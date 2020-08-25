4 Photography Tips and Tricks for Beginners

Whether you’ve recently bought the latest camera phone, or you decided to splurge on a digital single-lens reflex DSLR) camera, there will be a learning curve. Relax. You won’t be a beginner forever.

You can (and should) read the owner’s manual. You could take a class. You might even find a few friends who can give you good photography advice.

If you’re looking for a few quick and easy ideas to boost your picture taking skills, read today’s post. You’ll learn four photography tips and tricks designed to help beginners shoot great photos without taking an expensive online course.

1. Follow the Rule of Thirds

Photography is about more than snapping a bunch of pictures at your kid’s birthday bash. When you do a good job shooting images, you help your viewer see what you want them to see. Understanding composition is one of the first techniques new photographers should master.

One of the most straightforward photography tips you can use to get comfortable with composition is the rule of thirds.

Find your image and separate it into thirds, both horizontally and vertically. You can set your camera to display the grid. It’s an overlay and will make composition easier—you can turn the gridlines off once you master framing.

2. Discover the Golden Hour

Even the most advanced photographers sometimes struggle to get the feel of the image just right. This is especially true when shooting landscapes and portraits outdoors.

It’s about lighting. Lighting can either ruin your photos or make them look breathtaking.

Most experienced photographers agree that taking pictures in the early morning and evening delivers the best results. Photographers call the hour right after sunrise or before sunset the golden hour. At these times, the sun sits lower in the sky, creating softer and warmer light.

Try getting up a little earlier and see if you notice a difference in the feel of your photos.

3. Avoid Busy Backgrounds

You’ve seen plenty of photos ruined by those annoying people or pets who pop into the background at the wrong moment. They’re a distraction. You want the viewer’s attention on the main subject of your photo, not on Bob, the dog.

Keep the background of your photos clean and clutter-free. You can fix the distractions by changing your angle or moving your subject.

If you can’t move away from the noise, move closer to your subject and use a wider aperture.

4. Master Your Editing Tool

Professional photographers understand the critical nature of editing. Think of editing as a photography trick and a skill a beginner should perfect.

Basic editing tasks include:

Cropping

Exposure Adjustments

White Balance

Contrast

Removal of Blemishes

The professionals use pricey and sometimes hard to learn editing tools like Photoshop. You can use an online Photoshop alternative, which lets you do many of the same things without the long learning curve.

