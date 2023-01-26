Cyprus is a fast-developing market in terms of entertainment for many reasons, one of which is that this is a popular tourist destination and a location between many other markets.
Offline and online gambling, however, is still in a grey zone in Cyprus, mostly because of the complicated political situation on the island. This is why many gamblers search for online casinos in Cyprus that are both legal and safe enough for real money bets.
This overview of online gambling in Cyprus highlights the most important and interesting points that should be taken into consideration for entertaining and secure gambling.
Due to the fact that Cyprus is divided into the Greek and Turkish parts, the situation with land-based and online casinos is ambiguous there. On the one hand, gambling is completely prohibited in the Turkish part because of religion, but ironically, most land-based casinos are located there. In the Greek part, gambling legislation is stricter and there are fewer land-based facilities.
Even the best casinos online, on the other hand, are not legally allowed across Cyrpus, but the local authorities do not block gambling sites and do not persecute the players.
Therefore, local gamblers can choose online casinos they like, but make sure these are legit and reliable. The table above highlights some of the best online casinos in Cyprus.
All of these online casinos:
- Have international online gambling licenses
- Accept users from Cyprus
- Have live chat and 24/7 customer support
- Clear Terms & Conditions and Bonus Rules
- Quick deposit and payout options
#1 N1 Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€4000 + 200 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 1800 games
|Number of banking options
|18 payment methods
|Rating
|9.8/10
This online casino Cyprus works with several fiat currencies, both local and international, and the platform supports several languages.
N1 is the best casino online because it is rich in bonuses, it has a Welcome Package for the first four deposits made by all newly registered customers. Next, there are some Reload bonuses and VIP Club rewards.
The lobby is huge and has game categories like Slots, Poker, Table Games, Live Dealer, Bingo Keno, Lottery, and more.
There are several payment options for making deposits and ordering cash outs; many options are freely available in Cyprus.
There is no mobile application yet for N1 but the casino is completely compatible with mobile devices.
Pros:
- 2,500 game titles in the lobby
- the lobby is powered by 25+ providers
- Live Dealer Games section
- MGA license
- many payment options
Cons:
- x50 wagering requirements
- limited access to bonus offers
- high minimum deposit
- no Greek or Turkish version
#2 CasinoDays
|Welcome Bonus
|€500 + 100 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 4000 games
|Number of banking options
|41 payment methods
|Rating
|9.7/10
Casino Days is one of the comparatively new online casinos but it already has an impressive range of games and promotions that can make any gambler happy. There are several interesting promotions that include both cash match rewards and Free Spins.
CasinoDays holds a Curacao license so it can freely offer its services to gamblers in Cyprus.
The games provided in the lobby include a number of categories, each containing many popular game titles. The categories are Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, Dice, etc.
CasinoDays has a bunch of banking methods that can be used in Cyprus, for example, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, and others. The minimum deposit to CasinoDays is $20 or equivalent.
Pros:
- the lobby contains over 4,000 game titles
- more than 90 online casino software providers are represented
- Live Dealer games are available
- the casino accepts cryptocurrency
- there are plenty of bonuses and promotions
Cons:
- inconvenient design and FAQ
- no Greek or Turkish version of the site
#3 SlotHunter Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€2000 + 200 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 2000 games
|Number of banking options
|19 payment methods
|Rating
|9.7/10
SlotHunter is a somewhat recent casino online Cyprus so players should not be surprised with its somewhat smaller lobby. On the other hand, there are many great features at this casino.
SlotHunter has an impressive choice of bonuses and promotions; there are Weekly Reload Free Spins, Welcome Package with a cash match bonus and Free Spins, a Cashback bonus, and more. Moreover, this platform has a Loyalty Program for players who stay long.
SlotHunter is definitely rich in Slots of all types, including Classic and Video Slots, Progressive Jackpots, Drops & Wins, Bonus Buy Slots, and more. There are also automated Table Games and Live Dealer games.
The site bears an MGA license and offers a list of Cyprus-friendly payment options.
Pros:
- over 1,200 games in the casino’s collection
- more than 40 software providers offer their games
- Live Dealer games section in the lobby
- MGA license
Cons:
- x50 wagering requirements for most bonuses
- no Greek or Turkish version of the platform
#4 Ruby Fortune Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€750 Deposit Bonus
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 650 games
|Number of banking options
|26 payment methods
|Rating
|9.6/10
Ruby Fortune is a small real money online casino powered by a couple of software providers, and this is not its personal drawback but rather a fact that this casino belongs to a certain type of casino sites powered by specific companies.
Ruby Fortune has been in operation since 2003, and it has an established reputation supported by the MGA license and eCOGRA certificate that prove its reliability.
Ruby Fortune accepts several fiat currencies for payments and has its platform translated into several languages, including Greek.
The site is generous in terms of bonuses. There are a Welcome Package for the three first deposits by new players, daily and weekly promotions, and a Loyalty Program.
The games are limited in variety but at least they are all released by a high-quality provider.
Pros:
- over 500 casino games in the lobby
- Live Dealer Games
- Loyalty Program for regular players
- the platform is available in Greek
- MGA license and eCOGRA certificate
Cons:
- small lobby and few software providers
#5 BitStarz Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€50 + 180 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 4300 games
|Number of banking options
|38 payment methods
|Rating
|9.6/10
Bitstarz online casino is an outstanding, high-quality, and award-winning site. It accepts several local and international fiat currencies, as well as several cryptocurrencies, for depositing and withdrawing money.
There is an impressive list of bonuses and promotions available to depositing players at this Bitcoin online casino, like a Welcome Package, Reload Bonus, Free Spins, and additional tournaments.
The choice of games in the lobby is also impressive; there are thousands of games by dozens of providers. The games categories include Slots, Table Games, Poker, Live Dealer games, Progressive jackpots, and even special BC slots.
The banking options are mostly for cryptocurrency transactions, though.
Pros:
- 2,900 game titles in the casino’s collection
- over 30 software providers are powering the games
- award-winning online casino
- has many attractive bonuses
- there are special Bitcoin games
- Live Dealer Games section is offered
- the casino accepts cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- the platform is not translated in Greek or Turkish
- comparatively few banking options
- high minimum withdrawal limits
#6 Jackpot City Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€1600 Deposit Bonus
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 500 games
|Number of banking options
|36 payment methods
|Rating
|9.5/10
Jackpot City is an old online casino that has been around since 1998. It is an old-style casino site powered by a couple of trusted providers and therefore its lobby is small but with top of the line games for years.
There are barely a thousand games in the lobby, although it must be said that the variety within this thousand is decent, including Slots, Progressive Jackpots, Table Games, and Live Games.
Jackpot City only has one or two bonuses, but there is a Loyalty program for customers that deposit and make real money bets on a regular basis.
The list of payment options for depositing and withdrawing is humble, but at least it has several methods that are widely used in Cyprus, including Skrill, Neteller, Visa, and Mastercard.
Pros:
- the platform supports Greek and Turkish versions
- Live Dealer Games section
- the casino has Progressive jackpots
- the site holds two reliable igaming licenses
- there is an eCOGRA certificate
Cons:
- small lobby, and few providers are represented
- x70 wagering requirements
#7 Loki Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€300 + 100 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 3100 games
|Number of banking options
|36 payment methods
|Rating
|9.4/10
Loki Cyprus online casino has been around for a while and it shows because the list of advantages is truly impressive.
Loki casino accepts fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies making it convenient for all players to choose the best methods for depositing and withdrawing money.
There is a jaw-dropping list of bonuses for new and already depositing players, including the first, second, and third deposit bonuses, a Birthday bonus, a High Roller bonus, weekly reload bonuses and cashbacks.
There are several hundred games of many kinds, including Live Dealer games, and special BTC games, by several reliable software providers.
Loki is the best online casino because it is a low-deposit site with a minimum accepted deposit is only $15 or equivalent.
Pros:
- low-deposit casino site
- a big lobby backed by many software providers
- Live Dealer games section
- special Bitcoin games are offered
- exclusive lottery for the players
- official mobile application for Android users
- accepts BTC
- the platform supports Greek version
Cons:
- some minor drawbacks in design and rules
#8 TrueFlip Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|20% cashback + 30 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 1500 games
|Number of banking options
|22 payment methods
|Rating
|9.3/10
TrueFlip Cyprus casino online has been in operation since 2017, and it has used these years to become a high-quality and competitive casino.
The list of bonuses and promotional offers at TrueFlip is mind-blowing, and includes a Welcome Package for the first four deposits; a VIP bonus; Reload bonuses; and additional tournaments.
The games in the lobby are backed by some of the most famous software providers; the players will find Slots, Card games, Roulette, Dice, Poker, Live Dealer games, Progressive jackpots, and more.
TrueFlip offers deposits and withdrawals via a bunch of convenient and safe banking methods. The casino’s international igaming license is issued by Curacao.
Pros:
- the lobby with games is powered by 30+ software providers
- 12+ fiat currencies and more than 10 cryptocurrencies are allowed for payments
- Live Dealer Games are offered
- many attractive bonuses for players
- comprehensive banking rules and limits
Cons:
- no Greek or Turkish version
- complicated bonus terms
- long withdrawal waiting time
#9 ComboSlots Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€500 + 275 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 2000 games
|Number of banking options
|13 payment methods
|Rating
|9.3/10
ComboSlots is a new online casino, and one of its immediate advantages most players are likely to enjoy is a bright and unusual design that, however, doesn’t prevent the visitor from navigating around the platform.
ComboSlots accepts several fiat currencies, both local and international, for payments.
There are two Welcome Packages at this online casino; the first Welcome Package is for four first regular deposits; the second Welcome Package is for high-roller players and works for the first three deposits. There are also a Reload bonus and a VIP Program.
The lobby at this best slot online casino is powered by 30+ providers and has the following game categories: Slots, Table Games, Live Games, Jackpots, Scratch cards, Dice, Keno, Bingo, etc.
Pros:
- games by 30+ software providers in the casino’s collection
- Live Dealer games are available
- a nice choice of bonuses, including high-roller bonuses
- MGA license
- a well-developed VIP program for customers
Cons:
- no Greek or Turkish version
#10 Luckynova Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|€750 + 75 free spins
|Website
|Play Now
|Number of games
|over 800 games
|Number of banking options
|14 payment methods
|Rating
|9.8/10
Luckynova is a new online casino opened in 2021. It works with several fiat currencies and supports several languages on its platform, but not as many as most players would want it to.
The bonuses are rather humble because there is a Welcome Bonus for newly registered customers and this is basically all. The players can wait for some additional tournaments though.
There is a big lobby with games by 15+ software providers, and the game variety is very decent. The games include, among others, Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, Poker, Bingo, and Live casino online.
Luckynova has a healthy choice of banking options for sending deposits and receiving withdrawals; many of these options are freely available in Cyprus.
Pros:
- 2,500 game titles in the lobby by 15+ software providers
- Live Dealer games section is available
- MGA international igaming license
Cons:
- no Greek or Turkish version of the site
- few bonuses, and no Loyalty program
How to Sign Up at Cypriot Online Casino?
To get casino bonuses, make real money bets on games, and withdraw the winnings, all players have to have a registered account at their preferred online casino allowed in Cyprus.
As a rule, account registration includes three main steps; they may differ a bit depending on the casino but the meaning is the same.
Step 1: Creating Account
Account registration request and account confirmation is step 1. The player has to click the Sign-Up button and provide the first necessary data that usually require to generate unique login and password, provide a current email, and a phone number. The player then confirms that they want to register an account, via phone or email.
Step 2: Personal Information
After the player activated the process of account registration, they have to provide their full personal data, including date of birth, gender, address, country, preferred currency, etc.
Some casinos allow making deposits, claiming bonuses, and making real money bets on casino games online already on that stage. However, in this case, the withdrawal function is not yet available to the player until they complete Step 3. Some top online casinos only allow full gambling activity after completing all three steps of account registration.
Step 3: KYC Details
The player has to upload some documents to their casino account, including but not limited to
- scan of passport, national ID, or driving license
- birth certificate
- proof of being located in the allowed jurisdiction
- bank statement (proof of owning the funds they will use to gamble)
These documents are required within the KYC policies and casino teams use them to verify the player’s identity and make sure the player is not a fraudster.
After all three steps are completed, the player can deposit, bet, take online casino bonuses, and withdraw whatever they win.
Deposits and Withdrawals at Cyprus Casinos
Players in Cyprus have access to many convenient banking options, including:
- Plastic cards: Visa, Mastercard, Switch, Maestro
- Bank transfers
- eWallets: Skrill, Neteller, Viva, Paypal
- Bank-associated services: Trustly, iDebit
- Prepaid cards: Paysafecard
Also, many high roller online casinos for Cyprus accept cryptocurrencies.
Cypriots can choose to make deposits and bets and to order withdrawals in different currencies. It is important, however, to double-check what currencies are accepted by the casino and what currencies the casino uses internally.
If there is a default casino currency (usually EUR), it means that all deposits in other currencies will be converted into EUR before the player can make bets, and then converted again for withdrawal. This way, the player will face double currency conversion and certain losses.
Traditionally, deposits are easier than withdrawals because more banking methods allow transactions to online merchants that look like online casinos, and the transactions are faster.
Withdrawals, on the other hand, are possible on a more limited number of banking methods, mostly e-wallets or certain bank accounts, and the withdrawal process can take from 24 hours to 10 business days, depending on the casino site and the payment method used by the player.
What Casino Bonuses Can You Get
Online casinos Cyprus tend to offer various bonuses to attract new players and keep the already depositing and betting customers happy. There are several of the most widespread bonus types.
No Deposit Bonus
This reward for newly registered customers that is granted upon account creation without any depositing required. As a rule, the players get a certain number of Free Spins for a certain slot.
Welcome Bonus
This bonus is granted for the first deposit (a package is given for several first deposits) by a new player. As a rule, a Welcome bonus is a percentage matching the size of the deposit. Sometimes, Free Spins are added.
Free Spins
Can be a No Deposit bonus, part of the Welcome bonus, or an independent promotion. The cost of the spin is paid for by the casino and the winnings belong to the player.
No Wagering Bonus
Any type of bonus that has no wagering requirements attached to it. Few high stakes online casinos can afford no wagering bonuses.
Reload Bonus
All deposit-based bonuses for players who deposit and bet on a regular basis are generally called Reload. Can be daily, weekly, monthly, etc.
Cashback Deposit Bonus
A rare but advantageous bonus that means cashbacks from deposits or losses by the player. Each casino has its own rules but overall, cashbacks have low wagering requirements.
What Casino Games are Popular in Cyprus?
Gamblers in Cyprus have access to many international most popular online casinos and therefore they are likely to have access to the most popular, trendy, recent, and high-quality games of all kinds.
The most popular online casino games usually available at online casinos include
- Retro / classic slots
- 3D/video slots
- Drops&Wins
- Bonus Buy casino slots online
- Jackpots and Progressive jackpots
- Video Poker
- Scratch cards
- Keno
- Bingo
- Lottery
- Table games (Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, Dice, Wheels, Monopoly, Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, etc.)
- Live Dealer Games (basically, all Table games can be represented as automatic or Live games)
- Arcade games
All kinds of slots are usually the most popular across online casinos globally, and gamblers in Cyprus also enjoy slots a lot. This table highlights some of the most played slot games at the time of writing this overview.
|
Title
|
Provider
|
RTP Rate
|
Volatility
|
Features
|StarBurst
|NetEnt
|96.09%
|Low
|Wilds, Bonus Game
|Book of Dead
|NetEnt
|94,25%
|High
|Free Spins, Bonus Game, Scatters, Wilds
|Mega Moolah
|Microgaming
|94%
|Medium
|Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Multiplier, Progressive
|Immortal Romance
|Microgaming
|96.86%
|Medium-High
|Bonus Game, Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Multiplier
|Mega Moolah The Witch’s Moon
|Microgaming
|88,12%
|Low
|Bonus wheel, FreeSpins, Multiplier, Progressive, Scatters, Wilds
Responsible Gambling
The best online casino sites for Cyprus ought to follow strict Responsible gambling policies and procedures, and provide all respective Responsible gambling tools to the players, including daily, weekly, and monthly limits on
- deposits
- bets
- losses
- wagers
- session timers
- cooling-off periods
- self-exclusion periods
Responsible Gambling tools should be available to casino customers in their accounts or after contacting Customer Support. These tools help players set limits on their gambling habits and prevent compulsive gambling and addiction.
There are several organizations in Cyprus that work to prevent gambling addictions in the population, whether the people play at an international online casino or at a Limassol casino online.
Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission has a gambling addiction center in Limassol. The Commission holds a Responsible Gaming Awareness Week on a regular basis.
The Cyprus gambling operator OPAP has a Helpline for compulsive and problem gamblers.
Safer Gambling and International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) also provide the corresponding services upon request and can offer counseling. Unfortunately, Gamblers Anonymous is not currently available in Cyrpus.
Even despite all the Responsible Gambling policies and tools, players must remember that they act at their own risk and peril and that gambling can cause financial losses.
Best Online Casino Cyprus: Wrap Up
Gamblers in Cyprus are lucky to have access to both land-based facilities and many high-quality online casinos that operate from abroad and internationally.
Despite the fact that Cyprus still has not updated its legislation to fit the current online gambling situation, local players are not prosecuted for reaching out to international casinos, and the casinos are not blocked for offering their services to locals.
Therefore, Cypriots have a choice of gambling for real money at any online casino that accepts them as customers. This also means that they have to pay the utmost attention to the casinos’ reliability, safety, and quality of services.
FAQ
Is online gambling legal in Cyprus?
Online gambling is not really legal and is not really illegal in Cyprus. It is prohibited but not fully regulated, and most of the time, the authorities turn a blind eye to the fact that locals play at real-money casinos operating from abroad. Unfortunately, this also means that the local authorities are not able to protect customers’ rights if the casino turns out fraudulent, so players have to double-check the casinos’ reliability on their own.
Can I deposit to online casinos with Euro?
Yes. Most online casinos that accept gamblers from Cyprus allow deposits, bets, and withdrawals in EUR.
How can I withdraw my winnings from online casino?
The player has to have enough winnings on their casino balance to meet the minimum possible withdrawal limit. Next, they have to have a banking method that allows transactions of funds from online merchants that look like online casinos.
Are these online casinos safe and legit?
Not all online casinos are safe and legit by default even if they look decent. In Cyprus, it is the player’s responsibility to check the casino’s license, certifications, partners, and reputation in the niche.
Can I play at an online casino with Live Dealer?
If the casino site has a Live Dealer Games section and the customer has enough funds on their balance to play through the game (because most Live Games have higher minimum bet limits than automated casino games), they can for sure play with Live Dealers.
Do these online casinos work well on mobile?
The majority of online casinos that work in Cyprus are mobile-compatible, meaning their websites are optimized to work well on desktops and mobile devices alike. Some casinos even have their own mobile applications.
Leave a Reply