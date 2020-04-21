As the global iGaming industry continues to go from strength to strength, the software used by sites is becoming ever more advanced.

New casinos are leading the charge with sophisticated new iGaming software, with sites such as neuecasinos.de providing a list of the finest fresh casino sites. From slots games to video poker, iGaming is a much-loved pursuit for many players. The blend of exciting titles and the opportunity to grab prizes is a winner with many gamers.

New iGaming software must be exciting, functional and cutting edge to truly gain any traction in the industry. Many of the world’s most exciting software developers gain a top reputation due to the playability of their titles in tandem with the quality of their offerings all-round.

In this article, we will undertake a new iGaming software review looking at the best new styles of software used across iGaming online. From table games to live dealers games, the world of iGaming depends on quality software from the best companies around.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at our new iGaming software review…

What is the current state of new iGaming software?

At present, the vast majority of iGaming is carried out via the HTML5 system. This software works by loading parts of a game rather than the whole thing at once, so it is much quicker than classic flash games. Other benefits of HTML5 software include the fact that it sues 15 – 20% less battery power than flash, so you can play for longer on mobile devices!

Then there’s the fact that HTML5 is open-source, which means that this is a technology that is 100% free to use. This is truly democratic and means that well made and original new sites can challenge the world’s biggest online casinos and gaming sites.

Add to this the fact that, unlike flash, HTML5 works across many platforms without any need to install the software first. With almost boundless options, HTML5 provides a rapid way to employ online gaming software whilst never affecting the quality!

Another key element of iGaming software in 2020 is the use of Random Number Generator (RNG) software. This technology is usually employed by online casino sites in their slot games, which provide the opportunity to offer a totally random result for each and every spin of the reels.

With numbers generated at a rate of hundreds of billions per second, players can be sure of a fair game at any site that uses RNG software. The top slot sites employ an RNG.

Pretty much, this is a microprocessor and you will not be able to truly alter any of the elements and the numbers shown in a special way.

Add to this the rate of wins is fixed and can’t be changed in any situation! An RNG will always look to create new figures when it is turned on. The amount that emanates from all of the numbers will be put into a range of combinations of images on the slot machine.

Which are the best new iGaming software developers?

With the continued growth of iGaming across the globe, new software developers are emerging all the time as they attempt to grab a piece of the pie. However, it has to be said that the greatest software developers of all have been around for quite some time.

Widely, Playtech, Microgaming, and NetEnt are considered to be the very best software developers of all time. With that said, there are some amazing new companies pushing boundaries and challenging these legendary studios. This means that the overall quality of iGaming is now higher than ever before, with all of these genius studios in competition.

Playtech has a great reputation thanks to its huge variety of games. With instant play, mobile and live dealer games, this company produces a huge range of titles and has the much sought after Marvel comics contract allowing them to create games with a Marvel theme. As a result, Playtech is seen as one of the most widely played casino software creators and undoubtedly producing some of the most cutting edge new casino games.

Microgaming is a great online game creator that produces amazing new games. Their new titles, in particular, are known for having amazing RTP rates and they have proven to be very lucrative to some lucky players!

NetEnt is another highly respected developer known for the quality of its offerings in every domain. Perhaps most exciting about NetEnt, their live casino is a great example of some of the most cutting edge new software around.

What does the future hold for iGaming software?

For many, the future of iGaming sits in the hands of virtual reality. The top online slots are now using this amazing capability and the figures show that people love it!

Using VR games leads to employing a VR headset that places you in the center of a new world that pretty much functions as an alternate dimension from ours. Unlike a live casino game that’s basically simulating a casino game, VR games actually put you into the concept as a whole. You will shift about an entirely new planet, close to a proper slot machine at a brick and mortar establishment.

Using the best VR slot sites, instead of remaining at your desk or mobile, you zoom into this new world and mesh with it, engaging in the dimension.

For people that now have an idea of slots games, the VR element a refreshing one that is one of the most exciting new developments in iGaming software.

Overall, new iGaming software is extremely exciting with the development of VR as well as the quality provided by the best developers around. Add to this the quality of HTML5 software and its not difficult to see why the online gaming industry is growing faster than ever before.

Where iGaming software goes from here remains to be seen. This in itself is truly thrilling and gamers across the world will be excited to see how technology advances the state of iGaming.