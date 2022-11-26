New online casinos are great options for players who want the best experience playing online. This is because they offer recent titles from top developers, amazing bonuses, and user-friendly websites with the best features. In most cases, they aim to be better than established casinos.

However, not all brand-new online casinos are built the same way. While some excel in all these areas, there are many with subpar offerings with unfair bonus offers set up to lure you in.

Based on our findings, the best new casino overall is Ducky Luck. Nonetheless, there are still a few other options worth looking at – all of which we will cover in this guide.

Knowing this, let’s get started!

New Online Casinos

Ducky Luck Casino 1.– Best New Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Good range of games

Huge welcome bonus of up to $2500

Full mobile functionality

User-friendly interface

24/7 live chat

Online since 2020

Cons:

Limited withdrawal options

A toll-free number is not available

Ducky Luck is a recent casino site that offers a delightful welcome bonus, good selection of games, and supports payments in fiat and cryptos. This balance is why it’s our number 1 pick.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ducky Luck offers more than 500 online casino games, including slots, video poker, table games, jackpot titles, casual games, and live casino titles.

Like most modern casinos, most of these titles consist of slots, consisting of over 400 games. They are powered by some leading providers, including BetSoft Gaming, Rival Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Fugaso, and many more.

If you prefer huge wins, this new online gambling casino has 39 progressive jackpots to satisfy this need. You will find titles like Major Moolah and Money Magic, both of which can offer significant returns. Players who prefer a realistic experience can play games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker in the well-designed live casino.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

As a new site, you’ll find plenty of rewarding bonus offers here. New players who register will benefit from a 500% match welcome deposit bonus of up to $2,500 and 150 free spins. If you use crypto for deposits, this is bumped to 600%! The bonus requires a $25 minimum deposit and has a 30x wagering requirement which is fair considering the bonus value.

In addition, there are many more offers for players who continue playing on this site. These include Daily Free Spins bonuses, Refer a Friend Bonus, and a Rewards program targeted at loyal players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Ducky Luck provides a standard mobile experience, as you’ll expect from any new site. This instant play casino works seamlessly on both IOS and Android devices via your browser. It adapts to your screen size, allowing you to enjoy games on the go. You only need a good internet connection and a reliable device to get started.

Banking: 4.8/5

Ducky Luck does quite well in terms of payment options. It offers a range of reliable banking options for fiat and cryptocurrency. If you opt to make payments in fiat, you can choose from Mastercard, Visa, Amex, Interac, and Discover.

If you prefer crypto, you can choose from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and many more. The minimum deposit for these options is $25, and you enjoy a 600% welcome bonus if you make deposits with crypto.

For withdrawals, the options are more limited with only Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, Interac e-transfer, and Direct Credit. It takes 48 hours to process payments, but it may take between 7 – 15 days for the money to reflect in your account – depending on the payment option.

Other Features: 5/5

Ducky Luck has a modern-looking design like you would expect from a new site. It is well organized, with links to vital pages for easy navigation. In the unlikely event that you run into problems using this site, you can get help via the 24/7 live chat or on-site contact form.

Click here to register on Ducky Luck and enjoy a balanced gaming experience.

Shazam Casino 2.– Best New Online Casino for Exciting Promotions

Pros:

Great bonus on the first three deposits

Good game categories

Supports crypto payments

24/7 live chat available

Frequent tournaments

Established in 2021

Cons:

Not many payment methods

A limited number of providers

Shazam casino only entered the market a year ago, but it has quickly made a name among players. It offers quality games, amazing bonuses, and frequent tournaments that boost your bankroll.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Shazam is a smaller new casino site, so the games on offer are just around 300. Most of these consist of top-quality slots, though. So you can still have a great time here if you enjoy slot titles. It does not have many game providers, but Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming mostly power the entire library, so you can guarantee top-notch quality from the games you’ll find here.

Nonetheless, it is one of the best RTG sites, which means you are in for a treat if you are a fan of this developer. In addition to slots, you will find a reasonable selection of video poker titles and table games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, etc. There are also various specialty games like Keno, Sic Bo, and Bingo. On the downside, we could not find live dealer titles on this site.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to bonuses, Shazam casino covers its bases. New players can get bonuses on their first three deposits. These are match deposit bonuses of 250% on first deposit + 100 FS, 275% + 100 FS, and 300% + 100 FS. They all come with a 30x wagering requirement which is decent by today’s standards.

Existing players will also enjoy a range of daily bonuses and free spins on the site. Shazam also has a VIP program with amazing incentives to reward loyal players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Mobile users can rest easy as Shazam offers a mobile casino accessible on IOS and Android devices. You don’t need to download it, as all you need to do is log in via your phone browser. The app is seamless and allows you to enjoy exciting games on the go. On the downside, this platform does not have a dedicated mobile app.

Banking: 4.6/5

Shazam casino has provided some reliable options for making seamless payments. Players can pick from credit and debit cards, including AMEX, Visa, and Mastercard. Deposits are instant and require a minimum of $25.

If you want to stay anonymous, Shazam casino allows you to make deposits via BTC, ETH, and Litecoin. Neosurf is also supported and requires a minimum deposit of $10.

For withdrawals, the options are more limited, with only credit cards, BTC wallets, and bank wire transfers supported. The minimum you can withdraw is $100, which is a little on the high side – and most payments are processed in 2-7 days.

Other Features: 4.65/5

Shazam Casino has one of the sleekest designs we have come across on newly released top gambling websites. It uses a magical theme that should resonate more with you if you love magic. Pages load extremely fast with amazing transitions.

There are also links to vital parts of the website, which means easy navigation for users. If you ever run into problems with the site, you can check out the FAQs page for help. There is 24/7 support that is accessible via phone, email, or live chat.

Join Shazam Casino today!

BC Game Casino 3.– Top New Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros:

1600+ games on offer

Many BC Game exclusive titles

Good range of bonuses

Supports more than 60 cryptocurrencies

Powered by leading game providers

Less than five years old

Cons:

Only supports cryptocurrencies

Restricted in many regions

BC Game is one of the best online crypto casinos that caters to players who prefer using bitcoin and other altcoins. It supports more than 60 cryptocurrencies making it ideal for those who love anonymity. Moreover, it offers more than 1,600 games to ensure you always have something to play.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

If you are looking for a new online casino site with a broad game selection, then this is where you need to be. BC Game offers more than 1,600 titles consisting of slots, table games, live dealer titles, and exclusive titles. Games are powered by top industry leaders like Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger Gaming, Microgaming, and many others.

Players who enjoy slots will find more than 700 titles with titles like Triple Jewels and Empty the bank. If you prefer unique titles, you can check out games powered by BC Originals, like Limbo, and Baccarat. There are also sports and lottery sections available, making this casino a well-rounded option for any player.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

New players who register on BC Game get a generous welcome bonus across the first four deposits. It is broken down into 180%, 200%, 220% and 240% respectively. This is a great way for anyone to get started on the platform.

Aside from the delightful welcome deposit bonus, there is also a range of other bonuses, including Rakeback bonuses, recharge bonuses, and lucky spin offers. Consistent players will also be able to join the VIP club with exclusive player benefits like higher cash backs and rewarding gifts.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

BC Game offers full mobile functionality, which means you can play on both your Android and IOS devices without a hitch. Pages load extremely fast, and you are provided with the same features available on the PC. All you need to do is input the URL in your mobile browser to get started.

Banking: 4.8/5

When it comes to payment, BC Game provides you with a myriad of options. You’ll find traditional payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Google Pay. You can use these to purchase cryptocurrencies on the site to get started.

It also supports over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Dogecoin, etc. If you prefer, you can use the Stablecoin owned by the platform called BC Dollar or BCD. Deposits on this platform are complete within minutes, while withdrawals could take 5 hours or more.

Other Features: 4.55/5

BC Game has a lot going on but has managed to properly structure the website to make navigation a breeze. Its design is modern, and you’ll find links to important pages without problems. If you need help, this platform offers support via numerous outlets, including 24/7 live chat, email, telegram, Skype, and a dedicated FAQs page.

Register and make a deposit using more than 60 cryptocurrencies and enjoy a match bonus of up to 840%.

Slot Madness 4.– Best User Experience Of Any New Online Casino

Pros:

Well-designed website

Numerous outlets to reach support

Bonuses for all types of games

Instant play available

Recently revamped

Cons:

A limited number of payment options

The maximum withdrawal limit is not so high

Slot Madness has been around for a while, but it recently revamped its website and services, making it a fresh new platform. Players can enjoy bonuses on most types of games and get started with games quickly using the instant play option. Although this platform lacks in many areas, it does well in the sections it excels.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

Slots Madness has a more streamlined number of games with over 150 titles. This is quite low when compared to many other leading new online casinos. However, they are enough to keep you occupied, especially if you don’t like switching between games.

You’ll find game categories like online slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games. There are also numerous jackpot titles, many of which are already beyond the $10,000 mark.

Realtime Gaming and Spinlogic Gaming are mostly power titles on this site. So, if you are a fan of these developers, you should have a swell time here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Players who register on Slot Madness will enjoy a variety of bonuses. The welcome bonuses come in different variants. First, you can get a 275% match bonus using the promo code MAD275 during registration. This comes with a 30x wagering requirement and requires a minimum deposit of $30.

If you love progressive titles, there is a 100% match bonus if you use the promo code Progressive100 during registration. In addition, the platform offers bonuses on Keno, slots, table games, and video poker.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Slot Madness does not have a dedicated mobile app. However, you can still play on the go via your mobile browser. This is the case regardless of if you are using Android or IOS devices. The gameplay is seamless, and you won’t feel like you are missing out on anything.

Banking: 4.5/5

Payments are important on any site as they affect your overall experience. Fortunately, Slot Madness understands this as it offers reliable methods, albeit in limited numbers. These range from Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Litecoin, and Bitcoin. Deposits are processed instantly but may sometimes take up to 24 hours.

If you want to withdraw your earnings, you can choose from Bank Checks, Bank Wire, and Cash Transfers. Payments require up to 10 days for approval and seven business days for your account, which is extremely long. There is also a weekly withdrawal limit of $2,500 which may not be great for high rollers.

Other Features: 4.7/5

Slot Madness has a very attractive site that uses a red and yellow theme. Navigation is seamless, and the instant play option makes starting up on the platform a breeze. If you need help, you can use the extensive FAQs page, phone, or email option. There is also a live chat option, but this will require you to be registered and logged in first.

Click here to sign up on Slot Madness and enjoy bonuses on slots and progressive titles.

Mirax Casino 5.– Best Game Selection Out Of All The Brand New Online Casinos

Pros:

Massive selection of online casino games

Powered by numerous providers

Great range of bonuses

Supports numerous crypto payment options

24/7 live chat

Launched in 2022

Cons:

Fees attached to deposits

Restricted in numerous countries

Mirax Casino is a new online site that was established earlier this year. It is home to a massive selection of game providers and offers players an amazing welcome package and other amazing features.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

You’ll find more than 2,000 games on this casino site, so you are spoilt for choices. These include slots, table games, live dealer games, and many more. To ensure you have the best game experience, titles are powered by well-known developers. These include Yggdrasil, BGaming, 4theplayer, ISoftBet, and Betsoft Gaming.

If you enjoy massive wins, there are many jackpot titles here. We recommend options like Sea Secret and Aztec Coins. On the downside, you won’t find any sports betting section here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

As a new player, you get a match deposit on your first four deposits. This is a total of 5 BTC + 150 Free spins only for a 1mbtc deposit. You won’t need a bonus code for the first deposit, but others may require bonus codes. We recommend you check out the promotions page for more information.

To make sure existing players are not left out, this new bitcoin site also offers a barrage of other offers. These include Weekend Free Spins, High roller Cashback offers, Match Bonuses, Free Spins, etc. There is also a VIP program targeted at loyal players on the site.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Mirax casino does not require a mobile app to play on your mobile device. Simply use the mobile casino via your mobile browser to get started on your favorite titles. It is one of the best mobile casinos that are easy to navigate and provide you with an awesome experience.

Banking: 4.7/5

Like other aspects of this site, the payment section is pretty extensive. You’ll find more than 20 banking options, from traditional fiat to cryptocurrencies. If you prefer fiat, you can choose from Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Skrill, and Neteller, among others.

On the other hand, crypto users can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, etc. Deposits are instant, but some of the options are attached with fees.

Most of the options supported for deposits are available for withdrawal too. However, payments may require up to 7 days to process, with fees attached to withdrawals via Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer.

Other Features: 4.45/5

We can’t complain about the design of Mirax casino as it is at par with most modern casino sites. It can seem too busy as there are plenty of links, especially in the games section. However, this is helpful for navigation around the platform. If you need help, you can use the FAQs page, email, or 24/7 live chat.

Click here to register on Mirax Casino and choose from more than 2000 casino games.

New Online Casinos – Runners-Up

Ranking Methodology for the Best New Online Casinos

Available Games:

Games available on the new online casinos are one of the essential parts of our review process. Before a new online casino site makes it to our list, its game selection must be top-notch. We expect to find titles like slots, table games, jackpot titles, and live dealer games. Moreover, we ensure that the best software providers power them so you can enjoy an amazing experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Bonuses can be a great way to get started on a gambling site without spending a penny. This is something that new online casinos know, which is why they offer the best bonuses available. However, some bonuses remain better than others. Therefore, we critically evaluated the bonuses and promotions of the new online casinos and ranked those with higher offerings.

Our experts look for bonuses like welcome offers, deposit match bonuses, free spins, and VIP rewards.

Supported Payment Methods:

The first thing you’ll need to do at a new online casino to claim bonuses and play games is to make a deposit. Therefore, a casino with diverse payment options is the best option. Our experts know this, which is why they ranked the new online casinos based on the number of payment options available.

Those with support for crypto and fiat were ranked higher. We also have a look at the payment processing speed and the reliability of the options provided.

Mobile Functionality:

Sometimes, you’ll need to play on the go. Therefore, you’ll want a casino that allows you to play on your mobile device. This will give you the capacity to play and win money on the go – which is why our experts rank top online casinos with full mobile functionality higher.

Newest Online Casino Sites: FAQs

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games at New Online Casinos?

Yes, you can play games for real money at new online casinos. Make sure you’re doing so at licensed and reputable new casinos like the ones we outlined above.

Why Should I Play at a New Casino?

It is recommended to play on New online casinos because of the numerous benefits they offer. Since they are new on the market, they provide more recent games, better bonuses, and features to enable them to stand out.

Do New Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Yes, you’ll find highly competitive bonuses with better conditions on new online casino sites. Before accepting any bonus offer, you must read the terms and conditions first.

What Is the Best New Online Casino Site?

Based on our research, our experts have concluded that the overall new online casino is Ducky Luck. Its offerings are balanced, ensuring that every type of player will have a swell time.

Do New Casinos Work on Mobile Devices?

Certainly! New online casinos know players will want to have fun on the go. Therefore, they have mobile casinos that work flawlessly on mobile devices. The best part is that you can use them on Android and IOS devices.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Casino Sites

Ducky Luck : Play over 480 casino games ranging from the best online slots

Play over 480 casino games ranging from the Shazam : Enjoy a selection of over 200 games on this site and get a bonus on your first three deposits. You get a 250% match deposit + 100 FS for your first deposit. The others are 275% and 300%, respectively. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Enjoy a selection of over 200 games on this site and get a bonus on your first three deposits. You get a 250% match deposit + 100 FS for your first deposit. The others are 275% and 300%, respectively. Note that full T&Cs apply. BC Game Casino:

Slot Madness : This new online casino is ideal for players who love a streamlined game selection. Find more than 150 games and check them out with your welcome 275% match bonus. Make sure you use the promo code MAD275 while registering to be eligible. Note that full T&Cs apply.

This new online casino is ideal for players who love a streamlined game selection. Find more than 150 games and check them out with your welcome 275% match bonus. Make sure you use the promo code while registering to be eligible. Note that full T&Cs apply. Mirax Casino : Looking for a massive selection of games? Then Mirax casino is where you need to be. This platform has over 2,000 games from leading industry providers. New players who register get a total of 5BTC +150 Free spins spread across their first four deposits. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at a New Online Casino Site

New online casinos are not complex, and anyone can easily sign up and get started. We have put together a few steps to help if you are new to online gaming. We will be using our number one site – Ducky Luck.

Step 1: Sign Up for Your Account

Head to the Ducky Luck homepage and hit the purple “Join Now” button. This will take you to another page where you’ll input your desired username, email address, and password. Click the next button.

On the subsequent pages, you must slot in your personal information like address, name, country, city, and zip code. After filling these in, click on the next button, and an email should be sent to the address you provided. Simply click on the link to verify your account, and it should be done.

Step 2: Make a Deposit and Start Playing

You’ll have to make a deposit to start playing games for real money. Find your way to the cashier/banking section and choose one of the payment options available. Note that the minimum deposit for most payment options here is $25.

Once you do this, you will be instantly eligible for the welcome bonus of a 500% match deposit up to $2,500 and 150 free spins. All that is left after this is to get started on your favorite titles!

Have Fun at the Best New Casino Sites!

As you can see, finding the right new online casino is very straightforward. If you don’t know how to go about it, our experts have listed some of the best options you can get started with today. Based on our analysis, we settled for Ducky Luck as the best bet since it provides a balanced experience.

However, there are still many other new online casinos that perform excellently too. We recommend you look at these options and pick the one that resonates with you best. Also, remember to gamble responsibly!

Check out some of the best roulette sites while you’re at it!