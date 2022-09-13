Robert Lewandowski needs no introduction to football fans. The Polish footballer quickly rose to the top of his game and first conquered the hearts of fans of the German team Bayern Munich, then went on to become the best footballer in the world according to FIFA. And it’s this famous sportsman’s name and motto that the latest personalised controllers for the PS5 from the renowned manufacturer and retailer of next-generation console hardware, AimControllers, bear! Let’s find out what came out of this interesting collaboration between the giants of football and e-sports on consoles! But first, a bit about the star himself.

Robert Lewandowski — a brief biography

Robert Lewandowski is a footballer of Polish origin, playing as a striker for the German club Bayern Munich. Robert is also the star and captain of the Polish national team, and in the past has played for football teams such as Poland’s Lech Poznań and Borussia Dortmund. In 2020, Robert Lewandowski was named the best sportsman of the year in Europe and the world by the World Sports Press Association, before being named sportsman of the year in Europe in a PAP poll and the most influential man in Polish sport according to Forbes magazine. A year later, he was even awarded for “outstanding sporting achievements and promoting Poland internationally” by the President of Poland, which is a great honour for any Pole. Apart from his passion for football, Lewandowski indulges in his other great love – e-sports and console gaming. And that’s probably what catalysed the creation of the ultimate PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9, which we’ll tell you about in a moment!

AimControllers — top manufacturer and retailer of personalised hardware for the latest generation of consoles

AimControllers are passionate about e-sports, technology and console gaming. AimControllers is a carefully selected team of leading industry experts, who, in addition to their excellent qualifications and knowledge, share a passion for console gaming and a mission to improve the gaming experience for gamers around the world. With the highest quality personalised controllers for all the latest gaming consoles, AimControllers have quickly won the hearts of millions of gamers. Their production is extremely popular among amateurs, but professional gamers also see its potential. This is evident from the company’s numerous partnerships, such as the one with one of the best e-sports teams, FC Porto, and the Nacao Porto controllers line. And it is their designers who are behind the creation of the top-of-the-line PS5 controller signed by Robert Lewandowski (but not only, because in production, you can also check out the Xbox Series X controller signed by RL9)! So let’s move on to the technical specifications.

Robert Lewandowski personalised controller for PS5 and Xbox

The collaboration with Robert Lewandowski is a pillar of the #AIMHIGHER project launched by the AimControllers brand, which will bring together stars from the world of sport. This is the first of many such collaborations, so we look forward to furthering the results! For now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty details of the new PS5 controller signed by Robert Lewandowski.

PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9 – features

Here are the key highlights of the PS5 controller signed by Robert Lewandowski by AimControllers

Remapping Paddles

Located on the back of the PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9, remapping paddles increase comfort and gaming efficiency. Remapping makes the paddles programmable and allows you to freely assign the functions of the buttons on the front panel and change them depending on the game!

Smart Triggers & Smart Bumpers

Every PS and Xbox Series X controller signed by RL9 includes digital triggers to reduce response time, giving you a competitive edge.

Interchangeable AimSticks

Use the easily interchangeable AimSticks for optimal freedom of movement. Change your AimStick to match your PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9 to your favourite games.

Aim Grip

Ergonomic, special rubber coating enhances comfort during hours of gaming. Contoured features on the base and a non-slip system improve control of your PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9.

PlayStation 5 controller signed by RL9 – design

Besides the aforementioned features and technical enhancements, the new PS5 controller signed by Robert Lewandowski also features an interesting design in line with the footballer’s motto “Never stop dreaming”, his signature, and a great red, black and white colour scheme. Both the PS and the Xbox Series X controller signed by RL9 look interesting and elegant. These are controllers that will appeal to both young and experienced gamers.

PS5 controller for Robert Lewandowski fans

All in all, the new line of controllers created in collaboration between AimControllers and Robert Lewandowski is the latest generation of hardware that both football fans and e-sports enthusiasts will love! It’s a combination of top-notch technology and modern design, so it’s worth checking out!