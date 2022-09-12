Gambling is a popular pastime all over the world, and New Zealand is no exception. The country has a thriving iGaming market, but there are some regulations in place that players need to be aware of. In this blog post, we will discuss New Zealand’s gambling laws in detail. We will cover everything from the types of gambling that are legal to the age restrictions for players. So, if you’re interested in learning more about NZ’s iGaming market, keep reading!

The Gambling Act 2003

The Gambling Act of 2003 is the primary legislation that regulates gambling in New Zealand. The Act was created in order to control the growth of gambling, prevent and minimize the harm caused by gambling (including problem gambling), and to ensure the fairness and integrity of games. The Gambling Act also serves to limit opportunities for crime. In addition to the Gambling Act, there are also a number of regulations and amendments enacted over time to help achieve the objectives of the Act. These include the Racing Act 2003 (which governs racing and sports betting) and the Casino Control Act 1990 (which governs gaming and lotteries). Together, these laws work to create a safe and responsible gambling environment in New Zealand. For details on current legislations click here.

Prohibited Gambling

Gambling in New Zealand is illegal unless it is authorised by or under the Gambling Act 2003. In addition to this rule, there are certain forms of gambling that are specifically prohibited under the Act, such as remote interactive gambling and advertising overseas gambling. The Gambling Act also prohibits prizes that are deemed to be excessive, and classifies gambling into four different classes.

Class 1 gambling includes casino gambling and lottery commission games, while Class 2 and 3 gambling refers to games that can be run by non-profit organisations with a licence.

Class 4 gambling is reserved for small-scale private gambling, such as poker games conducted in a private home. All forms of online gambling are currently prohibited in New Zealand.

Casino Gaming

New Zealand is well known for its stunning scenery and friendly people, but did you know that it is also home to some of the best casinos in the world? With six land-based casinos to choose from, including the Christchurch Casino and SkyCity’s venues in Auckland, Hamilton, and Queenstown, there is sure to be something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for table games like blackjack and roulette or slots action, you’ll find it all in New Zealand. Unfortunately, native online gambling providers cannot offer slot games to NZ residents. That is why many enjoy popular products from this genre on foreign platforms. But whether you’re playing at a land-based casino or online, you’re sure to have a great time in New Zealand.

Online Casinos

Although online casinos are not currently legal in New Zealand, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the odd game of blackjack or spin of the roulette wheel. There are a number of offshore casino websites that accept players from New Zealand, and most of them offer a great selection of casino games, including slots, table games, video poker, and more. In addition, many of these casinos offer generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, so you can keep your bankroll topped up while you play. Just remember to gamble responsibly and within your means, as gambling can be addictive.

If you’re looking for a safe and secure online casino in New Zealand to play at, we recommend checking list of recommended casinos at legit casino review websites. Find casinos that are licensed and regulated by a reputable gambling authority, and which offer fair games, generous bonuses, and reliable customer support. So, you can rest assured that you’re in good hands when you play at one of the recommended casinos.

Sports Betting & Horse Racing

Gambling is illegal in New Zealand unless it gets permitted by the 2003 New Zealand Gambling Act, which strictly forbids sports betting. Historically, bookmaking has been illegal within New Zealand’s borders since 1920. Yet, horse racing wagering has an extensive past in this part of the world. It has been allowed here since 1961 at race tracks. But today, it is also available online through the Totalizator Agency Board of New Zealand (TAB NZ). That is a statutory body established via the Racing Industry Act of 2020, a law that allows betting services to residents of New Zealand. The Racing industry Act 2020 made TAB NZ the sole betting provider for sports and racing in New Zealand, hoping that it will help eliminate illegal bookmaking. So, if you’re ever in New Zealand and feeling lucky, remember that your options for gambling are limited to horse racing.

Lotteries

New Zealanders have been playing the lottery for over a hundred years, and it is still one of the most popular gambling activities in the country. There are several different ways to play the lottery in New Zealand, including buying scratch cards, playing Bing Wednesday, and Daily Keno. All of these games are run by the New Zealand Lotteries Commission, which was founded in 1987.

Playing the lottery is a fun and easy way to win some extra money, and it can be done either in person or online. If you’re interested in trying your luck at the lottery, be sure to check out all of the different options available to you in New Zealand. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be the next big winner!

New Zealand iGaming Laws FAQs

What are the gambling laws in New Zealand and what is considered illegal gambling activity?

Gambling is illegal in New Zealand unless it is authorised by the Gambling Act 2003. This act specifically prohibits remote interactive gambling and advertising overseas gambling. Additionally, prizes that are deemed to be excessive are also prohibited under the act.

What types of gambling are available in New Zealand?

There are four different classes of gambling in New Zealand: casino gambling, lottery commission games, Class II and III gaming (which includes games that can be run by non-profit organisations with a licence), and Class IV gambling (which is reserved for small-scale private gambling such as poker games conducted in a private home).

Is online gambling legal in New Zealand?

No, online gambling is not currently legal in New Zealand. The Gambling Act 2003 specifically prohibits remote interactive gambling, which includes online gambling.

Can I play casino games online if I’m a New Zealand resident?

No, you cannot play casino games online if you are a New Zealand resident. The Gambling Act 2003 prohibits remote interactive gambling, which includes online gambling. It is legal for anyone over the age of 18 to participate in online casinos located outside the country.

Can I play poker online if I’m a New Zealand resident?

No, you cannot play poker online if you are a New Zealand resident. The Gambling Act 2003 prohibits remote interactive gambling, which includes online gambling. Poker is only legal if it is played in a private home and no money changes hands or played on offshore websites.

Do I have to pay taxes on my gambling winnings in New Zealand?

No, you do not have to pay taxes on your gambling winnings in New Zealand. Gambling winnings are not considered taxable income in New Zealand.

What is the minimum age for gambling in New Zealand?

The minimum age for gambling in New Zealand is 20 years old. This applies to all forms of gambling, including casino gambling, lottery commission games, and Class II and III gaming. Class IV gambling has no minimum age requirement.

How do the gambling laws affect online casinos and players in New Zealand?

The gambling laws in New Zealand do not specifically target online casinos. However, the Gambling Act 2003 does prohibit remote interactive gambling, which includes online gambling. This means that it is illegal for online casinos to operate in New Zealand. It is also illegal for New Zealand residents to participate in online gambling activities. While there are no specific penalties for violating these laws, players could be subject to general penalties under the Gambling Act 2003, such as fines or imprisonment.

What are the potential consequences for online casinos that operate in New Zealand?

The potential consequences for online casinos that operate in New Zealand include a fine of up to NZD$200,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to two years. Additionally, the casino’s website could be blocked by Internet Service Providers in New Zealand.

What are the potential consequences for players who participate in online gambling activities?

The potential consequences for players who participate in online gambling activities include a fine of up to NZD$20,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to two years. Additionally, the player’s gambling winnings could be confiscated by the New Zealand government.

Do any online casinos accept players from New Zealand?

Yes, there are a few online casinos that accept players from New Zealand. However, these casinos are located outside of New Zealand and are not subject to New Zealand law. As such, they are not subject to the same regulations as New Zealand casinos. Players should be aware of the risks associated with playing at these casinos, including the possibility of losing their money or being scammed.

Are there any exceptions to the gambling laws in New Zealand, such as lotteries or social games?”

Yes, there are a few exceptions to the gambling laws in New Zealand. Lotteries and social games are not considered gambling under the Gambling Act 2003. Additionally, Class IV gaming machines, such as pokies, can be found in bars and clubs throughout New Zealand. These machines are regulated by local councils and the Department of Internal Affairs.

What are the future prospects for gambling in New Zealand?

The future prospects for gambling in New Zealand depend on a number of factors, including the results of the Gambling Commission’s review of the Gambling Act 2003 and public opinion. It is possible that the laws could change in the future to allow for more regulated online gambling, but it is also possible that the laws could become more restrictive. Only time will tell what the future of gambling in New Zealand will be.

How do you report a suspected violation of the gambling laws in New Zealand?’

If you suspect that a gambling law has been violated, you can report it to the Department of Internal Affairs. You can also contact your local police station. All reports will be confidential and you can remain anonymous if you wish.

Where can I find more information on the gambling laws in New Zealand?

The best place to find more information on the gambling laws in New Zealand is the Department of Internal Affairs website. This website has a comprehensive section on gambling, which includes information on the different types of gambling, the minimum age for gambling, and the Gambling Act 2003.

