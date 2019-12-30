8 Online Games That Put Us In A Christmas Mood

Decorating your home, watching movies, unwrapping gifts, shopping; there are plenty of things to do this holiday season. But have you ever realized there are so few Christmas-themed online games? Well, indie developers release Christmas games each year. But if you are looking for great online games to put you in a holiday mood, consider playing these games.

Overwatch: Winter Wonderland

Following public demand, Overwatch introduced a holiday theme featuring characters with festive skins, snowy landscapes and Christmas themes in 2016. The holiday theme commences on Dec 11 and runs through Jan 2.

During that period, you can play two holiday-specific missions: ‘Mei Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunter. Mei replaces ‘All Brawls!’ but has a few supernatural gifts everyone can use to defeat their opponents. First off, she can shoot a lethal snowball that kills the enemy immediately. She also has unlimited ammo and can help you unlock sprays when you complete four missions.

The Yeti Hunter is set in a virtual village inspired by Nepal. In Overwatch, the Yeti is kind of the villain as he’s hunted by five Mei’s. Yeti has nearly the same powers as Mei, but his powers last longer, which helps him avoid danger for a while.

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble (1996)

If the saying old is gold could describe a video game, it would be Donkey Kong Country. All of the three titles were incredible. You can still play the games today, especially now that the secret holiday theme in DKC3 is no longer a secret.

Back then, you needed to input the secret code “Merry” for DKC3 to transform into a holiday game in full force. Bonus levels would play Christmas songs, and collectables would turn from stars and bananas into bells and presents.

Santa Surprise

If you cherish casino games, Santa Surprise is an excellent game to binge-play this holiday season. The title is self-explanatory. Santa is coming to a town near you, and with him, comes irresistible prizes. The Playtech game features five reels graced by red, gold and green colours and Santa himself.

Speaking of Santa, he’s the wild symbol in the slot. If you can trigger the symbol on all five reels, you’ll earn 10,000 times your bet. Trigger scatters, and you’ll get ten free spins. Santa also leaves behind wrapped gifts which turn into cash prizes when triggered.

With a 97.05% payout rate, Santa Surprise is designed to reward you prizes galore. You can play the game at scams.info’s slots sites selection and other best online slots sites that provide Playtech games. There are numerous more games like Santa Surprise, including some with higher payout rates.

Merry Xmas

Still on casino games, you can hunt for more Santa gifts from Merry Xmas, one of the best Christmas games from Play’n GO. The video slot features melodious holiday songs, outstanding graphics, and symbols centered on Christmas.

In the usual Play’n GO style, each symbol looks exceptionally beautiful. Santa looks a bit like an angel, and there are not very many presents. Regardless, the game has many bonus symbols, and multipliers to fatten your Christmas gift cabinet.

The best symbol is the wrapped gift as you only need three of them to earn 150 times your bet. You can also make free games by triggering scatters or win five times your bet through the wild symbols. All in all, you’ll have a great time playing this holiday game.

Secret Santa

No, Secret Santa isn’t related to Surprise Santa. Instead, he’s an overburdened Father Christmas who must dodge bear traps and duck open-carry gun owners in his bid to deliver gifts to needy kids. In other words, this game challenges to experience the somewhat burdensome life of Santa in his busiest time of the year.

Graphics-wise, Secret Santa is a simple 2D game, so don’t expect many of the fancy graphics used by modern 3D games. But if you have always dreamed of being Father Christmas, Secret Santa can give you a preview of what it takes to be one.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie’s Revenge

The early 2000s brought us some exceptionally entertaining games, albeit very few of them were about Christmas. Regardless, ‘The Night before Christmas’ is a great holiday game for people who love horror. The game was inspired by a movie with the same name, which explains why it has the same characters and follows the same storyline.

The objective of the video game is to reclaim ‘Halloween Town’ from ‘Oogie Boogie’ and his men. It’s an action-packed game with relatively great graphics considering it’s an old game. It doesn’t focus so much on Christmas elements, though.

Batman: Arkham Origins

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? If you answered yes, chances are you’ll treat Arkham Origins as a Christmas game too. In reality, the video has little to do with Christmas. But similar to Die Hard, it’s set around the holiday season. And for that reason alone, it’s a great game to play while you celebrate with family and friends.

So, what’s the game about? As the title suggests, Arkham Origins is about the DC superhero as he protects Gotham City against criminals. The game begins on Christmas Eve. The City of Gotham wants nothing from the superhero, and one man has even offered $50m for his head.

The objective is to battle these criminals, complete missions and collect a series of items scattered on the rooftops of Gotham’s skyscrapers. The game comes as both as a single and multiplayer, meaning you can enjoy it with friends as you argue over whether it’s a Christmas game or not.

Elf Bowling

Elf Bowling suffered scathing reviews when it came out in 2005. But that shouldn’t stop you from playing the somewhat hilarious game. It’s a great time-killer if you don’t get irritated by the elves’ chants or the lack of background music at times.

Due to its low ratings, however, it can be challenging to find a place that sells a copy of the game. However, the browser version of the game is still available on many sites.