Picture: https://unsplash.com/photos/n31x0hhnzOs

Today, we live in the age of smartphones. These portable computers that fit in the palm of your hand are capable of doing many things. It’s no surprise really that we use our mobile devices most of the day and almost every day. It’s practical and convenient.

You want sport betting tips? Just pull out your phone and you’ll find what you need online. This is especially true for those who don’t know how to bet on sports. Any and all information is readily available to you but that’s not all.

There’s even a mobile app for pretty much everything these days. They are designed to make the mobile experience more seamless. That being said, let’s have a look at the ongoing popularity of mobile apps.

Why do people use apps?

As mentioned before, there’s a mobile app for everything these days. In fact, there are around 3.48 million apps available at Google Play and around 2.22 million apps available in the Apple Store. But why is that? Simply put, mobile apps are designed to create a unique user interface and experience.

As you may already know, browsing websites and online services is kind of difficult for mobile users no matter how responsive or adaptive a website may be. Therefore, an app is made to ensure that mobile users have more convenience when looking for or doing what they want.

Ease of use

When you visit an eCommerce store, for instance, you browse the website, make a purchase and perhaps subscribe to an email newsletter if you feel like it. When you come back you shouldn’t have to go through the same process all over again. That’s why so many online stores have mobile apps.

This software allows you to skip most of the things you’d normally do on a website and go straight to the point, which is to find a product and purchase it. Your banking options, preferred payment methods and personal info are already stored so you can just complete the entire process with a single push of a button.

Personalization

One of the main reasons why mobile apps are increasingly popular and why so many people use them is that they enable seamless personalization. Mobile app users get custom offers, curated content and personalized messages through push notifications. You can either choose to opt in or ignore it.

Users know that they’ll get the offers that are relevant to them, which is why they prefer in-app experience. On the other hand, businesses get relevant info from their users through app activity which allows them to craft better deals and more personalized messages.

Closing Words

The popularity of mobile apps is continuing to increase each year. People find them useful and easy to use because they provide a level of convenience no other channel can. As technology continues to evolve so do mobile apps become better and more sophisticated.