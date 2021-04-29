As the internet and its affiliated technologies continue to change and evolve, so does the nature of business. If 2020 proved anything, it was the ability of businesses and people to adapt to new-found circumstances. Subsequently, more people have sought financial security through startups and other entrepreneurial endeavors. This in turn has led to a greater demand for online real estate, or domains as they are more commonly referred to. These days the imperatives behind having your own website and associated social media platforms cannot be discounted. A website doesn’t just improve the visibility of your start-up or business, it also adds credibility to what you’re doing while improving your chances of success. A problem that many faces when establishing an online presence is a lack of coding skills – the traditional manner of bringing a website into existence. In addition to a lack of skill-sets, there’s also the cost of setting up a website; hiring a developer can prove pricey. The good news is that these days you don’t have to be reliant on someone else if you’re a start-up and this is largely due to the rising popularity of no-code apps and websites.

What are no-code apps?

No-code apps and websites are digital building tools created by developers to aid those who cannot code in the traditional format required to create something online. The most common form of coding is HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), a complicated programming language that takes time to master. Instead of having to endure years of practice, a no-code app provides the user with a GUI (Graphical User Interface) that allows the user to drag and drop images and associated parts in order to create a website, an app, or a companion piece/part designed to improve an already existing website or app. Whether you’d like to become part of the lucrative gaming industry by creating your very own smartphone game or you’d like to start selling blinds online, you can go from concept to product in no time with the help of a no-code app.

The pros of no-code apps

There are various reasons to make use of no-code apps in order to take your start-up to the next level. In addition to the cost-saving benefit, there’s also the educational element that comes with using such an app – the more you use it, the more proficient you become at using. You could even charge other startups to build their websites using the same no-code app. With a no-code app you can side-skirt the complexities of coding and create something that does and functions in accordance with your vision. There are a slew of no-code apps available, some free and some with minor costs, and most with multiple applications. In the same way that there are various trading and forex online resources designed to help one potentially profit from such endeavours, there exists numerous no-code resources online to help users to bring their startups into fruition. Traditionally, changing a website or altering some of its features would require a developer to delve into the code and initiate the changes. With a no-code app you make the changes and they are immediate.

The cons of no-code apps

Like any digital tool, app or piece of technology, there are pros and there are cons and the same applies to no code apps. One key criticism levelled against the usage of such apps is the rigid structure that one can encounter. All no-code apps differ from each other; they’re made by different developers or software houses and thus the possibility of cross pollination is non-existent. In other words, if you use a specific brand/make of a no-code app to build a website, you have to use what’s available within that apps’ stable of resources. Such rigidity can compromise your vision and force you to settle on an end-product that doesn’t fully fulfil what you initially envisioned. If you’re start-up proves successful, odds are that it will need to evolve and adapt, and due to the restricted framework of a no-code app, you might not be able to affect the necessary changes. Such issues can lead to the incurring of extra costs as you might be forced to seek out professional assistance or even start from the ground up again.

Recommended no code apps

Landen

This one is perfect for new-comers and also makes the process of building your own start-up website fun and easy. Through a series of 20 fun-filled questions, Landed susses out the needs of the user and provides the necessary building blocks.

Webflow

If your start-up needs are varied, then Webflow will provide the services required. Ideal for those looking to build more ambitious websites, Webflow equips the user with tools geared towards creating something that can handle multiple applications.

Bubble

For the more imaginative user, Bubble is the perfect app to let you flex your creative muscles. Bubble is mostly used to create apps for smartphones and lets users create beta versions of their apps for testing purposes. This caters to a trial and error way of doing things, or put another way, let’s you learn before you earn.

Voiceflow

If you’re more inclined towards creating something for a niche market, then Voiceflow might just be the no-code app you’re looking for. On par with Siri and Alexa, Voiceflow allows you to tailor apps for the voice app market without having to rely on any code whatsoever. Tapping into a niche market could also mean the possibility of reaping better profits.

Nintex Process Platform

This one is ideal for those who have already set up shop and are thus running successful startups/businesses. Nintex caters to a more complex set of processes that includes those of an industrial nature. So, if your business needs something like robotic automation or process analytics, then this is the one.