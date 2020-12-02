8 Online Trends to Try Before the End of 2020

Though the world seems to have shrunk a little bit in 2020, the choice of things to do online has never been greater! If you’re feeling a little tired of your Netflix queue, here are some online trends that you should try out before the end of 2020. It may just be a one-time experience, or you may discover a new hobby that you love.

Take an Online Course

Take your extra time at home during the holidays to curl up with a cup of something hot to drink and an online course. With online course services like The Great Courses Plus, Masterclass, and Lynda.com, you can start learning fascinating new things from world-class instructors. You may even choose an online program that offers professional certifications. It’s a great opportunity to explore a new career option, or just learn more about a topic that interests you!

Send Your Greeting Cards Online

If you’ve intended to send Christmas cards out in the past, but never got around to it, or you want to save some money on all that printing and postage, then now is the time to try out free Christmas eCards. With fully customizable templates and a wide variety of designs to choose from, you can pick out the perfect card design to send to all of your friends and family. You can even choose a different design and message for family, and another for friends. The options are endless.

Listen to a Podcast or Audiobook

If you’re used to listening to music while you drive, work out, or do chores around the house, then you might try podcasts or audiobooks. You can find podcasts on almost any topic you can imagine, and with a wide variety of styles, you’re sure to find something you like. You can find everything from dramatized stories with voice actors and sound effects, to discussions of your favorite movies. If you enjoy reading, try picking up an audiobook by one of your favorite authors. It’s a great way to use your time during a commute or while getting things done around the house.

Start A Petition

We all have things that we’re passionate about. Whatever your cause, consider starting a petition using a website like Change.org. You can easily create a petition form online and start gathering signatures to support your effort. Whether you’re passionate about human rights, politics, health, or animals, you can start taking action today. You will be surprised by how many of your friends and family will support you and share your passion.

Host an Online Holiday Party

Do you enjoy gathering with friends and family during the holidays? This year large gatherings in person may not be an option, but you can host an enjoyable online gathering with friends from anywhere in the world! Many people have used Zoom for work meetings this year, but you can use it for fun purposes as well. You can even design online holiday party invitations and email them to all of your “guests.” You may not be able to serve cocktails and hors d’oeuvre, but you can still have a fun time sharing the holidays with friends.

Learn a Language

If you’re like most people, you’ve considered learning another language at some point. Maybe you want to brush up on your high school Spanish or start learning a language that could be beneficial to your career. Whatever your reasons for learning, there are many language training apps and programs available online. If you want to practice conversation, you can even work with native language tutors from around the world. Apps like DuoLingo, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone open the door to other languages and cultures around the world! The next time you travel, you’ll be ready with a full vocabulary!

Make Something

Have you ever been interested in making things with your hands? While this isn’t strictly an online activity, there are thousands of videos on YouTube and instructions online for how to do almost anything. Sometimes, it’s even fun to just watch someone else make something, even if you are not planning to make things yourself. Watching someone else working with their hands can be quite relaxing! Whether it’s a beautifully decorated cake, handmade wooden furniture, or a bicycle built from scratch, you can find tutorials that will show you how to do every step.

Whatever you’re interested in doing or learning, just search for it online and see what you can discover! You may even check your local library’s website to see what online services they have available. Many libraries offer their patrons access to all kinds of online services and activities. Make the holiday season a time of discovering and trying new things, all from the comfort of your own home.