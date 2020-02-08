How can I listen offline music free? This is what we tried to answer here with a collection of some wonderful mobiles apps that allows you to listen the music when there is no internet connection on your device.

Choice can be different but everyone loves music. Hiking, cycling, writing and reading without music is just like peddling an engine. Even before writing this post, I had to spend a few minutes on finding and playing the right track. But problem is, these days no one wants to strain themselves for downloading and syncing their mobiles phones for offline listening.

Therefore, most of us prefer to use third-party apps and stream online music. But wait, You don’t have the internet connection always. Right?

Well, You don’t need to download music from malware-rich pirate-bays just for offline listening. Plus all that strain of synchronizing your mobile device. There is a legal way to listen to offline without wifi after streaming it first time with Wifi.

Best Free Apps To Listen Music Offline Without WiFi

Many of your favorite apps provide you with the facility to listen to music without data consumption. These free music download apps will allow your phone to stream and save your favorite audio tracks for later listening.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is the largest online music sharing community with 175 million unique monthly listeners. Featuring almost all the major brands in the world. You will rarely find any music track not present here. With its 40 million registered users, people love this website. SoundCloud has mobile applications for Android, iOS as well as other platforms. There are several apps available at Play store which allows you free music download without WiFi.

SoundCloud official mobile provides you with the facility to offline listening. You can do this with a few simple steps.

Open “SoundCloud” Application in your mobile

Search for your favourite audio track

While Listening to it, click on “heart” button under the track

The track will be added to your “likes”

Next time, you can simply go to “likes” and listen to those music tracks offline

If you have the Subscription of SoundCloud Go, this gives a whole new ease for saving your music to listen without data. With SoundCloud Go, you can save the whole playlists you love. You can also configure automatic download for offline listening from the Settings of this application.

Download For iOS

Spotify

Among the increasing competition Spotify is still the bigwig and best free without WiFi music app. It is the coolest, easiest-to-use, and arguably the best music service around. This music streaming app supports Music, podcasts and digital comics as well. The love of the people remains intact for Spotify due to its roots, offering a stable, intuitive experience with plenty of choices.

With Spotify premium account, you can add up to 3,333 songs in your offline playlist. While with a free account, you can pick 15 playlists featuring up to 750 songs in total but no offline listening with that. With the Spotify premium account, you can enjoy the offline listening across all your devices.

To make your Spotify playlist available offline, Please follow the following steps.

Open and Login your Spotify App on your smartphone

Mark any playlists you want to make available offline by tapping their grey symbols.

Those playlists will appear green which was previously grey

When you are Finish selecting, Click done

Make sure to use the Wifi connection while synchronizing your device for offline music listening to avoid data charges.

Download For iOS

Deezer

Deezer is a free music download app that features over 53 millions songs. That comes from different artists in genres. Deezer is available in 182 countries only leaving behind 10 countries all around the globe. In terms of songs and worldwide coverage, this app is double in size as compared to Apple Music and Google Play Music. One thing worth mentioning is that all the features of Deezer are not available in every country. Similarly, copyrights of music tracks also make songs unavailable in a number of countries.

Deezer also allows you to listen to the Live Radio. Lyrics are also available to most of the songs. Deezer does provide you with the facility to download free music without WiFi. It is among the top apps for music which don’t need WiFi. The free plan of Deezer allows listening to limited music tracks with occasional ads as well. Premium plan includes unlimited music, no ads. To listen to without wifi, Please follow the below steps,

Open the Deezer App

Tap the menu button (3 vertical dots) at the top-right corner of your screen.

Tap Settings.

Toggle the Offline Mode switch ON

The drawbacks of this app include no offline mode for the desktop version of the app. You can’t remind the live streams or radio transmission. Overall, Deezer does secure its position in the list of music download apps that don’t need WiFi or internet to let you enjoy good music.

Download For iOS

Pandora

This is a leader of the music industry entertaining its users with millions of music tracks to listen. Pandora is more like a music platform where musicians and music lovers can interact with each other. Discovering new music to listen is whole new fun using this app. Unfortunately, this application is only available in America.

Taking care of the need of its users. Pandora also allows its users to make playlists of the music tracks they love to listen again. These are called “stations”. While registering for this application, make sure to check the private profile option to avoid any privacy issues. Pandora also to listen to music without consuming data all the time. This process is a bit tricky here. Please follow steps as below

To begin with, the user has to make sure the playlist or station they want to add has listened to a few times so that it appears on the list.

Further, you will also need to create Pandora stations for them to be available offline.

After this, it’s as easy as tapping the slider button on the top left and tapping “Offline Mode”. This will make all the top four stations available for offline use.

It takes a few minutes to synchronize your device for offline listening, so better keep your device connected with the Wifi to avoid data consumption.

There are several drawbacks of Pandora app as well that aren’t in the competitors. This music doesn’t allow unlimited skips. On-demand listening and Live content are also not supported yet. But still a lot of people love it and it can also fulfil your demand for music without data consumption.

Download For iOS

Napster

Previously known as Rhapsody, Napster is the pioneer of music streaming race. Napster boasts the presence of 40 million songs in their repository from thousands of music artists and DJs. Users love the friendly interfaces and critiques places the mobile apps Napster in most intuitive User Interfaces ever-built in music streaming industry. Its song search feature is far better than Spotify or other offline music streaming apps.

Napster is the premium app that comes with two packages of paid subscription. Only the premier package allows you the without WiFi music listening. It comes with 14 days free trial also. Along with the ability to listen to music without wifi, you can access millions of songs on-demand.

Open Napster App

Go to Settings

Activate the Offline Mode

The best about the Napster app is that its desktop version also allows you to listen to music with no wifi. One bad thing that you must also know is that the bitrates of the music tracks are not as highest as other apps.

Download For iOS

Google Play Music

Google Play offline Music app is pre-installed on the Android phones. It was launched in 2011 as music streaming service of Google. Users of this app can upload 50,000 of their own songs. All these songs will then be added to their library for streaming. This is a great way to carry around your personal collection without taking up space on your device.

Google Play Music does support without data music in their app. You can download all your favourite songs on your device for later offline listening without the data connection. Enabling the data free music feature of Google Play Music on the smartphone is not that simple.

Please follow the below steps to enable offline music on Google Play Music.

Google Play Music must be already Installed on Android Phones

Open and Login the App

Move to Music Track that you want to download

Click on three dots to Make it available offline

You can download unlimited songs for offline music listening as long as you have the paid subscription. Unfortunately, Google Play Music is not available worldwide but still covers a majority of the world.

It is being reported that Google will soon launch the Youtube Music application for music streaming. This application will replace the Google Play Music in near future. It is worth mentioning that Youtube already has a premium content subscription feature known as Youtube Read. Unfortunately, this feature is also limited to developed countries only.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon started as a Bookselling Online store is not limited to books now. It is now hard hitting the digital media and entertainment industry also. Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited are one of their products in this niche. Their music catalogue has millions of music tracks and lyrics compositions. This gives you a wide range to choose from.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium service but its ad-free 30-day trial is also available. So, you can assess the service before making any actual purchase. Once you opt for the trial, you will definitely love their to buy the subscription. Amazon Music Unlimited allows you to listen to music offline without the Internet. Once you have purchased the songs, you can download it for later offline listening.

For data free music on Amazon Music Unlimited, Please follow the below steps.





Download an Install the app in your phone

Create an account and buy the subscription

Any song that you will listen will automatically download in your device

Go to “settings” of the app to configure the specific location on your phone

You can always set the cache and memory for the app. You can also restore the deleted songs. There are a few drawbacks of this app also. You can’t listen or subscribe the non-music content on this application. Like many other competitors, there is no free version of this application, Just a 30-days trial version. This app also doesn’t allow you to upload your own music library in the application.

Download For iOS

Apple Music

This is a premium app by the tech giant, Apple. Users select music to stream to their device on-demand, or they can listen to existing, curated playlists. There are millions of songs to listen from in Apple Music. Before starting the paid subscription of this app, you can try three months music for free. Apple’s app doesn’t only confined to the audio but also supports video as well.

Apple music application allows you to listen unlimited from the cloud. You can also listen to live music streaming from famous musicians like DJ Khaled and others. Music without internet is also supported by Apple Music and quite easier than other applications. You don’t have to struggle much like others music apps to prepare your device for internet free music listening.

Follow the below steps to do this.

Download the Apple Music in your device if you are a non-iOS user

Subscribe to free three months trial if you are a new user

Move to your favourite songs or Playlist

Click on Three Dots in front of the name of track or Playlist to download offline

One thing is worth mentioning for Android users especially is that this app is not exclusive to iPhone or Mac users. You can also download this in your smartphones and enjoy the music without data consumption. You must also know that this music doesn’t work on Google or Amazon Echo. This device only supports Apple HomePod. But Google smart speakers do allow to use this app like other Bluetooth speakers.

Download For iOS

Gaana

Gaana app with around 7 billion users is top-ranked Bollywood music app. It also hosts English but primarily provides Indian music. You can listen to the latest music of all mew Bollywood films on this app. Their content is not confined to Music tracks only. You can also listen to stories, podcasts and other audio content on this app. As per your desire, you can make your playlists or listen to the pre-built playlists by them and other users.

This offline music download app is initially free but with ads and no downloads. For high definition audio, ad-free experience and unlimited free music downloads to listen music without WiFi, You need to subscribe to their Gaana Plus subscription. Please follow the below steps and enjoy unlimited music without worrying about the internet.

Download and Login the app in your smartphone

Search the song or playlist you want to download

Click on the “Download” button on the main screen

You can change the download settings as well from the app. Go the settings of your app, and configure, Auto-sync, download quality and network to use for download. It is highly recommended to use Wifi connection to download music to avoid data charges. Now you can enjoy your favourite Bollywood music offline as well.

Download For iOS

Musify

This is a free legal offline music app that allows you to listen to unlimited songs and one of the best music apps that don’t need Wifi for offline mode. This is more like a music community where you can explore new music tracks and interact with other music lovers as well. Based on your listenings and like, you get recommendations for other similar music tracks as well. This app imports music tracks from SoundCloud and other music sharing websites. You would love this for free music without WiFi.

Music library of this offline music app is not limited to the pre-recorded tracks. You can also stream to the live concerts, remixes, DJ sets and more as well. This app also supports background music player and iPod like music playlists. This app allows you to download unlimited music. You can also listen to the music before downloading it. Downloading music for offline listening is also very easy as follows,

Get the app from App Store or Google Play

Search your favourite playlist or Music Track

Click on Download button

If you are a developer than a most noteworthy thing is that this app is an Open source project. Its source is available code-hosting website Github. You can download and play with the code the way you like. Started as a free ringtones app, this app is now being used by millions of Android and iPhone users around the world. Be one of them.

Download For iOS

TIDAL

TIDAL is a premium high-fidelity app that allows you to listen to millions of music tracks, make playlists and share with friends. This app allows streaming live concerts and some with exclusive rights. You can make custom playback lists and share with friends also via social media. TIDAL is love for those music lovers who seek CD-Quality audio of their favourite music tracks.

Excellent sound quality and some exclusive access feature place it among the leading music streaming apps. TIDAL was a startup acquired by Jay Z to compete with Spotify and Deezer. TIDAL comes with two levels of premium subscriptions. One with high-fidelity music audio quality while other with normal quality. You can enjoy offline music on this by downloading your favourite music tracks. Please follow the below steps for this,

Download TIDAL from the store

Search for your favourite music tracks

Click on Download button next to the track or Playlist name

You can configure the download preferences from the settings page

Data free music is a nice feature of this app but there are a few drawbacks also which you must know before opting. You will not find the lyrics of your most loved music tracks. This app also lacks the variety as compared to other rival apps. There is no free or trial version also to test the app before purchasing the paid subscription. Overall rating of the app places it among the best apps for music available especially for offline music.

Download For iOS

Slacker Radio

Slacker Radio is an online music streaming service that allows you to create your own radio stations. You can create your own playlists based on your favourite Music artists and genres. The sound quality of this app is also marvellous. Using this Radio app, you can tune to your favourite station playing the music of your likeness easily. This app also has the feature of like or dislike which allows the Slacker Radio to understand the music you love to listen.

Slacker Radio comes as the free app. You can download it from the respective app store of your smartphone. The free version of this app is not ad-free and comes with limited skips. Premium version of this allows enjoying ad-free music, unlimited skips and also offline music listening. You can download the music tracks or playlists that you love for offline listening. To do this, follow the below steps,

Download Slacker Radio from Google Play, App Store or Amazon Store

Subscribe to this premium plan

Search and favourite the playlists and music tracks that you love

Download the Music Tracks for offline listening using the download button

Configure the downloads preferences from the settings page of this app

You can enjoy the internet free music using this app not only on your smartphone but other IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as cars and Home Appliances. You can always share the music and stations that you love with your friends on social media. This app is also a wonderful news and headlines source related to Music and entertainment industry.

Download For iOS

Saavn

Saavn is a free music app primarily featuring the Bollywood music which you can play as per your mood or the artist/genre you love. Like many of its competitors, the bitrate of this app is also 320KBPs. You can organize and curate your favourite music tracks and artists in playlists. The most marvelous feature of this app is the way they curate the music. I never have to do curation myself because the playlists they offer are so wonderful.

You can enjoy the music with basic features free on this app. This includes ads during tracks, limited skips and no access to exclusive content. The premium subscription of this app is not that much expensive and comes with the offline music download as well among other great features. To enjoy music without data consumption on this app, follow the below steps.

Download the app from the respective App store

Purchase the Saavn Go subscription

Listen to the favourite music tracks

Download Music alongside listening

With its material design User Interface and other cool features, still, it is criticized by the tech-savvy reviewers for poor development. On different forums, people have claimed that sometimes coupon don’t work or app crashes automatically. Poor sound quality is also a drawback of this application. But still, you can enjoy your favourite Bollywood music offline on this app without data consumption.

Download For iOS

Shazam

Shazam is another popular free music app works without WiFi as well for the music-lovers. This app allows you to discover from the music world. This free app allows you to identify any music playing around you. While shopping, driving or on a train if you listen to a music, you don’t have to write down the lyrics. Just Shazam it and it will the rest of it.

Shazam is free to use and runs on the ads it displays. A year ago, Shazam introduced an offline mode for music listeners. This allows the basic functionality of the app even if your online or offline. To use this,

Launch Shazam from your Home screen. Tap the Shazam button. Wait for Shazam to identify the song.

Shazam sometimes redirects you to the other music streaming services such as Deezer, Google Play Music or Apple Music of the track is premium.

Download For iOS

How we selected Best Free Offline Music Apps?

Certainly the first and foremost clause of this criteria was the ability to play offline music. But this isn’t it. There are few other important things as well which are following.

Quality of Music

Library of the Songs

Pricing model of the offline music app

Supported Devices

Worldwide Availability

At the end, author’s personal preference also included in curating the offline music apps.

Final Words

It is worth mentioning that above listing of the offline music apps is not based on their features, user base, number of soundtracks or other. Some of these apps are specific while features the music specific to a film industry. Payment plans are also different and some of them even offer free data free music listening.

Each app is carefully reviewed for its pros and cons. Choose the app which suits your budget and also the right kind of music. Please tell which music app you use music listening without Wifi connectivity.

We have you liked these best free offline music apps, please share your feedback with us. We’d love to hear from you 😉