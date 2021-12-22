Automation is a blessing in the tech or production sectors, but it can go much further beyond that! Have you ever heard about camera automation? Check how does it work and who can benefit from it.

The debate on automation has entirely changed in recent decades. We no longer ask whether to use AI-based tools but how to use them in a clever way. There is no escape from automation – it’s everywhere. From factories where our products are processed, through fulfillment centers where they’re packed and distributed, to our social media that adjust the displayed content to our preferences using machine learning. We could go like this for hours – that just proves that automation is not just a temporary trend but an integral part of ongoing digital transformation.

Camera automation – how does it work?

Some areas where it’s applied may still surprise, however. That’s the case with camera automation. Only with the pandemic of Covid-19, the usage of automated cameras has become so popular. Lately, they’re also gaining popularity as an authentication tool and diagnostics.

Camera automation may serve different purposes. It is increasingly common to use it for industrial equipment monitoring and non-destructive testing. It allows performing product inspections in an efficient way. In addition, in some cases, the usage of smart sensors in automated industrial cameras allows reading QR codes and detecting positions and movement.

However, automation finds its use in creative camera usage, too. This includes still images as well as video. You’ve probably heard about the AI-powered Autofocus developed by Canon – that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Using camera automation software, you can reduce the whole number of operations executed manually. That allows you to focus on the artistic vision instead of the equipment and capture everything with just a single click of the mouse. Most cameras can be controlled and automated by an external system –

The automated hardware for videomaking draws from the industrial prototypes, allowing the AI to make independent decisions in various fields, like movement control. Here are some things that you can do with without compromising image quality:

the transition from shot to shot without any manual manipulation

use shot presets to produce videos in a fast, seamless manner

create dynamic content

follow the movement

do close-ups without intervention

The software can be used with various camera types, lenses, and robotic heads.

Automated camera solutions – for who?

Camera automation software is a perfect solution for YouTube creators and other creatives that use cameras in their everyday work. But if you’re just a regular user, you can still benefit from the solution, particularly if you value the fast working pace and the high quality of the image.