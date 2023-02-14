All the best online casino games, completely free of cost. That’s what you get by playing at new sweeps casinos online. Not only that, but you can also claim sweepstakes coins promo codes to get more virtual funds to play with. Currently Stake.us is the best new sweeps casino.

Best New Sweeps Cash Casinos

Thanks to the latest innovations and bonuses, there has never been a better time to get started. This guide will give you an insight into the new sweeps casinos and the different promo codes available. So by the end, you’ll be ready to take full advantage of everything that these sites have to offer.

An overview of sweeps casinos

Sweeps casinos are a growing trend in the iGaming industry. Not only do they offer players a chance to play their favorite games, as well as try new ones for free, but they also offer the chance to win prizes.

They generally use two types of virtual currency, often known as Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. Gold Coins are what you use to stake with when you’re playing games just for fun, whereas playing with Sweeps Coins as your stake lets you enter various sweepstake prize contests. You can buy packages of Gold Coins, but you can’t buy Sweeps Coins — instead, those are generally awarded more or less at random or via promo deals.

Because no real money is at stake, this doesn’t count as gambling in the eyes of the law in most US states. Which is another reason why they’ve grown to become so popular, because they’re so easily accessible throughout the US. Currently, sweeps casinos are legal in all US states except Washington.

New sweeps casinos are changing the game

While many great sites are out there, new ones are regularly entering the market. These new sweeps casinos are finding ways to innovate and make their mark in a competitive industry. New sites continue to set themselves apart from the competition by offering new games, innovative payment methods, and the chance to win various prizes.

New sweeps casinos also offer free promotions and bonuses. These bonuses ensure that you have plenty of Sweeps and Gold Coins to play with, reducing the need to make a purchase. Ranging from welcome offers to daily login bonuses and VIP rewards, there are plenty of free ways to boost your bankroll.

How to find the best sweeps cash & sweepstakes coins promo codes

You don’t have to be an expert or a regular player to find bonuses at new sweeps casinos. However, if you are looking for the best sweeps casino bonuses, there are several factors that you should consider. These include:

Brand reputation

Since the internet is full of sweeps casinos, it can be difficult to know which are to be trusted and which are not. The best way to determine if a site is worth your time is to look at the brand’s reputation.

Reputation is crucial because it tells you how honest a site is with its customers and whether it will provide a fair gaming environment. A good reputation among players will always say a lot about the quality of the games, customer support, and bonus offers.

Ease of use

Some sweeps casinos require you to jump through numerous hoops before they give you any bonus credit — even if the promotional material says otherwise. This can be extremely frustrating.

Players should be able to claim sweeps cash promo codes with ease. The easier it is to claim the bonus, the more likely you will enjoy your time at the casino.

Claiming the bonus should not take more than five minutes, and the coins should be automatically credited into your account. If it takes longer than five minutes to claim the bonus, or you have to request the funds manually, it’s a good sign that the sweeps casino isn’t very trustworthy.

Value

Does the bonus actually add value to your gaming experience, or is it just a marketing ploy to get your attention? This is what you should ask yourself before claiming a bonus. One of the best ways to check the value of a bonus is to read (and understand) the terms and conditions.

This is where you’ll find crucial information, such as wagering requirements, which can significantly impact the value of the bonus. Some sweeps casinos will make you wager the bonus multiple times before allowing you to redeem a prize, which can be a huge pain.

On the other hand, the best sweeps casinos will provide you with low wagering requirements on bonuses, which gives you a good chance of redeeming a prize. So if the wagering requirements seem too challenging to clear, then you’re better off focusing on other bonuses.

The top 5 new sweeps casinos with sweepstakes coins promo codes

Here are five of the best new sweeps casinos worth checking out, especially if you’re on the hunt for sweepstakes coins promo codes.

Betrivers.net

Betrivers.net is an industry-leading sweeps casino with an excellent reputation for high-quality games, promotions, and customer support. When you sign up at Betrivers.net, you will receive a free spin on the wheel, which offers the chance to win up to 1,000 virtual credits.

You can also log in to your account every four hours to get a free refill of $20.00 virtual credits. These bonuses will give you plenty of credits to play various games, such as slots, blackjack, and roulette. You won’t need to enter a promo code or go through a complicated registration process to get started — sign up with your email address and start claiming your free virtual credits.

Fortune Coins

Fortune Coins is a new sweeps casino that provides free casino entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. Offering 60+ games, 24/7 customer support, generous bonuses, and a special VIP program, no list of the best sweeps casinos would be complete without a mention of Fortune Coins.

You will receive 140,000 Gold Coins and 300 fortune coins for free when you sign up via your Facebook account. Alternatively, you can register using your email for 100,000 Gold Coins and 200 Fortune Coins. No purchase or promo code is required; all you have to do is sign up and claim your welcome reward.

Stake.us

There are many reasons why people prefer playing at Stake.us over other sweeps casinos. Read our review about Stake.us, Stake.us despot bonus and stake free money.

For example, the site is home to a wide range of exclusive games that can be played on both mobile devices and desktops. The bonuses are also very generous compared to other sweeps casinos — you can sign up and claim 10,000 Gold Coins plus one stake cash for free.

The registration process is straightforward, and no promo code is required. In addition to the welcome offer, you can take advantage of daily reloads and social media giveaways — ideal if you want to stick with the operator for a while.

Pulsz.com

Pulsz.com is home to over 300 Vegas-style casino games, and new games are released weekly. Not only can you sign up and access hundreds of slots and casino games at your fingertips, but you can also claim 5,000 Gold Coins for free.

You’ll also be able to claim more Gold Coins for free via daily login bonuses, giveaways, and competitions. With so many ways to get your hands on free coins, you’ll never have to make a purchase.

However, if you want to purchase a package of Gold Coins, you will unlock many benefits. For example, ads will be removed, and you’ll also gain access to exclusive games.

Golden Hearts Games

With a large selection of slots, table games, and even live bingo games available 24/7, Golden Hearts Games is one of the best sweeps casinos in the US.

In addition to the wide variety of games, Golden Hearts Games offers a variety of bonuses, which are easy to claim and instantly credited to your account after activation. For example, enter the promo code WELCOME2023 during registration, and you will kick-start your membership with 1,000 free coins.

Top tips for using sweepstakes coins promo codes

Here are some tips that you can use to ensure that you’re well equipped to use sweepstakes coins promo codes:

A sweepstakes coins promo code isn’t always required

While some sweeps casinos require you to opt into a promotion by entering a promo code, many do not. Ultimately, it all depends on the rules set out by each operator. So if you can’t find a promo code, you most likely do not need one.

Many sweeps casino bonuses are activated when you create your account, and others are activated by completing tasks such as logging into your account every 24 hours.

Make sure you choose the right sweeps casino for you

With new sweeps casinos launching regularly, there’s a site for every kind of playing style. Therefore, you shouldn’t sign up at just any sweeps casino because it has a bonus available. Instead, take the time to figure out exactly what it is you’re looking for.

After all, it’s a waste of time claiming a bonus if you don’t like the games, so you should first check to see what’s available. By taking the extra time to compare each sweeps casino and the features you value the most, you’ll be able to find the right sweeps casino bonus for your own playing style.

Follow the sweeps casino on all forms of social media

Many sweeps casinos, especially new ones, are very active on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and Discord. Not only do they post updates on new games and features, but they also share exclusive promo codes with their followers.

So, if you want to increase your chances of claiming additional sweeps cash and sweepstakes coins, you should make an effort to stay connected.

Join the VIP program

Most new sweeps casinos have VIP programs designed to reward and recognize the loyalty of returning players. By joining a VIP program, you get the opportunity to climb the ranks and unlock a variety of benefits.

Some of the best benefits include access to exclusive games, tournaments, and bonuses that can significantly improve your gaming experience. In addition to all the benefits and enhanced bonuses, VIP programs can provide a sense of exclusivity and prestige, making you feel like a valued and important member of a sweeps casino.

Think before making purchases

It is easy to get caught up in the excitement and spend money on Gold Coins, but you should know that sweeps casinos are for entertainment purposes.

While some bonuses are designed for those who make a purchase, there are always free bonuses and promotions available at sweeps casinos. Therefore, you never need to make a purchase to claim bonuses or enjoy games.

Conclusion – New sweeps casinos keep getting better

Sweeps casinos are taking the US by storm — and they’re only getting better. This guide has shown that new sweeps casinos offer far more than just a selection of free games. By implementing innovative features and enhanced bonuses, it’s evident that the new sites are going the extra mile to enhance a player’s gaming experience.

You’ll find new games, advanced software, and top-notch customer service at many new sweeps casinos in the US. You’ll also find welcome offers, daily login bonuses, and VIP programs, which can give you a helping hand with your social casino gaming. What will be the next cool feature added to these new sweeps casinos? Only time will tell — but it should be pretty interesting.

New Sweeps Casinos FAQ

Are new sweeps casinos legal in the US?

Sweeps casinos, which are online casino platforms that allow users to play games for free rather than real money, are legal in the United States. However, some restrictions exist because laws and regulations vary from state to state. Currently, sweeps casinos are legal in all states other than Washington.

Which new sweeps casinos have the best promo codes?

The best sweeps casino bonuses are subjective because what may be considered the best bonus for one person may not be the same for another. It depends on an individual’s preferences and playing style. That said, sweeps casinos like Stake.us, Betrivers.net, and Fortune Coins are widely considered to be sweeps casinos with excellent promo codes.

What should I be aware of before claiming sweeps cash promo codes?

Above all, you should always be aware of the terms and conditions. Some bonuses might look great on the surface, but they might come with harsh restrictions or wagering requirements that may be hard to meet. Therefore, it’s always best to carefully read the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it.

