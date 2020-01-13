How To Open VOB Files On Windows 10 PC’s (2020 Simple Guide)

In this article, we will be showing you three different methods to play any of your VOB files on your Windows PC. This is because VOB files, which are a multimedia file extension typically comes encrypted, making it difficult to open them using regular media players.

Method 1: Play VOB Files Using The VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free and open-source media player that comes in highly recommended for playing VOB files. It smoothly plays multiple media file formats such as DVDs, VCDs, Audio CDs, web videos, M3P, MP4, VOB files, and even damaged media files. VLC media is also a free and open-source media player. To play VOB files using VLC simply:

Click the button below to download VLC Media Player “DOWNLOAD VLC MEDIA PLAYER”

Once the download process is complete, navigate to your downloads folder and double click on the downloaded file to start the installation. Next, follow the onscreen prompts to install VLC on your PC. After VCL installing successfully, you can launch it from your PC’s Start menu or from the shortcut on your desktop. Then click on the “Media” option from the VLC Media Player menu. From the Media options that appear, click on “Open Folder” option to allow you to open the VIDEO_TS folder that contains your VOB files. Navigate through the folder containing your VOB files labelled VIDEO_TS if it was ripped directly from a DVD Click on Select Folder for the VOB file you want to play. And we have got to the last step. Just click on the selected file to open the VOB file and VLC media player will start to play the data located in the selected folder, accessing all the DVD features contained in the VOB file.

Method 2: Play VOB Files Using Media Player Classic –Home Cinema (MPC-HC)

Media Player Classic (MPC) is another great alternative third party media player that allows you to play VOB files with ease on your Windows 10 PC. It is also free, open-source and can play almost all media files.

It is accessible for 32-bit (x86) Windows and 64-bit (x64) Windows PCs, and it is an excellent Windows Media player alternative.

This is an excellent player for VOB files and does not require any extra codec packs. MPC does not contain any ads; it is straightforward to use and can instantly detect and export all VOB files contained in a DVD.

Also, it has great extra features such as the “Home Cinema” for a more pleasurable view and cinematic experience, real-time zoom, support for AVI subtitles, and it allows you to customize your toolbar to suit your needs. And because of its lightweight capabilities, MPC takes up very little memory space on your PC.

“DOWNLOAD MEDIA PLAYER CLASSIC“

Method 3: Play VOB files using GOM Player

GOM Player supports video file formats such as various file formats, including AVI, MP4, MKV, FLV, WMV, MOV, DVD, Audio CD, and also rare ones, including VOB. It is another excellent alternative for Windows computer users, and it is also an open-source media player available for free download. Once you have installed on your PC, go to the folder comprising your VOB file (usually the VIDEO_TS folder), and click to run it on the GOM Player.

This multimedia player comes with great features such as an online search for YouTube VR videos as well as your own 360° videos, automatic search and sync of subtitles for the movie being played, screen capture, video effect, playback speed control, and more.

One of the most significant features of the GOM Player is that it comes handy with a codec finder, which will help you locate any missing codec that can enable you to solve the problem with the video. You can download a GOM player for your Windows 10 (32/64bit) PCs, and it comes with support for over 13 languages.

DOWNLOAD GOM PLAYER