New Zealand is more than just its picturesque landscapes and IG-worthy tourist destinations. The kiwis know how to have a good time and it’s no surprise that they have the most vigorous online gambling scene ever. There’s a great number of online slots NZ players enjoy and we’ll check the best ones in this review.

We found Jonny Jackpot to be the best online gambling venue to play online pokies in NZ. Addiitonally, we present you with nine other online casinos with equally staggering selections of online slots, so without further ado, let’s go over these casinos’ major highlights.

Best Online Slots in NZ

Jonny Jackpot 1.(Bonanza) – Best NZ Online Slots Overall

Pros:

MGA-issued license

Over 6,000 online slots

No registration practice mode

Over fifty top-notch providers

eCogra RNG certificate

100 free spins for new registrants

Welcome bonus package up to NZ$1,000

Daily free spins and other promos

Cons:

Neteller and Skrill excluded for welcome bonus

Delayed payout processing

Launched in 2018, Jonny Jackpot has grown to become one of the best online casinos for slot enthusiasts residing in New Zealand.

White Hat Gaming Limited is responsible for this NZ online casino which at the time of writing this, the casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

Online Pokies Selection: 5/5

Jonny Jackpot has over 6,000 different online pokies which cover all of the most interesting themes and suit all the different gaming preferences and needs. Online pokies features on this online casino site are brought to you by Big Time Gaming, Elk Studios, Play’n GO, and other major brands.

Once you head to the casino’s online slot games lobby, you can look for games based on their provider which makes the whole experience more hassle-free. You can also look for games based on different categories, including slots with jackpots, Drops & Wins slots, new slot games, and popular games.

The selection of the most popular slot games featured includes the player favorite Bonanza, as well as Big Bass Splash, Leprechaun Lucky Charms, Mega Moolah, Rick Wilde, Book of Dead, and many other games.

All slot games featured at Jonny Jackpot are accessible in practice mode to everyone, including non-registered players. All the games are also certified by eCogra.

Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

When it comes to other online casino games featured at Jonny Jackpot, you have hundreds of other gaming options that appeal to all online gambling fans. Within the table games lobby, you come across Classic Blackjack, Millionaire Roulette, European Roulette, Baccarat First Person, Mississippi Stud Poker, and other games.

This top-rated NZ online casino also has around fifty real money live casino games, including Dream Catcher, Lightning Roulette, Monopoly, Mega Sic Bo, Speed Baccarat, and Blackjack. Bingo, keno, and scratch cards are featured.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As with most modern online casinos operating in New Zealand, joining Jonny Jackpot makes you eligible for a great first deposit bonus. More specifically, Kiwi players can claim three match deposit bonus offers with a total value of up to NZ$1,000 and 100 free spins on Legacy of Dead.

The minimum required deposit is NZ$10 and each bonus carries a 35x wagering requirement. You do not have to use any bonus code to claim this generous offer.

If you check the Jonny Jackpot Promotions Calendar, you can see that there is a new exciting bonus in place every single day of the week. Most of these are match deposit bonuses attached with free spins. New Zealand casino players who are regular at Jonny Jackpot also get loyalty rewards in the form of extra spins and cashback bonuses.

Get yourself 100 free spins and a welcome bonus of up to NZ$1,000 when you join Jonny Jackpot today!

Spin Casino 2.(Break Da Bank Again) – Best Selection of Microgaming Slots in NZ

Pros:

Award-winning casino software

Microgaming progressive online pokies

NZ$1,000 in bonus funds for newbies

Bonus Wheel promotion

Great Loyalty rewards for NZ players

Evolution Gaming live dealer games

Cons:

High rollover requirements

No bonus spins for newcomers

Spin Casino is fully dedicated to offering the best online gambling experience to Kiwi players. It’s one of the best online casinos in New Zealand for fans of slot games with an impressive gaming lobby consisting of top-notch online pokies from the software giant, Microgaming.

Online Pokies Selection: 4.9/5

Spin Casino houses all of the best Microgaming-powered online pokies, including Break Da Bank Again, Thunderstruck II, 9 Masks of Fire, Wacky Panda, Avalon, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and Poseidon Ancient Fortunes Megaways.

Other popular online pokies games by Microgaming that carry progressive jackpots are included as well, such as the biggest hit Mega Moolah, African Legends, Thunderstruck II Mega Moolah, Major Millions, and all other hit titles.

If you want to play pokies for free without being a registered player, you need to look elsewhere since Spin Casino does not offer free/demo play mode to non-registered players. However, the registration process is very easy and once you have an account all set up, you can play free games, including all of the online pokies featured on the site.

Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Aside from housing all of the best online pokies by Microgaming, Spin Casino caters to Kiwi players who prefer classic table and live casino games. More specifically, its gaming lobby consists of several Hold’em poker and video poker titles, including quite a few Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat games.

Running on the top-tier Evolution Gaming software, Spin Casino has a plethora of live games, including VIP Blackjack, Speed Baccarat, Auto Roulette, and more. Microgaming-powered scratch cards are accessible at this renowned online casino, while lottery-style games are missing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As expected from one of the best casino sites in New Zealand, Spin Casino welcomes you on board with style. More specifically, you can kickstart your journey on the best and latest online pokies with up to NZ$1,000 in bonus money, no bonus code needed.

The welcome bonus package features three match deposit bonuses and each one is attached with a higher rollover requirement.

When it comes to bonuses for already registered players, this online casino offers Bonus Wheel promotions every day, bonus spins, and special loyalty rewards for the most loyal NZ players.

Play the best online pokie machines at Spin Casino with up to NZ$1,000 in bonus funds!

Casumo 3.(Book of Dead) – Exciting Drops & Wins Slot Tournaments for New Zealand Players

Pros:

Over 2,000 online pokie games

Native mobile casino apps

Free casino games available

Welcome offer up to $1,200

Sign-up bonus features 20 free spins

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Not all pokie games contribute to wagering requirements

Occasionally delayed withdrawals

Casumo Casino is yet another impressively rendered real money online gambling site in NZ that lets you play pokies online on a wide range of devices.

With over 2,000 slot games featured within the casino’s gaming lobby, you can rest assured that Casumo, one of the biggest names in the online gambling industry, has slot games for everyone.

Online Pokies Selection: 4.9/5

Casumo is a well-rounded online casino and has been almost since its humble beginnings. The selection of online casino games is tremendous, with thousands of online pokies at your disposal and new online pokies added almost every day.

The online casino works with all of the most renowned online casino content developers, including IGT, NetEnt, Play’n GO, and many others.

With over 2,000 online pokies featured on the site, you’ll hardly be able to check every single one. Still, make sure you check our favourites Book of Dead, Wolf Gold, Legacy of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Break Da Bank Again, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cash Riches Megaways.

Playing online pokies on the go is also possible in both instant-play mode and via downloadable iOS and Android casino apps. You can start playing online pokies without investing a dime with the casino’s free play mode.

Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Joining this online casino gives you access to top-notch live games, including Monopoly, Caribbean Stud Poker, and many live Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette options.

One of the top-ranked New Zealand online casinos also features 20p Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Baccarat, and other popular online games preferred by New Zealand players.

Once you take a break from playing slot games, you can also play Casumo Slingo, online bingo, and scratch cards if you are into instant-win games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you decide to give this online casino a shot, you can get started with 20 free spins and an awesome welcome bonus valued at up to NZ$1,200. Free spins are playable on the 9 Masks of Fire slot. All bonus offers, including the first match deposit and free spins bonus feature 30x wagering requirements.

One of the best online casinos for playing online pokies games is also famous for running regular Drops & Wins slot tournaments. Tournaments are not only available on popular online pokies but also on other online games.

You can also win online pokies valuables which include more free spins, more rewarding deposit bonuses, and extra cash to play online without investing your funds.

Casumo has your favourite pokies in addition to offering you 20 extra spins and up to $,1200 upon registration.

Jackpot City 4.(Mega Moolah) – Best Jackpot Online Slots in NZ

Pros:

NetEnt and Microgaming pokies

Microgaming progressive jackpot pokies

Games audited by eCogra

Four bonuses for new players up to NZ$1,600

Bonus Wheel extra spins promos

Cons:

Practice play only for registered players

Lacks bingo and lottery games

Rollover requirements could be lower

With numerous top online pokies, table games, and more, Jackpot City Casino has been delivering impeccable online gambling sessions for many years.

It’s one of the best places to enjoy gambling online in New Zealand and it also offers great bonuses as we discuss further in this mini-review.

Online Pokies Selection: 4.6/5

Jackpot City is one of many renowned online casinos with gaming lobbies that are packed with top-notch Microgaming and NetEnt real money online pokies. This is one of the top online casinos for jackpot slots – and for good reason.

As you navigate its excellent selection of Microgaming-powered games, you come across the most popular online slot machines, including Mega Moolah, Cash Splash, Treasure Nile, and numerous others.

Playing pokies that fall into other categories, including video and classic slots, is also possible here.

We recommend you check out Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Game of Thrones Power Stacks, 9 Masks or Fire, and Assassin Moon for bigger cash prizes. Free games, including slots, are accessible upon registration.

Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

Aside from featuring all of the most popular online pokies, Jackpot City has an abundance of other gaming options, including real money American Roulette, French Roulette, Vegas Downtown Blackjack, Sic Bo, and more.

This reputable NZ casino is one of the biggest brands in the online casino industry where you can try your skills on many live dealer, video poker, and Hold’em poker games. Scratch cards are included in its library, but online bingo and lottery games are not. Real money online pokies, alongside all other RNG games, are regularly examined by eCogra.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Before you play the best real money online pokies NZ has to offer at Jackpot City, check the casino’s sign-up package that features four deposit offers valued up to NZ$1,600. No bonus code is required, although you need to keep an eye out for its rather challenging wagering requirements.

With the casino’s Bonus Wheel promo, you can get extra spins on the best pokies every day of playing here. Bonus Wheel promotions also include extra bonus funds, more loyalty points, and other perks and benefits as expected from one of the best online casino sites.

Play the best real money pokies online at Jackpot City with up to NZ$1,600 in bonus funds!

BitStarz 5.(Legacy of Dead) – Best NZ Online Slots for Crypto Users

Pros:

Multi-award-winning casino software

More than 4,000 games for NZ players

Several exclusive and Provably Fair games

Fast withdrawals

Generous bonus package for new players

Cons:

Limited specialty games section

Steep playthrough requirements

Unlike online casinos featured in the previous section, BitStarz is a website that supports both cryptocurrencies and payment services via fiat currencies, including the New Zealand dollar.

With this being said, BitStarz has one of the greatest crypto gambling lobbies with over 4,000 exciting titles to choose from.

Online Pokies Selection: 4.7/5

Bitstarz is one of the best crypto casino sites boasting popular online pokies by IGT, BetSoft, Push Gaming, Quickspin, and many other renowned software companies.

The selection includes many online pokies that have several things in common, rewarding bonus round modes, excellent winning opportunities, and great cash prizes.

Our top picks you should check out are Legacy of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Gates of Olympus, Sugar Rush, Book of Dead, The Dog House Megaways, and John Hunter and the Book of Tut.

With BitStarz, you can also play Bitcoin and Provably Fair pokies online on any gaming device. The addition of Bitcoin pokies online is what makes BitStarz such a great place for NZ crypto fans.

Selection of Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

As you look through the casino’s gaming lobby, you will come across Classic Blackjack, American Blackjack, VIP Baccarat, Caribbean Poker, Trey Poker, European Roulette, and many other classic casino games.

The casino’s live casino lobby is equally impressive, powered by Authentic and Evolution Gaming. Some of the games featured within this section include Blackjack Party, Auto Roulette, Speed Roulette, Casino Hold’em and Dream Catcher. A couple of specialty games are accessible as well.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

All new players at Bitatrz can get started with 180 free spins on top of a 100% match deposit bonus up to 5 BTC. Four bonuses are featured in the sign-up bonus package and each one comes attached with slightly higher-than-average wagering requirements.

If you become a regular at BitStarz, you can take part in rewarding tournaments on the most popular slots, as well as, benefit from weekly match deposit and free spins offers. These are available to already-registered players every Monday and Wednesday.

Take your crypto gaming sessions on a whole another level with the BitStarz!

Online Slots in NZ – Runner-ups:

How We Selected the Best NZ Online Slots Sites

Online Slot Games Selection:

Our main priority was to make sure that you have enough game variety at your disposal. Essentially, we wanted to make sure that our top-ranked pokies sites feature not only modern video slot games, but also jackpot games, games with unique gaming grids and bonus games, and Megaways options. We also looked into the casino’s RNG certificates.

Other Casino Games:

While all of the top-rated NZ casinos cater to fans of pokies, their gaming lobbies have many other gaming categories. Making sure you have enough table games, live games, and other gaming options was equally important to us. The availability of practice mode is yet another common feature of our top-ranked pokies sites.

Available Bonuses and Promotions:

Generous bonuses and promotions which apply to online pokies and other games truly make a difference in your budget. This is why all of the online casinos listed here features valuable bonuses with favorable terms and conditions.

Guide to the Best NZ Online Slots Sites

Are NZ Online Slots Sites Compatible with iOS and Android Devices?

Yes, Kiwi players have a variety of top mobile casinos at their disposal, including our top picks. Some casinos offer downloadable mobile casino apps for portable devices while others have only instant-play platforms.

Can I Win Money Playing Free Online Slots in New Zealand?

No, you are not eligible for real money winnings when enjoying demo games. Still, newbies should consider playing for free before they invest their money.

Are Online Slots in NZ Safe and Fair?

Yes, there is no need to question the safety and fairness of online slot games featured at reputable NZ online casinos. Aside from advanced safety measures, these casinos work with eCogra and other reputable agencies that test the games’ fairness.

Are Slots with Fixed and Progressive Jackpots Accessible to NZ Players?

Yes, one of our top picks Jackpot City houses the most popular Microgaming slots with progressive jackpots. Other casinos on the list do not lack these games either.

Can NZ Players Enjoy Crypto Slots?

Yes, while not all casinos featured here accept crypto payments, BitStarz does. Hence, if you are interested in playing crypto slots and other titles, BitStarz is a great choice.

Comparison of the Top 5 Slots Sites in New Zealand

Jonny Jackpot : Jonny Jackpot has been working on its gaming lobby since 2018. Working with renowned brands in the industry, the casino’s slots lobby is unmatched. The same is true for its slots bonuses and promotions. If you give our top pick a chance, you can claim up to NZ$1,000 in bonus money and later on benefit from daily free spins offers.

Jonny Jackpot has been working on its gaming lobby since 2018. Working with renowned brands in the industry, the casino’s slots lobby is unmatched. The same is true for its slots bonuses and promotions. If you give our top pick a chance, you can claim up to NZ$1,000 in bonus money and later on benefit from daily free spins offers. Spin Casino : Spin Casino is one of the most famous Microgaming-powered casinos and its loyal player base includes many Kiwi players. With over 600 Microgaming slots, you can rest assured that every popular game by the company is included. Spin Casino treats all new players with a sign-up offer valued up to NZ$1,000.

Jackpot City : As suggested by the casino's name, Jackpot City has a wonderful selection of pokies with both fixed and progressive jackpots, and the games featured are brought to you by Microgaming. Aside from offering exciting jackpot hunting adventures, Jackpot City has prepared a top-notch sign-up offer valued up to NZ$1,600.

As suggested by the casino’s name, Jackpot City has a wonderful selection of pokies with both fixed and progressive jackpots, and the games featured are brought to you by Microgaming. Aside from offering exciting jackpot hunting adventures, Jackpot City has prepared a top-notch sign-up offer valued up to NZ$1,600. BitStarz : BitStarz is also known as the crypto gambling King . NZ players who want to play Provably Fair and crypto slots should check out BitStarz. BitStraz Originals have made the casino an excellent choice, as well as its bonus package for newbies that grants up to 5 BTC in bonus funds and 180 extra spins.

How to Sign Up at the Top-Rated NZ Online Slots Sites

Here, we take you through the registration process at Jonny Jackpot Casino. Keep in mind that the steps described below may be slightly different when registering at other casinos.

Step One – Initiate the registration process

Use our link

Click the Sign-Up to start your registration.

Enter the required information.

Step Two – Complete your registration

Enter your mobile phone number.

Enter your email address.

Pick your username and strong password.

Choose NZD from the list of supported currencies.

Step Three – Claim your bonus

Click Claim Your Bonus.

Click the ‘Deposit’ button.

Choose your deposit option.

Enter the amount to deposit.

Enjoy your welcome bonus.

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots in NZ?

Now that you are familiar with the NZ iGaming scene and the best pokies sites operating in the country, you may feel ready to take the next step. If this is the case, head to our top pick Jonny Jackpot and find your favourite game from the staggering selection.

We also recommend you check other featured sites if Jonny Jackpot does not match your preferences. Whichever casino you choose, make sure you check responsible gambling tools at your disposal, keep an eye on your bankroll, and have fun.