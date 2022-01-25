Casino games will be available in the digital versions in 2022 they will be accessible in video game format. Today, there are many online casinos and game development companies that have made a real transformation of their offers so that their casino games are real gaming experiences like those of video games. Of course, there are already some gambling games that allow the player to feel in an environment very similar to that of a video game. They have a story, great characters, map exploration, adventures, wars, fights to fight, and more. But the key is that participants can place their bets, an experience offered by https://www.genesiscasino.com/en-ca.

5G Will Really Impact Mobile Gaming

5G will change this world and especially the world of mobile games. Connection speeds are skyrocketing, and the security of those same highly prized connections is also getting stronger. 5G is already offering a considerable and big impact to those who use their phone as a real game console. In order to play online on your mobile phone and therefore most of the time by connecting to the mobile network, connections remain high performance using 5G. To give a general idea, 5G is considered by all operators in the different markets to be ten times higher than 4G, in terms of download speed. If 4G could reach Giga per second in upload speed, 5G can in its best arrangements, cross 20G bits per second. Impressive. Such an evolution leads to questioning when we realize that 6G is in full development, especially in the United States and Canada.

With such a significant evolution, it is obvious that certain games will benefit from the arrival and the explosion of 5G. For example, the various poker platforms have succeeded in attracting users for obvious reasons: a unique and immersive gaming experience and major security.

The arrival of 5G helps to make these platforms even more attractive thanks to an optimal connection time. With 5G, games are going to be experienced in a very different way. We are thinking, for example, of Great Battle Royal games like Fortnite or the famous Warzone, which are increasingly popular, including on mobile. The response time is fundamental and offers a non-negligible advantage against opponents and other players that you want to beat at all costs. In addition, any strategy or adventure game involving multiple users will give an advantage to players with a better connection and logically, a much better response time. Finally, the increasingly advanced graphics will allow players surfing on 5G to take advantage of the best possible online conditions.

The Rise of Collaborative Games

Playing against each other is good but playing together is the trend that should not be missed in 2022. In many games, it’s all about competition. A game mode that is certainly dynamic, competitive and popular for generations, but whose victory is systematically at the expense of other players. What if the game could be even more fun by playing together, with a common goal? Some mobile game publisher companies have adjusted their offers to direct them towards collaborative gaming. Fun and ultra-positive games where all players work in unison with a common goal: Victory! Some games are available for all ages and focus on various skills such as memory, speed, motor skills, strategy, skill or even anticipation and general culture. A great offer to delight young and old alike. An ideal game concept to combine everyone’s skills, without anger and without bad faith.

Virtual Reality at its Peak

Gaming offers new things for gamers every year. The technologies promise to be more and more interesting, and the world of gaming is evolving positively. Many trends will emerge in 2022 and will shape the history of games. Virtual reality or VR is one of them. It is certainly the greatest progress of recent times. It no longer seems to be a surprise that it is among the trends in the gaming world in 2022. This technology transports the player to a gaming experience that mimics reality to perfection. VR titles like Jurassic World: Aftermath, Star Wars: Squadrons or even Stride, Subnautica and Thumper are worth trying. Several more will be forthcoming. To be able to enjoy these games in augmented reality, it is necessary to have a compatible terminal.

More and More Gaming Events

More and more events are taking place and completely changing this masculine and closed image of the gaming community, since they bring together an audience of all ages, genders and backgrounds around causes and interests common to the greatest number. We are witnessing a real democratization of gaming. Thanks to e-sport competitions, it is no longer just football, rugby or tennis matches that bring together the public in large stadiums around the world. They allow players and the public to experience great collective moments in exceptional conviviality. For example, every year the League of Legends World Championship takes place, organized by Riot Games: this competition brings together for almost a month professional player from all over the world who compete team by team. The tournaments are broadcast live on live streaming platforms, such as Twitch for example, and are viewed by millions of viewers across the globe. This year, one would think that the peak of four million simultaneous spectators will be largely exceeded. As for the grand finale, it will probably physically and virtually bring together an energetic and passionate audience, not only by the competition, but also by the artists featured during the concerts that will be organized on this occasion.

Mobile games are among the major gaming trends in 2022. This is possible because mobiles are constantly renewing themselves over time. For example, video game fans change their console every 5 years on average, while mobile devices can be renewed every year, or even every semester! The e-sports sector is therefore gaining more and more ground, and now that you know the latest gaming trends 2022, are you ready to embark on the wonderful and beautiful world of mobile games?