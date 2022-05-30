The best online casino for real money will offer all the most popular games, easy-earn bonuses, and fast withdrawals – but where to find it?

And the answer is: Right here. Our gambling experts used player-first ranking criteria to select the most recommended real money online casinos.

According to our research, Ignition is the top casino overall, with its fantastic poker department, live casino games, and rewarding deposit match bonuses.

Are you ready to play real money online casino games? Let’s choose the best casino site for you.

Top Real Money Online Casinos 2022

Pros:

$3,000 welcome package

High GTD poker tourneys

Over 30 live casinos games

13 game studios

Public forum available

Cons:

Limited slot game selection

Ignition is our pick for the best real money online casino overall. This gambling platform has been in the industry since 2016 and stands out with some of the best poker tournaments online and an exceptional selection of live casino games.

Variety & Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

When checking the casino game selection at Ignition, don’t jump the gun and say 120 online casino games are weak.

Yes, you will find 120 casino games at Ignition, and yes, that is significantly below average. Bitstarz hosts 3,500+ titles, right?

Well, first of all, Ignition hosts titles from 13 software providers, all of which are industry leaders. The catalog includes RealTime Gaming, Spinomenal, Genesis Gaming, and other top dogs that frequently release new and exciting games.

Secondly, 34 live casino games with no geo-restrictions are above and beyond what most other online casinos offer. We used 3.5k+ online casino games on Bitstarz as an example; well, that catalog includes 0 live dealer options in certain countries.

You can also play bingo, blackjack, baccarat, keno, and roulette games.

Last but certainly not least, Ignition’s poker department is one of the best in the industry. The high-traffic poker tourneys are stellar, and GTD – the money guaranteed as prize pool – reaches multi-million figures.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When you create an Ignition Casino account, the promo code IGWPCB150 will grant Bitcoin users 150% match bonuses for poker and casino games. The welcome bonus can boost your account by up to $3,000.

To use the welcome bonus feature for poker, players are required to score Ignition Miles and unlock the promotion in $1 increments. If you want to use the bonus funds for real money casino games, the wagering requirements are 25x, lower than most other online casinos.

As possibly the best poker site in the industry, Ignition offers $2,500 in freeroll tourneys. Note that these tournaments require players to reach at least the second level in the Ignition VIP program in order to enter.

You will see poker tournaments reaching $3,000,000 or more in GTD, and if you miss them, don’t fret, because Monthly Milly is there for you every month – with a $1m GTD.

Elsewhere on the platform, we recommend the Weekly Boost for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 for crypto players ($100 for credit card players), of the $125 referral bonus if your referral buddy funds their account using Bitcoin.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.6/5

You can choose between 8 payment methods at Ignition Casino. The crypto alternatives include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, while the list of traditional fiat methods features MasterCard, Visa, vouchers, and AMEX.

Crypto transactions have zero fees attached to them, and the minimum deposit you need to make is $20. Payouts are swift and take under 24 hours when using cryptocurrency. The process is fast and properly streamlined. As a downside, we want to see e-wallets get some love here.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.8/5

Ignition is exceptionally optimized for mobile users, boasting an elegant and smooth interface both on desktop and mobile. The best online casino games on the platform are available on mobile, although the number of casino games is slightly lower.

You can enjoy instant-play games from your iOS and Android devices. The site is elegant, with exceptional page loading times.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

For instant customer service, head over to the live chat. Ignition reps reply almost instantly with maximum professionalism and politeness.

The support team is also available over email, and while we want to see a phone support line, we have to praise the on-site public forum. The forum is frequented by support reps and users, inciting public discussion and transparency. The online casino is also active on Twitter.

Click here to claim your Ignition welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Pros:

High-quality slots & table game tournaments available throughout the year

300% welcome bonus for crypto players

Over 350 games, including 18 live dealers

18 payment methods

Cons:

Only three game providers

Sports betting not available

Wild Casino is a crypto-oriented real money casino known for year-round tourneys and an attractive crypto welcome deposit bonus. The platform also stands out with a high number of banking methods.

Variety & Quality of Casino Games: 4.7/5

The highlight of the Wild Casino gaming catalog is the blackjack department, boasting a dozen blackjack variants and all-year blackjack tourneys.

The entire selection includes over 350 games from 4 software studios, over 200 slots, and 18 live games. You can join 8 roulette games, which is above average on this list, as well as four keno games.

While the game provider count is lower, it’s all industry leaders at Wild Casino: BetSoft, Nucleus, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studio.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

To welcome you to the jungle, Wild Casino offers new players a $5,000 welcome bonus in 5 tiers. Use the code WILD250 when making the first deposit for a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000, and then the promo code WILD100 for four consecutive 100% match bonus promos up to $1k each. The rollover requirements are 35x.

It gets even better if you use cryptocurrency.

The bonus code CRYPTO300 will grant you a 300% match up to $3,000, and then using CRYPTO150 will boost your account by $1,500 at a 150% match rate. You can use the second code four times in a row, bringing the total welcome package to $9,000.

Whether you go fiat or crypto, the minimum deposit requirement is $20 per deposit.

Other promotions at Wild Casino include a 10% crypto boost, 10% weekly rebate, the Hump Day Special promo, Game of the Week, Tuesday Top Up, and much more.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 5/5

Wild Casino is way ahead of the competition when it comes to the banking department. You can use around 20 methods, including a wide array of cryptocurrencies.

The standard crypto methods like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash are all included, but so are niche options like Stellar and Dogecoin.

Crypto transactions are free of charge, and payouts are handled the day they are requested. The minimum deposit you can make is $20, and if you’re a high roller, crypto payouts are capped at $100,000 per transaction.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.6/6

It’s hardly surprising that a gambling site called Wild Casino sports a jungle theme, but what did surprise us was how optimized the website was despite the animations.

So, yes, the pages are jungle-themed but still slick and easy on the eyes. The homepage is nicely organized, and so is every menu on the website.

Wild Casino is yet to unveil a dedicated mobile casino app, but the catalog features instant-play titles with full Android and iOS mobile casino optimization.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

The Help section is easily reachable 24/7, no matter where you are on the site. The contact page only includes email support, which is not the fastest around. Live chat is the way to go here for sure.

Claim your Wild Casino welcome bonus up to $5,000 today

Pros:

$6,000 sign-up bonus

400% crypto bonus

20+ blackjack games

Top-notch 5-reel slot games

Over 20 payment options, including 17 cryptos

Cons:

Limited mobile casino options

Credit card transaction fees

Super Slots has only been in the business for about two years but has built an impeccable reputation already. This online gambling platform offers generous bonuses and a rich selection of payment options.

Variety & Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

The Super Slots gaming repertoire features over 300 games from 6 game studios, including Betsoft and Nucleus. Our favorite games were 88 Frenzy Fortune and The Golden Inn – two high RTP Betsoft slot games.

Live dealer games are another highlight here, with over 20 options divided between the Red and Black live casino sections.

The casino hosts a dozen poker variants, an exceptional collection of 14 roulette variations, and 25 online blackjack games.

Despite the slots-oriented name, the table games are well-covered at Super Slots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

At Super Slots, you can claim the $6,000 welcome bonus package when creating your casino account. The offer is spread across the first six deposits, each granting you up to $1,000. Use the code SS250 for your first deposit, and then go with SS100 for the subsequent five.

Everything is better for Bitcoin players – especially the bonuses. Using the bonus code CRYPTO400, you land an impressive 400% match deposit bonus of up to $4,000.

The remainder of the promo offers includes 50 bonus spins, a 10% crypto boost, and a whopping $1,000,000 in monthly prizes.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

The Super Slots payment section is comparable to what Wild Casino has in store. We are again looking at 20+ banking methods, including well over a dozen cryptos.

Available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Ape Coin, and more. Crypto transactions don’t have any fees attached and require up to 48 hours for processing. If you opt for fiat banking, you will have to cough up a 7.5% fee for credit card deposits.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.8/5

Super Slots is easily recognizable in terms of design and 100% optimized for mobile users. The combination of purple and gold makes the website memorable, but more importantly, the devs tweaked the platform to perfection for swift load times and maximum security. You can access instant-play games on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

In terms of customer service, the support team is excellent; the representatives are available around the clock over live chat or email, and we don’t have any minor complaints here – except that we would maybe like to see a community forum like that of Ignition or Cafe Casino.

Claim up to $6,000 at Super Slots today

Pros:

150 high-quality slots games

Many jackpot games

1-hour cash-outs

350% BTC bonus up to $2,500

Cons:

Live poker not available

Lacks phone customer support

If you’re looking to play the best online slots, check out Cafe Casino. The site has been around since 2016 and operates under the Curacao license. You will find pretty sweet bonuses on the platform, too.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino stands out with its slots and top-tier progressive jackpots. If you join the platform, we say don’t miss the 777 Deluxe, Mystic Elements, or A Night With Cleo.

The catalog of games includes 8 video poker options. Don’t miss Pai Gow Poker and the Joker Poker if you’re interested in this section.

The total game library here includes 160 real money games from 7 software providers. Elsewhere on the platform, you’ll find baccarat, roulette, and blackjack. Top-notch live dealer games are also included in the mix.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Depending on your banking preference, you can receive up to $1,500 in fiat bonus funds at a 250% match rate or up to $2,500 at a 350% match rate if you opt for cryptocurrency.

Other Cafe Casino bonus promotions include the Weekly Mystery Bonus, which is a cool randomized boost you can take advantage of on Thursdays.

Blackjack players should keep their eyes peeled during weekends for the 10% cashback promo. Regular players should check out the Cafe Casino Perks program, which grants you points for playing games on the website. You can reach eight levels, and the higher your tier, the better the bonuses.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

The banking department at Cafe Casino is slightly above average. 9 options are available, including traditional banking and crypto.

Specifically, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, player transfers, credit cards, and more.

Crypto payouts are fee-free with $10 minimum withdrawal requirements. As a significant plus, cryptocurrency payout requests are handled in under an hour in most cases.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.4/5

The website is fast and 100% optimized for mobile devices. All desktop functions are available on mobile, and while the casino doesn’t have a dedicated app, it hosts instant-play games.

On the downside, the gaming selection is more limited on mobile. The user interface is clean and efficient and includes a helpful search bar.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

Apart from the usual 24/7 support via live chat and email, we need to praise Cafe Casino for a top-notch FAQ library and the Cafe Community forum available for public discussion.

Check out the best Cafe Casino bonuses available today

Pros:

20 free spins no deposit bonus

3,500+ games

5 BTC welcome package

Instant withdrawals with zero fees

Cons:

Live games are geo-restricted

Bitstarz is possibly the No. 1 crypto casino, boasting over 3,500 real money titles and an impressive 5 BTC welcome package.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

The Bitstarz gaming catalog is one of the best in the industry. 3,500 titles is ten times what many casinos have in store. The collection features titles from 19 software studios, 850 slot games, over 40 table games, and specials like bingo.

The website hosts provably fair games and a smaller selection of Bitstarz-exclusives like Master Of Starz progressive jackpot. We don’t like that live dealer games are geo-restricted for some players, hence not the highest score here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Bitstarz bonuses are amazing. Just for registering at the website and verifying your account, you get 20 bonus spins.

When you do make a deposit, you can take advantage of a massive 5 BTC welcome package over the first four deposits, each carrying a 40x rollover requirement. The promotion kicks off with a 125% deposit match and 100 free spins.

Wednesdays are all about slots at Bitstarz, with 200 bonus spins up for grabs. The casino hosts Table Wards and Slot Wars events. Their table games race has a $10,000 prize pool, while the slots option prize pool consists of $5,000 and 5,000 bonus spins.

To get even better bonuses, you’re invited to join the VIP Starz Club. You can even receive your very own dedicated VIP manager.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

For players in some countries, Bitstarz is exclusively a cryptocurrency casino. You can opt for six methods: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether.

If you use fiat, you’ll have to skip Bitstarz. The minimum deposit you have to make to claim the sign-up bonus is 0.0002 BTC, while withdrawals range between 0.0002 and 10 BTC.

The casino handles the payouts instantly and with zero fees.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.9/5

Bitstarz offers one of the best gambling platforms online, with instant play titles, great mobile optimization, and a striking design. The pages load swiftly, and the clutter is reduced to a minimum.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

You can contact the Bitstarz support team 24/7 over live chat and get a response withiin minutes. A dedicated phone line and email are also available, and they have an active Twitter and Facebook page.

Check out the latest Bitstarz bonuses today

Runners-Up:

How We Picked the Best Online Real Money Casinos

Variety and Quality of Casino Games:

The best online casinos offer the widest variety of real money games from as many software providers as possible. We searched for online slots that pay real money, table games, other games like specials (think: bingo, game shows, and everything in-between), and real money sports betting.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

Upon joining, the first thing any real money casino presents you with is the welcome bonus offer. And yes, the best online casinos offer top-notch sign-up deposit bonuses with low wagering requirements and free spins. But that’s just the beginning because they also keep regular players entertained with reload real money bonuses, tournaments, and time-sensitive bonus offers.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

The top online gambling sites offer a high number of banking options. We want real money casino sites covering traditional fiat banking options like credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Variety is essential but not the only factor because we also searched for low fees and fast withdrawals.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface:

Mobile casino optimization is necessary because most online casino users play games on their mobile devices. We instantly discarded casino sites that are not optimized for Android and iOS devices. Also, the best real money online gambling platforms offer a safe, easy-to-use user interface.

Customer Service:

When gambling online, it’s essential that players can easily access customer support, feel safe, and resolve any problem they might encounter. At the best real money online casinos, customer support is available 24/7. Beyond that, transparency is a huge factor for us, which is why we highlight real online casinos with high social media activity, dedicated forums, and public chats.

Guide to the Top Real Money Online Casinos

Do Online Casinos Pay Real Money?

Yes, absolutely. Gambling online using real money means you can win real money. Note that you can still play free games at real money online casinos in demo mode if you want to test the waters first.

What Are Provably Fair Casino Games for Real Money?

The term “provably fair” entered the casino world with the introduction of cryptocurrency. When online casino games are marked as “provably fair,” it means that their fairness and randomness are regulated by a public, blockchain-based algorithm that you can access anytime.

Can I Play Free Games At a Real Money Casino Site?

Yes, free casino games or demo mode is available at real money casinos. You cannot win real money in free play, but we recommend checking it out to get acquainted with online games before putting real money on the line.

How to Find the Best Real Money Casinos for Me?

The best online casinos need to score highly on a set of strict benchmarks, including game variety, deposit bonus offers, payment options, fees, user interface, and more. Safety and top-level SSL encryption are also the main factors we consider whenever we review real money casinos.

Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos

Here’s a quick recap of the top online casinos for real money below:

How to Join an Online Casino & Play Real Money Games?

Joining a real money online casino takes a few minutes. There are only three steps between the registration page and playing online casino games. We’ll go through the process using Ignition Online Casino as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Ignition Online Casino Account

Visit the Ignition Casino website through this link

Fill out the registration form. The required data includes your full name, date of birth, ZIP code, email, and phone number.

Accept the online casino terms and click the ‘Register’ button.

Step 2: Verification

Ignition Online Casino will send a text message to the number you provided during registration.

Enter the 4-digit code from the text message.

Hit the ‘Verify’ button.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

In the Deposit section of your Ignition account, enter the amount you wish to deposit and select the welcome bonus of your choice.

Provide the banking info required to proceed and make the deposit.

You can now enjoy games and possibly win real money.

So, What Is the Best Real Money Online Casino?

In our humble opinion, Ignition is the best real money gaming platform right now, with an exceptional poker offering, a high-quality catalog of real money games, and a top-tier welcome bonus.

That said other sites listed here might be better for you, so don’t miss our top 5 summary of the best online casino sites for real money online games.

As always, we encourage responsible gambling first and foremost. While you can win real money playing casino games, you should always remember the golden rules: Please gamble responsibly and have fun.