Cyprus is a fast-developing market in terms of entertainment for many reasons, one of which is that this is a popular tourist destination and a location between many other markets.

Offline and online gambling, however, is still in a grey zone in Cyprus, mostly because of the complicated political situation on the island. This is why many gamblers search for online casinos in Cyprus that are both legal and safe enough for real money bets.

This overview of online gambling in Cyprus highlights the most important and interesting points that should be taken into consideration for entertaining and secure gambling.

Best Online Casinos Cyprus – A Quick Look

🥇 Best Online Casino in Cyprus N1 Casino 🥈 Runner Up CasinoDays 🍀 Best Welcome Bonus SlotHunter Casino 💎 Best Deposit Bonus Ruby Fortune Casino 🪙 Best Bitcoin Casino BitStarz Casino 🚀 Great Choice of Jackpot Slots Jackpot City Casino 📱 Best Mobile Casino Loki Casino ⚜️ Best Crypto Casino TrueFlip Casino 🎰 Best for Online Slots ComboSlots Casino ⚡️ Best New Online Casino Luckynova Casino

Due to the fact that Cyprus is divided into the Greek and Turkish parts, the situation with land-based and online casinos is ambiguous there. On the one hand, gambling is completely prohibited in the Turkish part because of religion, but ironically, most land-based casinos are located there. In the Greek part, gambling legislation is stricter and there are fewer land-based facilities.

Even the best casinos online, on the other hand, are not legally allowed across Cyrpus, but the local authorities do not block gambling sites and do not persecute the players.

Therefore, local gamblers can choose online casinos they like, but make sure these are legit and reliable. The table above highlights some of the best online casinos in Cyprus.

All of these online casinos:

Have international online gambling licenses

Accept users from Cyprus

Have live chat and 24/7 customer support

Clear Terms & Conditions and Bonus Rules

Quick deposit and payout options

#1 N1 Casino

Welcome Bonus €4000 + 200 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 1800 games Number of banking options 18 payment methods Rating 9.8/10

This online casino Cyprus works with several fiat currencies, both local and international, and the platform supports several languages.

N1 is the best casino online because it is rich in bonuses, it has a Welcome Package for the first four deposits made by all newly registered customers. Next, there are some Reload bonuses and VIP Club rewards.

The lobby is huge and has game categories like Slots, Poker, Table Games, Live Dealer, Bingo Keno, Lottery, and more.

There are several payment options for making deposits and ordering cash outs; many options are freely available in Cyprus.

There is no mobile application yet for N1 but the casino is completely compatible with mobile devices.

Pros:

2,500 game titles in the lobby

the lobby is powered by 25+ providers

Live Dealer Games section

MGA license

many payment options

Cons:

x50 wagering requirements

limited access to bonus offers

high minimum deposit

no Greek or Turkish version

#2 CasinoDays

Welcome Bonus €500 + 100 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 4000 games Number of banking options 41 payment methods Rating 9.7/10

Casino Days is one of the comparatively new online casinos but it already has an impressive range of games and promotions that can make any gambler happy. There are several interesting promotions that include both cash match rewards and Free Spins.

CasinoDays holds a Curacao license so it can freely offer its services to gamblers in Cyprus.

The games provided in the lobby include a number of categories, each containing many popular game titles. The categories are Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, Dice, etc.

CasinoDays has a bunch of banking methods that can be used in Cyprus, for example, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, and others. The minimum deposit to CasinoDays is $20 or equivalent.

Pros:

the lobby contains over 4,000 game titles

more than 90 online casino software providers are represented

Live Dealer games are available

the casino accepts cryptocurrency

there are plenty of bonuses and promotions

Cons:

inconvenient design and FAQ

no Greek or Turkish version of the site

#3 SlotHunter Casino

Welcome Bonus €2000 + 200 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 2000 games Number of banking options 19 payment methods Rating 9.7/10

SlotHunter is a somewhat recent casino online Cyprus so players should not be surprised with its somewhat smaller lobby. On the other hand, there are many great features at this casino.

SlotHunter has an impressive choice of bonuses and promotions; there are Weekly Reload Free Spins, Welcome Package with a cash match bonus and Free Spins, a Cashback bonus, and more. Moreover, this platform has a Loyalty Program for players who stay long.

SlotHunter is definitely rich in Slots of all types, including Classic and Video Slots, Progressive Jackpots, Drops & Wins, Bonus Buy Slots, and more. There are also automated Table Games and Live Dealer games.

The site bears an MGA license and offers a list of Cyprus-friendly payment options.

Pros:

over 1,200 games in the casino’s collection

more than 40 software providers offer their games

Live Dealer games section in the lobby

MGA license

Cons:

x50 wagering requirements for most bonuses

no Greek or Turkish version of the platform

#4 Ruby Fortune Casino

Welcome Bonus €750 Deposit Bonus Website Play Now Number of games over 650 games Number of banking options 26 payment methods Rating 9.6/10

Ruby Fortune is a small real money online casino powered by a couple of software providers, and this is not its personal drawback but rather a fact that this casino belongs to a certain type of casino sites powered by specific companies.

Ruby Fortune has been in operation since 2003, and it has an established reputation supported by the MGA license and eCOGRA certificate that prove its reliability.

Ruby Fortune accepts several fiat currencies for payments and has its platform translated into several languages, including Greek.

The site is generous in terms of bonuses. There are a Welcome Package for the three first deposits by new players, daily and weekly promotions, and a Loyalty Program.

The games are limited in variety but at least they are all released by a high-quality provider.

Pros:

over 500 casino games in the lobby

Live Dealer Games

Loyalty Program for regular players

the platform is available in Greek

MGA license and eCOGRA certificate

Cons:

small lobby and few software providers

#5 BitStarz Casino

Welcome Bonus €50 + 180 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 4300 games Number of banking options 38 payment methods Rating 9.6/10

Bitstarz online casino is an outstanding, high-quality, and award-winning site. It accepts several local and international fiat currencies, as well as several cryptocurrencies, for depositing and withdrawing money.

There is an impressive list of bonuses and promotions available to depositing players at this Bitcoin online casino, like a Welcome Package, Reload Bonus, Free Spins, and additional tournaments.

The choice of games in the lobby is also impressive; there are thousands of games by dozens of providers. The games categories include Slots, Table Games, Poker, Live Dealer games, Progressive jackpots, and even special BC slots.

The banking options are mostly for cryptocurrency transactions, though.

Pros:

2,900 game titles in the casino’s collection

over 30 software providers are powering the games

award-winning online casino

has many attractive bonuses

there are special Bitcoin games

Live Dealer Games section is offered

the casino accepts cryptocurrencies

Cons:

the platform is not translated in Greek or Turkish

comparatively few banking options

high minimum withdrawal limits

#6 Jackpot City Casino

Welcome Bonus €1600 Deposit Bonus Website Play Now Number of games over 500 games Number of banking options 36 payment methods Rating 9.5/10

Jackpot City is an old online casino that has been around since 1998. It is an old-style casino site powered by a couple of trusted providers and therefore its lobby is small but with top of the line games for years.

There are barely a thousand games in the lobby, although it must be said that the variety within this thousand is decent, including Slots, Progressive Jackpots, Table Games, and Live Games.

Jackpot City only has one or two bonuses, but there is a Loyalty program for customers that deposit and make real money bets on a regular basis.

The list of payment options for depositing and withdrawing is humble, but at least it has several methods that are widely used in Cyprus, including Skrill, Neteller, Visa, and Mastercard.

Pros:

the platform supports Greek and Turkish versions

Live Dealer Games section

the casino has Progressive jackpots

the site holds two reliable igaming licenses

there is an eCOGRA certificate

Cons:

small lobby, and few providers are represented

x70 wagering requirements

#7 Loki Casino

Welcome Bonus €300 + 100 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 3100 games Number of banking options 36 payment methods Rating 9.4/10

Loki Cyprus online casino has been around for a while and it shows because the list of advantages is truly impressive.

Loki casino accepts fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies making it convenient for all players to choose the best methods for depositing and withdrawing money.

There is a jaw-dropping list of bonuses for new and already depositing players, including the first, second, and third deposit bonuses, a Birthday bonus, a High Roller bonus, weekly reload bonuses and cashbacks.

There are several hundred games of many kinds, including Live Dealer games, and special BTC games, by several reliable software providers.

Loki is the best online casino because it is a low-deposit site with a minimum accepted deposit is only $15 or equivalent.

Pros:

low-deposit casino site

a big lobby backed by many software providers

Live Dealer games section

special Bitcoin games are offered

exclusive lottery for the players

official mobile application for Android users

accepts BTC

the platform supports Greek version

Cons:

some minor drawbacks in design and rules

#8 TrueFlip Casino

Welcome Bonus 20% cashback + 30 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 1500 games Number of banking options 22 payment methods Rating 9.3/10

TrueFlip Cyprus casino online has been in operation since 2017, and it has used these years to become a high-quality and competitive casino.

The list of bonuses and promotional offers at TrueFlip is mind-blowing, and includes a Welcome Package for the first four deposits; a VIP bonus; Reload bonuses; and additional tournaments.

The games in the lobby are backed by some of the most famous software providers; the players will find Slots, Card games, Roulette, Dice, Poker, Live Dealer games, Progressive jackpots, and more.

TrueFlip offers deposits and withdrawals via a bunch of convenient and safe banking methods. The casino’s international igaming license is issued by Curacao.

Pros:

the lobby with games is powered by 30+ software providers

12+ fiat currencies and more than 10 cryptocurrencies are allowed for payments

Live Dealer Games are offered

many attractive bonuses for players

comprehensive banking rules and limits

Cons:

no Greek or Turkish version

complicated bonus terms

long withdrawal waiting time

#9 ComboSlots Casino

Welcome Bonus €500 + 275 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 2000 games Number of banking options 13 payment methods Rating 9.3/10

ComboSlots is a new online casino, and one of its immediate advantages most players are likely to enjoy is a bright and unusual design that, however, doesn’t prevent the visitor from navigating around the platform.

ComboSlots accepts several fiat currencies, both local and international, for payments.

There are two Welcome Packages at this online casino; the first Welcome Package is for four first regular deposits; the second Welcome Package is for high-roller players and works for the first three deposits. There are also a Reload bonus and a VIP Program.

The lobby at this best slot online casino is powered by 30+ providers and has the following game categories: Slots, Table Games, Live Games, Jackpots, Scratch cards, Dice, Keno, Bingo, etc.

Pros:

games by 30+ software providers in the casino’s collection

Live Dealer games are available

a nice choice of bonuses, including high-roller bonuses

MGA license

a well-developed VIP program for customers

Cons:

no Greek or Turkish version

#10 Luckynova Casino

Welcome Bonus €750 + 75 free spins Website Play Now Number of games over 800 games Number of banking options 14 payment methods Rating 9.8/10

Luckynova is a new online casino opened in 2021. It works with several fiat currencies and supports several languages on its platform, but not as many as most players would want it to.

The bonuses are rather humble because there is a Welcome Bonus for newly registered customers and this is basically all. The players can wait for some additional tournaments though.

There is a big lobby with games by 15+ software providers, and the game variety is very decent. The games include, among others, Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, Poker, Bingo, and Live casino online.

Luckynova has a healthy choice of banking options for sending deposits and receiving withdrawals; many of these options are freely available in Cyprus.

Pros:

2,500 game titles in the lobby by 15+ software providers

Live Dealer games section is available

MGA international igaming license

Cons:

no Greek or Turkish version of the site

few bonuses, and no Loyalty program

How to Sign Up at Cypriot Online Casino?

To get casino bonuses, make real money bets on games, and withdraw the winnings, all players have to have a registered account at their preferred online casino allowed in Cyprus.

As a rule, account registration includes three main steps; they may differ a bit depending on the casino but the meaning is the same.

Step 1: Creating Account

Account registration request and account confirmation is step 1. The player has to click the Sign-Up button and provide the first necessary data that usually require to generate unique login and password, provide a current email, and a phone number. The player then confirms that they want to register an account, via phone or email.

Step 2: Personal Information

After the player activated the process of account registration, they have to provide their full personal data, including date of birth, gender, address, country, preferred currency, etc.

Some casinos allow making deposits, claiming bonuses, and making real money bets on casino games online already on that stage. However, in this case, the withdrawal function is not yet available to the player until they complete Step 3. Some top online casinos only allow full gambling activity after completing all three steps of account registration.

Step 3: KYC Details

The player has to upload some documents to their casino account, including but not limited to

scan of passport, national ID, or driving license

birth certificate

proof of being located in the allowed jurisdiction

bank statement (proof of owning the funds they will use to gamble)

These documents are required within the KYC policies and casino teams use them to verify the player’s identity and make sure the player is not a fraudster.

After all three steps are completed, the player can deposit, bet, take online casino bonuses, and withdraw whatever they win.

Deposits and Withdrawals at Cyprus Casinos

Players in Cyprus have access to many convenient banking options, including:

Plastic cards: Visa, Mastercard, Switch, Maestro

Bank transfers

eWallets: Skrill, Neteller, Viva, Paypal

Bank-associated services: Trustly, iDebit

Prepaid cards: Paysafecard

Also, many high roller online casinos for Cyprus accept cryptocurrencies.

Cypriots can choose to make deposits and bets and to order withdrawals in different currencies. It is important, however, to double-check what currencies are accepted by the casino and what currencies the casino uses internally.

If there is a default casino currency (usually EUR), it means that all deposits in other currencies will be converted into EUR before the player can make bets, and then converted again for withdrawal. This way, the player will face double currency conversion and certain losses.

Traditionally, deposits are easier than withdrawals because more banking methods allow transactions to online merchants that look like online casinos, and the transactions are faster.

Withdrawals, on the other hand, are possible on a more limited number of banking methods, mostly e-wallets or certain bank accounts, and the withdrawal process can take from 24 hours to 10 business days, depending on the casino site and the payment method used by the player.

What Casino Bonuses Can You Get

Online casinos Cyprus tend to offer various bonuses to attract new players and keep the already depositing and betting customers happy. There are several of the most widespread bonus types.

No Deposit Bonus

This reward for newly registered customers that is granted upon account creation without any depositing required. As a rule, the players get a certain number of Free Spins for a certain slot.

Welcome Bonus

This bonus is granted for the first deposit (a package is given for several first deposits) by a new player. As a rule, a Welcome bonus is a percentage matching the size of the deposit. Sometimes, Free Spins are added.

Free Spins

Can be a No Deposit bonus, part of the Welcome bonus, or an independent promotion. The cost of the spin is paid for by the casino and the winnings belong to the player.

No Wagering Bonus

Any type of bonus that has no wagering requirements attached to it. Few high stakes online casinos can afford no wagering bonuses.

Reload Bonus

All deposit-based bonuses for players who deposit and bet on a regular basis are generally called Reload. Can be daily, weekly, monthly, etc.

Cashback Deposit Bonus

A rare but advantageous bonus that means cashbacks from deposits or losses by the player. Each casino has its own rules but overall, cashbacks have low wagering requirements.

What Casino Games are Popular in Cyprus?

Gamblers in Cyprus have access to many international most popular online casinos and therefore they are likely to have access to the most popular, trendy, recent, and high-quality games of all kinds.

The most popular online casino games usually available at online casinos include

Retro / classic slots

3D/video slots

Drops&Wins

Bonus Buy casino slots online

Jackpots and Progressive jackpots

Video Poker

Scratch cards

Keno

Bingo

Lottery

Table games (Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, Dice, Wheels, Monopoly, Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, etc.)

Live Dealer Games (basically, all Table games can be represented as automatic or Live games)

Arcade games

All kinds of slots are usually the most popular across online casinos globally, and gamblers in Cyprus also enjoy slots a lot. This table highlights some of the most played slot games at the time of writing this overview.

Title Provider RTP Rate Volatility Features StarBurst NetEnt 96.09% Low Wilds, Bonus Game Book of Dead NetEnt 94,25% High Free Spins, Bonus Game, Scatters, Wilds Mega Moolah Microgaming 94% Medium Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Multiplier, Progressive Immortal Romance Microgaming 96.86% Medium-High Bonus Game, Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Multiplier Mega Moolah The Witch’s Moon Microgaming 88,12% Low Bonus wheel, FreeSpins, Multiplier, Progressive, Scatters, Wilds

Responsible Gambling

The best online casino sites for Cyprus ought to follow strict Responsible gambling policies and procedures, and provide all respective Responsible gambling tools to the players, including daily, weekly, and monthly limits on

deposits

bets

losses

wagers

session timers

cooling-off periods

self-exclusion periods

Responsible Gambling tools should be available to casino customers in their accounts or after contacting Customer Support. These tools help players set limits on their gambling habits and prevent compulsive gambling and addiction.

There are several organizations in Cyprus that work to prevent gambling addictions in the population, whether the people play at an international online casino or at a Limassol casino online.

Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission has a gambling addiction center in Limassol. The Commission holds a Responsible Gaming Awareness Week on a regular basis.

The Cyprus gambling operator OPAP has a Helpline for compulsive and problem gamblers.

Safer Gambling and International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) also provide the corresponding services upon request and can offer counseling. Unfortunately, Gamblers Anonymous is not currently available in Cyrpus.

Even despite all the Responsible Gambling policies and tools, players must remember that they act at their own risk and peril and that gambling can cause financial losses.

Best Online Casino Cyprus: Wrap Up

Gamblers in Cyprus are lucky to have access to both land-based facilities and many high-quality online casinos that operate from abroad and internationally.

Despite the fact that Cyprus still has not updated its legislation to fit the current online gambling situation, local players are not prosecuted for reaching out to international casinos, and the casinos are not blocked for offering their services to locals.

Therefore, Cypriots have a choice of gambling for real money at any online casino that accepts them as customers. This also means that they have to pay the utmost attention to the casinos’ reliability, safety, and quality of services.

FAQ

Is online gambling legal in Cyprus?

Online gambling is not really legal and is not really illegal in Cyprus. It is prohibited but not fully regulated, and most of the time, the authorities turn a blind eye to the fact that locals play at real-money casinos operating from abroad. Unfortunately, this also means that the local authorities are not able to protect customers’ rights if the casino turns out fraudulent, so players have to double-check the casinos’ reliability on their own.

Can I deposit to online casinos with Euro?

Yes. Most online casinos that accept gamblers from Cyprus allow deposits, bets, and withdrawals in EUR.

How can I withdraw my winnings from online casino?

The player has to have enough winnings on their casino balance to meet the minimum possible withdrawal limit. Next, they have to have a banking method that allows transactions of funds from online merchants that look like online casinos.

Are these online casinos safe and legit?

Not all online casinos are safe and legit by default even if they look decent. In Cyprus, it is the player’s responsibility to check the casino’s license, certifications, partners, and reputation in the niche.

Can I play at an online casino with Live Dealer?

If the casino site has a Live Dealer Games section and the customer has enough funds on their balance to play through the game (because most Live Games have higher minimum bet limits than automated casino games), they can for sure play with Live Dealers.

Do these online casinos work well on mobile?

The majority of online casinos that work in Cyprus are mobile-compatible, meaning their websites are optimized to work well on desktops and mobile devices alike. Some casinos even have their own mobile applications.