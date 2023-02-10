Source: Pexels.com

A new year means new games to immerse yourself in, and how exciting is that? Well, very, especially if you are like us, who countdown the months until we can play a brand-new game. But it’s not only gamers who are interested in the best 2023 games. Some individuals are eagerly awaiting games such as Hogwarts Legacy only because they are fans of the Harry Potter franchise. And that’s okay. No matter your reason, here are some of the best PC games to buy this 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy

You are not alone if you’ve been waiting for this video game in anticipation. Firstly, this is a high-octane game, so make sure you have one of those high-performance PCs to fully experience what Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. You might ask yourself what a high-performance PC is; well, here goes. It’s a computer that delivers much higher performance than what you would typically get from an average desktop computer. Usually, these are ideal for gaming. Right, back to Hogwarts.

This role-playing game is set in the Wizarding World Universe and promises to be a whole lot of fun. Heck, and if you like, you can play as a dark wizard. This RPG open-world game introduces you to Hogwarts as you’ve never seen before, in the 1800s. Sadly, there will be no chance to play as Harry, Ron, or Hermione. You are fully in control of a witch or wizard and get to travel through the castle, the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade, and even the Overland area. Along the way, you will learn spells and make potions, grow plants, and even control wild beasts. But that’s not all. Just like in the Potterverse, your witch or wizard will be sorted by the Sorting Hat into a house fit for your personality.

Release: 10 February

The Last of Us Part 1

While the game was first released in 2013 on PlayStation, PC lovers have been asking for its desktop release for nearly a decade, and their time has finally come. Arguably one of the best games ever released, The Last of Us spanned a sequel and was adapted into a TV show currently airing on HBO – which has been met with positive reviews and the best ratings. So, what is The Last of Us About?

Well, set in 2003, a deadly and mutated fungus called cordyceps infects humans and turns them into zombies. In about two days, society falls. During this time, we get to know the game’s protagonist Joel. Who is set on saving his daughter from the outbreak. Without giving too much away, let’s just say things don’t go according to plan. Fast-forward about 20 years into the future, and the world is now in a full-on apocalypse. Here, Joel is tasked with protecting and transporting a youngster called Ellie. Who is believed to be the cure to all of this? Here is everything you need to know about the release date and Steam pre-order.

Release: 28 March

WWE 2K23

Wrestling is such a cool sport. It’s entertaining, the storylines are whack but fun, and you get to see all kinds of craziness in and outside the ring. This year’s Mr. You Can’t See Me himself, John Cena. Here are some of the features you can look out for:

Wargames: This is for all-out mayhem and is a first for the WWE game franchise. There are 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer game modes. With either mode, you play inside two side-by-side rings that are surrounded by a steel cage. It sounds like the typical WWE chaos we love.

This is for all-out mayhem and is a first for the WWE game franchise. There are 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer game modes. With either mode, you play inside two side-by-side rings that are surrounded by a steel cage. It sounds like the typical WWE chaos we love. Showcase: This is like a documentary-style gameplay narrated by John Cena. Here you get to play as him throughout his 20-year career in WWE. What’s more, you get to play as any of the iconic opponents he has faced over the years.

This is like a documentary-style gameplay narrated by John Cena. Here you get to play as him throughout his 20-year career in WWE. What’s more, you get to play as any of the iconic opponents he has faced over the years. Universe: Here, you can play in a range of options, from being the next Vince McMahon, to weekly shows, feuds, and even premium live events (still trying to get our heads around this one).

Here, you can play in a range of options, from being the next Vince McMahon, to weekly shows, feuds, and even premium live events (still trying to get our heads around this one). MyFaction: This is where you can assert your dominance and be the best WWE online player in the world.

This is where you can assert your dominance and be the best WWE online player in the world. MyRise: This one is for those who want to build a career inside the game. You can start at the bottom and start your WWE career on a high note. But remember, the decisions you make in the game affect your road to stardom.

This one is for those who want to build a career inside the game. You can start at the bottom and start your WWE career on a high note. But remember, the decisions you make in the game affect your road to stardom. MyGM: This is when you compete against rival general managers when managing a weekly show.

Release: 17 March

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The sequel to the legendary Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order couldn’t come soon enough. Fans have been calling for a sequel since part one was released. Yet again, you get to play with Cal Kestis on an epic adventure that will pull him into the light or darkness. Cal has matured from a Padawan and is now a fully-fledged Jedi Knight. He is still on his mission to take down the Empire but keeps thinking about the costs involved… his family and friends.

Once again, you can explore the galaxy as you discover new planets in the Star Wars galaxy. Each new planet comes with a unique set of foes and gadgets needed for you to complete the various challenges that lie ahead.

Release: 28 April