, so make the most out of it.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

This new casino has a mobile app compatible with Android and iOS devices. Just log in to the official Bet20 site and scan the QR code so you can install the app.

Don’t want to download an app? That’s fine. The casino site works great, even on mobile browsers.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Both crypto and fiat casino players are welcome to 20Bet. Here are all the payment options available at this new casino:

Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Jeton, eZeeWallet, AstroPay, and bank transfer.

When it comes to crypto, note that Bet20 also accepts plenty of coins, including the following:

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether USD, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, Chainlink, Binance Pay, Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dash, Polkadot, Monero, ZCash, Stellar, and Shiba Inu.

The minimum deposit depends on your chosen method and location. You can view this once you make a deposit. For withdrawal, the max amount you can get is CA$4,0000 per day.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

20Bet’s customer service is available 24/7 via live chat. You can also send them a message on the site’s contact form or directly email them at support@20bet.com for queries and concerns.

Bet on your favourite sports events and experience awesome live casino tables at 20Bet now with a 100% welcome bonus with free spins.

Slotnite 4.– Top New CA Online Casino for High-RTP Slots

Pros:

Welcome bonuses on first three deposits

More than 2,000 high-quality slots

Several free spins offers

Earn XP points to get more rewards

Accepts PayPal

A great deal of jackpot games

Cons:

Cluttered casino homepage

Limited promos

Slotnite is one of the online casinos from White Hat Gaming, a trusted casino provider in Canada. In addition, it has a licence from the UKGC and Malta Gaming Authority, so you can rest assured that this online gambling site is safe and legit.

Game Selection & Variety: 4.5/5

Slotnite is best for… you guessed it right: online slot games.

It has some of the best online slots in Canada you can enjoy, such as Lord Merlin and the Lady of the Lake, 1 Million Megaways BC, Adelia the Fortune Wielder, and 10000 Wishes. What we like most is that you can check the RTP odds of all games on Slotnite.

But don’t worry if you tend to get bored playing slots at some point. This new casino also offers other games like blackjack, roulette, video poker, and Slingo. It also has some of the best live casino games you can find online.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.5/5

Of course, Slotnite won’t just give a casino bonus without free spins. The casino’s welcome package lets you enjoy casino bonuses and free spins on your first three deposits.

You’ll get a 100% deposit bonus up to CA$500 and 100 free spins on Book Of Dead on your first deposit. For your second deposit, you can claim a 50% deposit bonus up to CA$500 including 50 spins on the popular game Raging Rex. To complete the package, you can redeem a 50% deposit bonus up to CA$250 with additional 50 spins on the game Wild Falls.

Keep in mind that the max bet per game when you have an activated deposit bonus is CA$5. In addition, the free spins should also be used within 10 days. The wagering requirements are also only 35x, so don’t miss out on this.

The casino lets you earn Slotnite XP points for every bet you place. The more points you have, the more you climb through the casino levels with rewards you can unlock.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Slotnite is a new online casino site that is mobile-friendly, so you can play all of the games here anywhere you are. Just log in to your account with any mobile browser, and you’re all good!

Banking Options: 4.6/5

This new online gambling site has a few options available when it comes to banking. This includes the following:

Visa, MasterCard, Trustly, SoFort, PaysafeCard, MuchBetter, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Wire transfer, Paytrail, and Interac. It’s also one of the few new casinos that accept PayPal.

Know that additional verification checks may be required before you can withdraw your winnings through the options mentioned above.

The limits also depend on your preferred option and location. You can check this once you log in to your account and make a deposit or request a payout.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

For any help or assistance, you can reach the casino’s customer service team via live chat or email them at support@slotnite.com. Their team is available 24/7, so you can get the support you need anytime.

Click here and play slots and other real money games with a 100% welcome bonus and 200 free spins.

BC Game 5.– No.1 New Casino in Canada for Crypto Players

Pros:

1500+ casino games

High RTP slot games

Offers sports betting

Buy crypto on the site

Provably fair casino games

Established in 2019

Cons:

Withdrawal fees

Crypto only site

This new online crypto casino not only has a massive selection of real money games – but it also has all the popular sports you can bet on, such as hockey events, football, and basketball. BC Game is also an excellent choice for crypto users since it accepts 18 cryptocurrencies.

Game Selection & Variety: 4.85/5

With over 1,500 casino games, you can find numerous game providers at BC Game, including Play’n Go, Evoplay, Amatic Industries, Pragmatic Play, Ruby Play, and Spinomenal. The site also has original titles for online slots, roulette, and more.

When it comes to online betting, the casino lets you bet on the biggest sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, UEFA Champions Leagues, Premier League, and FIFA.

And if you want to try your luck on the lottery, you can also purchase tickets here.

Rewards & Bonuses: 4.5/5

New players at BC Game can get a deposit bonus of up to 240% on their first four deposits. The more games you play, the more you advance your Master level, which can give you more casino bonus credits.

Depending on your Master level, you can also get free spins on the BC Game Lucky Wheel to get crypto rewards you can use to play games at this new casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

You can play your favourite games on the go at BC Game and bet on sports too. The site works perfectly on mobile browsers and even looks neat on a small screen. This new online casino also lets you search games easily based on title and software provider.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

BC Game is a crypto-only site, so you can only use coins when playing on this site. But if you still want to play at this online casino but got no crypto, don’t worry! You can actually purchase crypto here with GPay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or a credit card and get a deposit bonus.

It’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos that also accept the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Tron, BSC, Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Cronos, Fantom, Thorchain, Cosmos, and Near.

That’s quite a long list that crypto players will surely appreciate.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Should you need help or assistance, this new online casino has a 24/7 customer support team you can reach out to. Alternatively, you can also send an email to support@bc.game.

Play exclusive crypto games and bet on sports with crypto at BC Game when you sign up here.

New Canadian Online Casino Sites – Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best New Online Casinos in Canada

Game Selection & Variety

Even if these are new casino sites, they should be able to offer you variety. It’s a good way to know if it’s a trusted casino site because it means they have teamed up with different casino software providers for the best real money games.

Rewards & Bonuses

What’s great about new casinos is that they’re always generous about bonus offers and promotions. Whether you’re a new player or an existing customer doesn’t matter. Their goal is to bring in new customers, and the best way to do this is to reward them nicely.

Mobile Compatibility

We’re getting past the whole stay-at-home phase, and people are now back on the streets and traveling. That’s why these new gambling sites should also function as great mobile casinos.

They don’t need to have a dedicated mobile app. What’s important is that the online casino Canada site works great on mobile devices.

Banking Options

New gambling sites should be able to provide convenient payment solutions to their customers. So, we only chose brand new online casino sites that accept the most popular banking methods in Canada, such as credit and debit cards and Interac.

Customer Support

If they’re still new in the online gambling industry, they need to be able to prove that they can take care of their customers well. So, we made sure that all of the new casinos on our list have 24/7 customer support teams who are responsive and friendly.

Brand New Online Casinos in Canada: FAQs

Can I Claim a Bonus at New Canadian Online Casinos?

Yes, you can claim a welcome bonus at each of our listed brand-new casinos in Canada. Aside from joining them, subscribe to their newsletters too so you don’t miss out on a big exclusive deposit bonus, free spins, rewards, and more.

What Games Can I Play at New Online Casinos in Canada?

There are tons of casino games you can play at new online casinos Canada. Whether you most enjoy slot games, roulette, baccarat, and many other table games, there’s always a new casino site you can give a try.

Can I Get Free Spins at New Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, you can get free spins and the best online casino bonuses at Canada’s new online casinos. New casinos like Ricky Casino can give a welcome package up to CA$7,500 and 550 free spins on different games.

How Do I Choose the Best New Canadian Casinos?

Choosing the best new online casinos Canada mainly depends on your gaming needs. When shopping for new casinos, always consider what’s most convenient in terms of banking and what types of deposit bonuses you enjoy the most like free spins.

Let’s Compare the Best New Online Casino Sites in Canada

Here’s a quick overview of the top 5 new online casino sites Canada has to offer:

Ricky Casino : Join this new online casino today and choose from over 2000 games. If you’re new to the site, get a welcome bonus of up to CA$7,500 on your first 10 deposits and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5.

Join this new online casino today and choose from over 2000 games. If you’re new to the site, get a welcome bonus of up to CA$7,500 on your first 10 deposits and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5. Wazamba : Discover this fun new casino online with the Aztec theme, play games, and bet on sports events like hockey and football. Send in that first deposit money and get a 100% welcome bonus of up to CA$750 and a bonus crab to play the casino’s infamous claw game.

Discover this fun new casino online with the Aztec theme, play games, and bet on sports events like hockey and football. Send in that first deposit money and get a 100% welcome bonus of up to CA$750 and a bonus crab to play the casino’s infamous claw game. 20Bet : Bet on numerous sports events and play casino games on 20Bet with its downloadable mobile app. Sign up and get a 100% welcome bonus of up to CA$180 to enjoy free games and more. No need to use a bonus code to get that first deposit bonus.

Bet on numerous sports events and play casino games on 20Bet with its downloadable mobile app. Sign up and get a 100% welcome bonus of up to CA$180 to enjoy free games and more. No need to use a bonus code to get that first deposit bonus. Slotnite : Play slots, Slingo, roulette, baccarat, and more in this new casino or have fun playing jackpot games with big prizes. Click here to sign up and get a 100% casino bonus of up to CA$500 and 100 free spins after your first deposit.

Play slots, Slingo, roulette, baccarat, and more in this new casino or have fun playing jackpot games with big prizes. Click here to sign up and get a 100% casino bonus of up to CA$500 and 100 free spins after your first deposit. BC Game : Got crypto? Play exclusive crypto games and BC Game originals with 18 different cryptocurrencies. Click here to sign up and get free spins on the casino’s Lucky Spin Wheel to get cryptocurrencies.

How to Sign Up with Canada’s Newest Online Casinos

Signing up at a new online casino Canada doesn’t require much these days. Typically, it only takes a few minutes because most of them don’t require verification right away.

Here’s a quick and easy step-by-step guide on how to sign up at Ricky Casino, our top Canadian casino:

1. Sign up for a brand-new account

Head over to Ricky Casino Create Account on the upper right part of the casino homepage.

on the upper right part of the casino homepage. Enter your details like email, preferred currency, and location.

Confirm you’re at least 18 years old.

Click Sign Up, and your account is ready.

2. Make Your First Deposit

Go to Account on your dashboard and click Deposit.

on your dashboard and click Choose a payment option, enter the deposit amount, and type in your banking details.

Add a bonus code if you have one or select from the available bonus list.

Click Deposit and start playing any game.

Which New Online Casinos in Canada Should You Give a Shot?

New casinos are launched each week, if not daily, and if you want to be smart about spending your gaming budget, you’ll be on a constant lookout for them.

Make sure to drop by the best new Canadian online casinos on this list like Ricky Casino, Wazamba, and 20Bet.

You won’t regret trying to avoid established casinos for a bit and going for the newest online casinos from time to time.

That’s it for now! Good luck, have fun playing, and gamble responsibly!