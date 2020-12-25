PhoneTrans Review – The Best Phone Transfer Tool

If you have recently bought a new phone and want to transfer data from an old phone to a new one, then the process of transferring the phone-to-phone data can be one of the most tedious things that you can go through. Especially if you have a lot of data stored on the phone itself and you are making a copy of that data by connecting a phone to your computer and store it into another phone. It’s just a time taking process and not effective

This is where PhoneTrans by iMobie comes into play and bridges the gap to make it one-click phone data migration freely across iOS and Android phones & tablets.

Whether you are looking to backup your iPhone or Android phones, or you are just looking to back up your WhatsApp data, PhoneTrans will surely help you achieve that.

PhoneTrans Features

Substantial Device Support

The most appealing feature that is PhoneTrans support 20000+ device includes Android phones, iPhone, iPad, & tablets of various brands. Moreover, it converts data to other phones in the same format.

Social Apps Data Transfer

Besides images, videos, & text messages, people wants to switch WhatsApp messages, contacts, and other important data to their new phone. Therefore, PhoneTrans support 32+ iPad/iOS and 12+ Android data types and help to transfer data smoothly.

Easy To Understand And Use

Even if you have no tech knowledge, PhoneTrans make your data migration process simple in a couple of quick-click.

Flexible data transfer

It is not the case always you want completely switch to the new phone, you may have multiple phones and want to transfer specific data such as WhatsApp messages, contacts, downloading, etc. PhoneTrans allows you to transfer selective data or everything at one-click.

Merge Data of Multiple Devices

PhoneTrans has the ability to transfer data from two or more phones to one phone. PhoneTrans quickly transfer data without overwriting and automatically skips duplicates run time in just a few clicks.

Move Apps to New iPhone

Without wasting time in re-downloading apps for a new phone, PhoneTrans lets you move previous phone apps to the new one in a few clicks seamlessly.

How To Transfer Data From iPhone To iPhone

Below, you will see the tutorial that you can transfer data from iPhone to iPhone.

Step 1 – Download PhoneTrans.

After downloading, launch it and connect both iPhones to your computers. Choose the Phone to Phone at the panel as shown in the image below, click on the “Quick Transfer” box, and tap the button “Start Transfer“.

Step 2 – Now select the type of data transfer. The data will appear on the screen. It’s up to you whether you want to transfer selective data or whole data of the iPhone. After clicking on the required transfer data type, click on the button “Transfer Now“.

Step 3 – In this step you just nothing to do, you’ll receive a message, “Successfully transferred“.

PhoneTrans data Transfer Guide

Pros Cons User-friendly Interface

No-Risk of data loss

No technical knowledge required None

PhoneTrans Pricing

Monthly Subscription – $29.99

– $29.99 Annual Subscription – $35.99

– $35.99 One-time Purchase – $45.99

Official Site