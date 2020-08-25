Do It Like a Pro: 4 Photo Editing Techniques to Make Your Pics Look Professionally Edited

Do you scroll through Instagram and study those amazing images with envy? How do people make their photos look so vibrant when yours look ordinary and dull?

It’s not about buying the most expensive camera. In fact, the quality of phone cameras is creeping closer to DSLR cameras every year, meaning you can get incredible shots with your smartphone.

So what’s the secret? The key lies in knowing the right photo editing techniques—no matter what type of camera you use.

Here are 4 photo editing tips you can start using today.

1. Framing & Cropping

Many beginner photographers center the subject of every photo. But did you know you can create more visually interesting photos by using the rule of thirds instead?

If you want to improve the composition of an existing photo, re-center your subject at one of the four intersecting lines of a 3×3 grid. This is also the time to crop out any excessive foreground, sky, or other unwanted elements.

Bonus tip: If you didn’t get the horizon perfectly straight when you snapped the photo, use your photo editing software to straighten it now.

2. Tweak the White Balance

White balance sounds related to exposure, but it actually refers to the color tint, tone, and temperature.

Depending on the look you want, you can “warm up” or “cool down” the lighting in your photo. Use the sliders to increase yellow temperature or red tint for a warmer look. Bluer temperature and green tint will produce the opposite effect, casting a cooler light across your photo.

Keep in mind that you don’t need to invest in an expensive editing program. You can get many of the same features (and excellent results) from a Photoshop alternative.

3. Adjust Contrast & Exposure

If you didn’t get the photo exactly as bright (or dark) as you’d hoped, you can adjust this with editing software. Increasing the exposure will make your photo brighter, will decreasing it can soften an overexposed image.

What can you do to make a greater distinction between light and dark elements? Use the sliders to increase the contrast, which will darken shadows and brighten lighter areas. This makes all the difference between a flat, stark image and one that creates visual impact.

4. Adjust Saturation & Vibrancy

Once your photo is cropped, balanced, and contrasted, your final step is to perfect the colors. Adjusting the white balance and contrast will highlight colors, but you can take it a step further with the saturation and vibrancy sliders.

Vibrancy increases the intensity of neutral tones without changing the intensity of brighter colors. Saturation, on the other hand, intensifies every color throughout the picture.

Play around with these sliders to create more dramatic photos, but remember not to overdo it. Adding too much color to your photos will only make them look unnatural.

What Will You Do With These Photo Editing Techniques?

With the right photo editing techniques, you can make your pictures look vibrant and professional.

You don’t have to rush out and buy an expensive new camera. Instead, put these photography editing tips to practice. You’ll be amazed at the results!

